Colorado's car sales have been impacted by these strange financial times and supply chain issues and inflation that continues to impact the market.This week it was announced that a Denver staple, Rocky's Autos, has closed up shop, after being in the used car business for 40 years. An employee with the company told CBS News Colorado, that sales at the dealership plummeted once the pandemic hit."Every day I kept seeing fewer and fewer cars on his lot," said auto salesman Maurizio Franzese. Franzese owns Magic Financing just across the street from Rocky's. Franzese loves what he does, but said the...

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO