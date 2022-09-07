ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odenton, MD

CBS Baltimore

24 of 25 tests taken after disclosure of water contamination came back negative, officials say

BALTIMORE - Twenty-four of 25 samples taken in a follow-up round of testing came back negative for E. coli and coliform, bacteria discovered in West Baltimore's drinking supply last week, Baltimore Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said.The one positive sample was collected at a police station at 1034 N. Mount St. in Sandtown-Winchester, one of three locations where earlier tests came back positive for E. coli and coliform, triggering the city on Monday to issue a Required Boil Water Advisory for a 56-square block area of West Baltimore.A fire station in the impacted area that previously tested positive...
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Arnold Resident Returns To A Hospital That Feels Like Home

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is the place where Christine Frost gave birth to two children. It’s the place where she worked, twice, and advanced her career. So, it was exciting news in August when LHAAMC announced to the community that Frost would be its new chief nursing officer.
ARNOLD, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore County Boil Water Advisory Officially Lifted

Baltimore City's boil water advisory has officially been lifted, authorities say. The water in Southwestern Baltimore County has been deemed safe to drink after testing confirmed that E.coli was confirmed to not be in the County's water supply, tweeted Baltimore County Government officials. "Tap water in Baltimore County is safe...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County high school student dies after medical emergency

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A Baltimore County high school student died Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency. County police told 11 News officers were called to the school around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a medical emergency involving a 16-year-old student. Randallstown High School Principal Michael Jones said the student, who...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Five Shot At Home In Quiet Cecil County Cul-De-Sac: Reports

Five people were shot at a home in a Maryland cul-de-sac early on Friday morning, according to multiple reports. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Hebron Court near Elk Mills Road in Elkton, the agency announced at approximately noon on Friday, Sept. 9.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

How to flush your home water system if you're no longer under a Boil Water Advisory

BALTIMORE -- A precautionary Boil Water Advisory was fully lifted Wednesday after no further E. coli contamination was detected in an area of West Baltimore. Now, residents in those areas are asked to flush the remaining water from their homes and take a few other steps, just to be sure. The Baltimore Department of Public Works said residents should take these steps after the lifting of a Boil Water Advisory: Run all cold water taps for 15 minutesIf you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run cold waterBegin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highestAfter 15 minutes, turn off your faucets in reverse order, from highest to lowestYou should also flush your refrigerator's water lines. Here's a video by a filter company on how to do thatAll ice made since the boil water advisory was put in place should be discarded, as well as the next three batchesIce maker containers should be wiped clean with a solution of two tablespoons of bleach to one gallon of water
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Officers will not be prosecuted in fatal Glen Burnie shooting last year

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WARNING: Graphic video) — Authorities will not prosecute a case involving Anne Arundel County police officers who fatally shot a man last year. Video above: Authorities release body-cam video in 2021 police shooting. In December 2021, the AG's office released body-worn camera video from officers responding...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
firefighternation.com

Back From the (Sea)Grave! Before and After Photos Show Baltimore (MD) Rig’s Return From the Dead

When fire broke out in Baltimore City Fire Department fire truck in 2019, it looked like it could be the end of the line for the rig. Not so fast. The city's apparatus committee and its General Services Department had the body and compartments from that 2002 rescue placed on the cab and chassis of a new, 2022 Seagrave, according to Facebook posts.
BALTIMORE, MD

Community Policy