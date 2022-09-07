Read full article on original website
Gimme Him: One player the Bears would steal from 49ers
The Chicago Bears will kick off the 2022 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Here at Bears Wire, we’re conducting a fun exercise where we hypothetically steal one player from the 49ers roster to help bolster this current roster. There are certainly plenty of options on...
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
3 keys for Bears defense vs. 49ers in Week 1
The Chicago Bears will face the San Francisco 49ers to open the 2022 season, which will kick off the Matt Eberflus era. But not many are giving Chicago a chance to pull off the upset. While the focus has been on the Bears offense heading into the season, the defense...
49ers 2022 season predictions
The 49ers open their 2022 season in Chicago on Sunday. It’ll be time for the speculation to end and the analysis of what we’re all seeing on the field to begin. That being said, there’s still some room for speculation, which means it’s time to make some predictions. We sat down and went through everything we know about the 49ers based on last season, this offseason and the preseason to jot down a handful of predictions that are almost certain to be correct.
NFL・
George Kittle likely to miss San Francisco 49ers season opener with groin injury
San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle made a surprise appearance on the team’s injury report Wednesday with what
Yardbarker
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan explains QB Trey Lance not being a captain
Those associated with the San Francisco 49ers seemingly never even considered holding a quarterback competition at any point this spring or summer. 2021 rookie Trey Lance served as QB1 throughout offseason workouts as veteran Jimmy Garoppolo recovered from March shoulder surgery and as general manager John Lynch attempted to trade the 30-year-old signal-caller before his base salary for 2022 became guaranteed. No team offered anything of note for Garoppolo's services, and he ultimately accepted a pay cut to remain with the 49ers as their backup.
numberfire.com
George Kittle (groin) DNP in 49ers' Wednesday practice
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) did not practice on Wednesday. After San Francisco's stud tight end suffered a groin injury on Monday, Kittle was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Expect Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk to see more volume in Week One if Kittle is inactive. Kittle's...
AthlonSports.com
Jimmy Garoppolo's Role With The San Francisco 49ers Has Been Revealed
Jimmy Garoppolo's days as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers have come to an end. He's been demoted to backup behind second-year Trey Lance. However, he won't just be sitting on the sidelines this season. The San Francisco 49ers have revealed their role for Garoppolo this season. It appears...
Rece Davis Calling USC vs. Stanford With Fowler at U.S. Open
ESPN’s lead college football host will make his way to the broadcast booth for Saturday night’s Pac-12 tilt.
NBC Sports
Tartt doesn't rule out 49ers return, but only for 'right price'
When safety Jaquiski Tartt was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in late August, there was immediate speculation on a potential reunion with the 49ers. "I’ve talked to the coaches but it's been nothing official," Tartt said to Bonta Hill and Steven Langford of 95.7 The Game on Thursday morning. "As far as that situation, if it’s for the right price, of course I’d be back. At the end of the day, if it's not for the right price, I’m definitely not going back."
