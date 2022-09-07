Read full article on original website
Women's Soccer Garners First Win of Season over Kenyon
GAMBIER, Ohio - The Kalamazoo College women's soccer team traveled to face Kenyon on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 10). After scoring the first two goals, the Hornets held on to complete their first win of the season over the Owls by a 2-1 score. The first half was entirely dominated by...
Women's Golf Shoots 389 at Kyle Campbell Invitational
MARSHALL, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College women's golf team shot 389 as a team in Friday's opening round of the Kyle Campbell Invitational hosted by Olivet at The Medalist. The Hornets are currently in 16th place. Sydney Pickell led the Hornets with an 81 to tie for ninth overall on...
Men's Cross Country Finishes 8th at Knight Invite
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College men's cross country team competed in the Knight Invite on Saturday morning at the Gainey Athletic Complex. In a field filled with NCAA DII, NCAA DIII, NAIA, and Junior College opponents, the Hornets finished eighth out of 10 teams. Their total score was 244, with seven different runners participating.
Men's Soccer Drops Close Game to Ohio Northern
ADA, Ohio - The Kalamazoo College men's soccer team dropped its third one-goal game of the young season. On Friday evening (Sept. 9) against Ohio Northern, the one goal for the Polar Bears came in the 65th minute as the Hornets could not score the equalizer in the 1-0 defeat.
Football Improves to 2-0 With Win Over Kenyon
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College football team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 24-21 win over Kenyon College at Angell Field on Saturday. Kenyon took a 7-0 lead with a touchdown late in the first quarter. Kalamazoo evened the score at 7-7 on Sheldon Riley's 10-yard run...
