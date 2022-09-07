Read full article on original website
Health Commissioner Says No Conclusive Link To Water After Two Report Sickness
The Baltimore City Health Department has issued a statement concerning two individuals who were reported sick after an E.coli contamination was found in some of the City water supply, officials say. An East Baltimore resident was hospitalized for reported gastrointestinal issues amid the water contamination crisis, with Baltimore City Health...
High School Student Dies At Maryland Hospital After 'Medical Emergency, Officials Say
A Baltimore County high school student died after experiencing a "medical emergency," officials said. An 11th-grade student at Randallstown High School was taken to the hospital for treatment of an undisclosed medical issue where he was later pronounced dead, Principal Michael Jones said in a letter to the community. The...
24 of 25 tests taken after disclosure of water contamination came back negative, officials say
BALTIMORE - Twenty-four of 25 samples taken in a follow-up round of testing came back negative for E. coli and coliform, bacteria discovered in West Baltimore's drinking supply last week, Baltimore Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said.The one positive sample was collected at a police station at 1034 N. Mount St. in Sandtown-Winchester, one of three locations where earlier tests came back positive for E. coli and coliform, triggering the city on Monday to issue a Required Boil Water Advisory for a 56-square block area of West Baltimore.A fire station in the impacted area that previously tested positive...
severnaparkvoice.com
Arnold Resident Returns To A Hospital That Feels Like Home
Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is the place where Christine Frost gave birth to two children. It’s the place where she worked, twice, and advanced her career. So, it was exciting news in August when LHAAMC announced to the community that Frost would be its new chief nursing officer.
Wbaltv.com
Hopkins experts concerned for possible COVID-19 surge this fall, winter
Johns Hopkins University experts shared concerns about a possible COVID-19 surge this fall and winter. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. This comes as children have returned to school and people are back on the road and booking travel — and many...
Baltimore County Boil Water Advisory Officially Lifted
Baltimore City's boil water advisory has officially been lifted, authorities say. The water in Southwestern Baltimore County has been deemed safe to drink after testing confirmed that E.coli was confirmed to not be in the County's water supply, tweeted Baltimore County Government officials. "Tap water in Baltimore County is safe...
3 children among 5 found shot to death in Elk Mills, Maryland home
Authorities didn't have the exact ages of the children, but said they were a 5th grader, a 7th grader and an 8th grader.
Where to stock up on water as officials try to contain E. coli in Baltimore
The Department of Public Works has been working to flush out the system since E. Coli was discovered in the water over the weekend.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County high school student dies after medical emergency
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A Baltimore County high school student died Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency. County police told 11 News officers were called to the school around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a medical emergency involving a 16-year-old student. Randallstown High School Principal Michael Jones said the student, who...
'You have my word Baltimore': One sample site still testing positive for E. Coli
Baltimore has been dealing with contaminated water since Monday and in a press conference held by Baltimore City leaders and City health leaders, they provided updates on the situation.
Five Shot At Home In Quiet Cecil County Cul-De-Sac: Reports
Five people were shot at a home in a Maryland cul-de-sac early on Friday morning, according to multiple reports. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Hebron Court near Elk Mills Road in Elkton, the agency announced at approximately noon on Friday, Sept. 9.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
ELKTON, Md. — (AP) — Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said a man, a woman and three children —...
How to flush your home water system if you're no longer under a Boil Water Advisory
BALTIMORE -- A precautionary Boil Water Advisory was fully lifted Wednesday after no further E. coli contamination was detected in an area of West Baltimore. Now, residents in those areas are asked to flush the remaining water from their homes and take a few other steps, just to be sure. The Baltimore Department of Public Works said residents should take these steps after the lifting of a Boil Water Advisory: Run all cold water taps for 15 minutesIf you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run cold waterBegin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highestAfter 15 minutes, turn off your faucets in reverse order, from highest to lowestYou should also flush your refrigerator's water lines. Here's a video by a filter company on how to do thatAll ice made since the boil water advisory was put in place should be discarded, as well as the next three batchesIce maker containers should be wiped clean with a solution of two tablespoons of bleach to one gallon of water
foxbaltimore.com
33 schools in Baltimore County receive bottled water after boil water advisory
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Emergency Management said that 33 schools will receive bottled water and hand sanitizer as a result of the possible E. coli contamination in southwestern Baltimore City and Baltimore County. The schools include:. ARBUTUS ES. ARBUTUS MS. BALTIMORE HIGHLAND ES. CATONSVILLE ADMIN. CATONSVILLE...
Shooting in Cecil County leaves 5 dead
Five people are dead following a Friday morning shooting in Cecil County. The Sheriff's Office says someone opened fire on Hebron Court in Elk Mills.
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
Baltimore County Police Issue silver alert for missing elderly man
BALTIMORE, MD – A 90-year-old man has been reported missing in the Towson area near...
DPW: Boil water advisory partially lifted, remain for portion of West Baltimore
The Precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for a portion of Baltimore City and the area of concern in Baltimore County.
Wbaltv.com
Officers will not be prosecuted in fatal Glen Burnie shooting last year
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WARNING: Graphic video) — Authorities will not prosecute a case involving Anne Arundel County police officers who fatally shot a man last year. Video above: Authorities release body-cam video in 2021 police shooting. In December 2021, the AG's office released body-worn camera video from officers responding...
firefighternation.com
Back From the (Sea)Grave! Before and After Photos Show Baltimore (MD) Rig’s Return From the Dead
When fire broke out in Baltimore City Fire Department fire truck in 2019, it looked like it could be the end of the line for the rig. Not so fast. The city's apparatus committee and its General Services Department had the body and compartments from that 2002 rescue placed on the cab and chassis of a new, 2022 Seagrave, according to Facebook posts.
