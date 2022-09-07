Read full article on original website
kaarenwills
2d ago
Wonder which political parties they were registered in. The article was very careful to not identify that particular information. Why?
wvxu.org
All 88 Ohio election boards report getting requests for 2020 election documents. Why?
With just eight weeks till the November vote, boards of elections in all 88 Ohio counties report getting a small number of requests for records from the 2020 vote, just as they were about to be destroyed. The requests appear to be identical, and they’re asking for a huge haul...
Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wage growth unequal among Indiana counties
(The Center Square) — The average wage has risen for a decade in Indiana, though some counties have fared much better than others in household income. Indiana’s current average annual wage is $54,968. Eight counties exceed that average while fully half fall below it by $10,000 or more.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters can choose constitutional convention in November
If you’re no fan of the Missouri State Constitution, then you’re going to have an opportunity to change it with a vote to call a constitutional convention in November. The state of Missouri holds a vote of the people every 20 years about calling a constitutional convention. The requirement for the statewide vote is the result of a petition in 1921 created by a citizen group called New Constitution Association of Missouri. The group was able to get a constitutional convention on the ballot in August 1921, and included the provision a vote be taken every 20 years on holding a new convention.
Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last month asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election. The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case. Hilson, a Democrat, was first elected to office in 2012. A phone call to DePerno’s campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned. He has previously said the claims were “purely based on political prosecution.” The Kalamazoo attorney also said that “90% of the facts that (Nessel) lays out, that she calls facts in her petition, are either false or I have no knowledge of what she’s talking about.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Intel breaks ground in Ohio; some question benefit of government incentives
(The Center Square) – Although dirt began moving weeks ago at Intel’s massive $20 billion chip manufacturing site in central Ohio, local, state and federal officials, along with President Biden, praised Intel’s decision and the government incentives offered to lure the chip giant at a groundbreaking ceremony Friday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan voters will decide abortion, voting proposals on Nov. 8 ballot
(The Center Square) – The Michigan State Board of Canvassers certified an abortion rights and a voting proposal onto the Nov. 8 ballot on Friday. On Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court ordered the State Board of Canvassers to certify the proposals after it had deadlocked 2-2, with complaints over irregular spacing in the abortion rights proposal, despite garnering more than 730,000 signatures.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio plans website to offer transparency to business regulations
(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to launch a website state lawmakers believe will give more transparency to the process of making business regulations. It comes as the General Assembly has spent the past two years whittling away at regulations that have made the state one of the most restrictive in the nation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
TN Secretary of State, General Assembly’s recognized with #1 Election Integrity Ranking
Thanks to the laws passed by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Secretary of State and 95 county election commissions, Tennessee has the most secure elections in the country, according to The Heritage Foundation’s election integrity scorecard. “I am grateful to the Heritage Foundation for this recognition...
KOLO TV Reno
Unqualified Nevada Libertarian candidate to stay on ballot
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A candidate for Nevada attorney general will remain on the ballot in November despite not meeting the qualifications for the position and no longer wanting to run, a Carson City district court judge ruled. John Kennedy, the Libertarian candidate, is not qualified for the position because...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Darren Bailey shares Facebook video blaming Illinois issues on Gov. Pritzker
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey posted a video on his campaign Facebook page blaming incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker for issues related to crime, education and taxes. Bailey said that if elected, he would undo the things Pritzker has done while he's been in office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania counties take the lead in spending opioid settlement dollars
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is set to spend $1 billion from the National Opioid Settlement – and the focus is on the county level. Pennsylvania’s share of the $26 billion settlement will be divvied up so that 70% goes to counties, 15% is appropriated by the General Assembly, and 15% goes to counties involved in the opioid litigation, subdivisions, district attorneys, and special districts.
Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys
Oregon unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson announced Thursday that she has the support of two-thirds of the state’s current district attorneys and a variety of other former prosecutors. The endorsements come in an election year when voters are telling pollsters that crime is among their top concerns. In...
Elko Daily Free Press
Jim Hartman: Crime is Joe Lombardo’s edge in governor’s race
With Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at his side, former President Donald Trump called Nevada “a cesspool of crime” while endorsing Lombardo for governor in July. Trump was roundly criticized in the news media for “missing the mark” on crime in Nevada. While guilty of bombastic overstatement, Trump touched on a fundamental truth — Americans are anxious about crime.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina voter registrations continue to trend to Republicans and unaffiliated
(The Center Square) — Republican and unaffiliated voter registrations continue to outpace Democrats and other parties in North Carolina with two months to go before the midterm election. All parties gained registered voters last week, though Democrats trailed Republicans by nearly half, while the vast majority of new registrations...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Republicans Keep Campaigning With Their Conspiracist Fellow GOP Candidates
At Colorado Republican Party fundraiser in Weld County last month, 17 candidates posed together for a picture, standing in front of “Meet Our Candidates” signs listing all their names. U. S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, the most prominent contender of the group, appeared on one end, smiling broadly, his right arm behind his fellow GOP candidate Stephanie Wheeler, who is running for a Denver statehouse seat.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government
(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Municipalities in 'business-friendly' Georgia burden home-based businesses with more regulations
(The Center Square) — Georgia touts its business-friendly climate, but some home-based businesses face another layer of bureaucracy: local government licensing requirements, a Center Square analysis found. Nearly 30 years ago, Georgia lawmakers passed legislation giving cities the power to impose business and occupation requirements, including taxes and regulatory...
KPVI Newschannel 6
California's leading lawmakers promise student loan forgiveness will not be taxed
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers vowed Friday that California would not tax the federal student debt relief offered to many borrowers, promising to take “immediate action” if the relief is not already exempt under state law. “Once the federal government finalizes details of the student debt...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kansas farmers, industry groups make push for labor reforms
(The Center Square) – The agriculture sector in Kansas is facing “a devastating labor shortage,” according to industry groups. Speaking Thursday at an event hosted by American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC) Action, Enrique Sanchez, intermountain state director for the coalition, said the labor shortage needs to be addressed to help fight inflation.
