Live updates: Penn State football’s home opener at Beaver Stadium against Ohio
The Nittany Lions are back at Beaver Stadium for a noon matchup against the Ohio Bobcats. Follow along here for updates from our dedicated Twitter feed from Saturday’s home opener. Interact with CDT reporter Jon Sauber at @JonSauber, reporter Kyle J. Andrews at @KyleJAndrews_ and photojournalist Abby Drey at @ADreyPhotos.
North Carolina A&T falls at Fargodome vs North Dakota State
The highly anticipated game against North Dakota State didn't go well for North Carolina A&T. The post North Carolina A&T falls at Fargodome vs North Dakota State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Florida Fending Off Kentucky at Halftime in Back-and-Forth Battle
The Florida Gators are holding off visiting Kentucky Wildcats, 16-13, at halftime of a back-and-forth battle.
Ozan Baris wins US Open Juniors doubles championship
Michigan State tennis incomming freshman Ozan Baris is making waves on the national tennis scene. The Okemos native has just won the United States Open Juniors doubles championship. Baris, alongside his partner Nishesh Basavareddy, has won a grand slam championship. His arrival to East Lansing is becoming more and more...
Raiders owner faces game day choice: 'Makes no sense'
Mark Davis doesn’t think he should have to choose. It’s a very, very tough decision the Las Vegas Raiders and Aces owner is facing, too. The Aces are set to host Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday afternoon following their win over the Seattle Storm. It will mark their second finals appearance in franchise history, and the first since relocating to Las Vegas and Davis took over as the owner.
