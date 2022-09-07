Read full article on original website
travellemming.com
56 Best Denver Restaurants in 2022 (Where to Eat, By Locals)
Travel Lemming’s 3 Denver local writers – Nate, Abigail & Laura – collaborated on this absolutely epic guide of the 56 best Denver restaurants. Whether you’re looking for a fancy place to impress a date, or just where to eat out on a budget, you’ll find something on this list of our favorite places to eat around Denver.
What Is That Intriguing ‘Voice of Prophecy’ Building in Downtown Loveland?
At the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln in downtown Loveland sits a building that's home to the headquarters of Voice of Prophecy. Many might wonder what it is. Though many in the Loveland area may not know what goes on in this building, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide do.
coloradosun.com
Opinion: The Denver police ban on food trucks is a smokescreen for its own irresponsibility
When powerful people make mistakes, they tend to blame less powerful people. The Denver Police Department is powerful. Denver’s food-truck owners, not so much. This power dynamic — not public safety — is the reason Denver’s city government recently banned food trucks from operating in Lower Downtown on weekends. It is also why the city government’s response to the resulting backlash has been a series of arbitrary half measures.
Rocky's Autos closing, used car dealerships hit hard
Colorado's car sales have been impacted by these strange financial times and supply chain issues and inflation that continues to impact the market.This week it was announced that a Denver staple, Rocky's Autos, has closed up shop, after being in the used car business for 40 years. An employee with the company told CBS News Colorado, that sales at the dealership plummeted once the pandemic hit."Every day I kept seeing fewer and fewer cars on his lot," said auto salesman Maurizio Franzese. Franzese owns Magic Financing just across the street from Rocky's. Franzese loves what he does, but said the...
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry
A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
4 Colorado cities among top in US for car thefts
Some legal experts contend laws that prosecute thieves, a majority of whom are repeat offenders, need a little more gas if auto theft is ever going to be in our rearview.
Who Is the Fort Collins Educator Up for Colorado Teacher of the Year?
One of Fort Collins' own is in the running as not just Colorado's Teacher of the Year, but could be the Nation's Teacher of the Year. There are seven educators from across the Centennial State that are finalists to be Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year. Find out more about the one from Fort Collins.
82-year-old Colorado man’s dance moves go viral
An 82-year-old Colorado man wowed the crowd at a wedding reception with dance moves that defy his age. And a video of his performance has gone viral, with more than 1.2 million views on Instagram.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado
THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A New Barbershop is Coming to Windsor
If you live or work in Windsor and are looking for another option for a haircut, you will soon have a new barbershop in your neighborhood. Floyd's 99 Barbershop will soon be opening in the King Soopers shopping complex at 1520 Main Street. Floyds 99 Barbershop doesn't state the exact...
Abandoned Aurora homes to be replaced with $500K townhomes
A group of homes that some neighbors call an eyesore are being demolished in Aurora. More than 50 new townhomes will be built where they once stood.
The Best Neighborhoods In Denver To Buy A Home
Whether you're a young professional or a family who loves the great outdoors, Denver is a premier place to live. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
Denver’s secret lost and found warehouse: From Rolexes to electronics, your loss is the city’s gain
DENVER — From fossilized shark teeth to vintage comic books, vinyl records and brand-name sunglasses, a constant flow of lost and found items keeps workers busy while making the City of Denver some money. “We get a lot of jewelry. I just sold a Rolex for $5,300,” said Kris...
Denver woman convicted in killing of boyfriend
DENVER — A Denver jury this week found a woman guilty of three charges in the death of her boyfriend in 2020. Jenny Nguyen, 29, was convicted Thursday of manslaughter and two evidence-tampering charges for killing 26-year-old Jamal Robinson. Denver Police said they found Robinson in a heavily damaged...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans
Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
denverite.com
Denver wants to pour millions into the South Platte River Trail. Here’s where it could make your run or ride better
The backbone of the Denver metro’s regional trail network will get tens of millions of dollars worth of repairs and upgrades over the next eight years. More than a half-dozen separate projects will result in a nearly completely rebuilt South Platte River Trail from “top to bottom” in Denver by 2030, said Cinceré Eades, resiliency and regional trails program supervisor for Denver Parks and Recreation.
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
Denver Restaurant Named One Of Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
