Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
travellemming.com

56 Best Denver Restaurants in 2022 (Where to Eat, By Locals)

Travel Lemming’s 3 Denver local writers – Nate, Abigail & Laura – collaborated on this absolutely epic guide of the 56 best Denver restaurants. Whether you’re looking for a fancy place to impress a date, or just where to eat out on a budget, you’ll find something on this list of our favorite places to eat around Denver.
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Opinion: The Denver police ban on food trucks is a smokescreen for its own irresponsibility

When powerful people make mistakes, they tend to blame less powerful people. The Denver Police Department is powerful. Denver’s food-truck owners, not so much. This power dynamic — not public safety — is the reason Denver’s city government recently banned food trucks from operating in Lower Downtown on weekends. It is also why the city government’s response to the resulting backlash has been a series of arbitrary half measures.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Rocky's Autos closing, used car dealerships hit hard

Colorado's car sales have been impacted by these strange financial times and supply chain issues and inflation that continues to impact the market.This week it was announced that a Denver staple, Rocky's Autos, has closed up shop, after being in the used car business for 40 years. An employee with the company told CBS News Colorado, that sales at the dealership plummeted once the pandemic hit."Every day I kept seeing fewer and fewer cars on his lot," said auto salesman Maurizio Franzese. Franzese owns Magic Financing just across the street from Rocky's. Franzese loves what he does, but said the...
DENVER, CO
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
OutThere Colorado

Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry

A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado

THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
THORNTON, CO
99.9 The Point

A New Barbershop is Coming to Windsor

If you live or work in Windsor and are looking for another option for a haircut, you will soon have a new barbershop in your neighborhood. Floyd's 99 Barbershop will soon be opening in the King Soopers shopping complex at 1520 Main Street. Floyds 99 Barbershop doesn't state the exact...
WINDSOR, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver woman convicted in killing of boyfriend

DENVER — A Denver jury this week found a woman guilty of three charges in the death of her boyfriend in 2020. Jenny Nguyen, 29, was convicted Thursday of manslaughter and two evidence-tampering charges for killing 26-year-old Jamal Robinson. Denver Police said they found Robinson in a heavily damaged...
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans

Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver wants to pour millions into the South Platte River Trail. Here’s where it could make your run or ride better

The backbone of the Denver metro’s regional trail network will get tens of millions of dollars worth of repairs and upgrades over the next eight years. More than a half-dozen separate projects will result in a nearly completely rebuilt South Platte River Trail from “top to bottom” in Denver by 2030, said Cinceré Eades, resiliency and regional trails program supervisor for Denver Parks and Recreation.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
