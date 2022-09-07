ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants injury report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari limited

By Dan Benton
 2 days ago
The New York Giants took the field for their second regular season practice of the year on Wednesday and all eyes were on edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari.

24 hours removed from participating in limited portions of individual practice, the two appeared to be even restricted than the day prior. They were relegated to hand and footwork.

In addition to Thibodeaux and Ojulari, rookie safety Dane Belton was also limited in practice on Wednesday. However, he appeared to be doing much more than his defensive counterparts.

The Giants’ full Wednesday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: N/A

Limited participant: LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (calf), S Dane Belton (collarbone), WR Sterling Shepard (knee)

Full participant: N/A

