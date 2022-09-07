ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
49ers 2022 season predictions

The 49ers open their 2022 season in Chicago on Sunday. It’ll be time for the speculation to end and the analysis of what we’re all seeing on the field to begin. That being said, there’s still some room for speculation, which means it’s time to make some predictions. We sat down and went through everything we know about the 49ers based on last season, this offseason and the preseason to jot down a handful of predictions that are almost certain to be correct.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan explains QB Trey Lance not being a captain

Those associated with the San Francisco 49ers seemingly never even considered holding a quarterback competition at any point this spring or summer. 2021 rookie Trey Lance served as QB1 throughout offseason workouts as veteran Jimmy Garoppolo recovered from March shoulder surgery and as general manager John Lynch attempted to trade the 30-year-old signal-caller before his base salary for 2022 became guaranteed. No team offered anything of note for Garoppolo's services, and he ultimately accepted a pay cut to remain with the 49ers as their backup.
George Kittle (groin) DNP in 49ers' Wednesday practice

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) did not practice on Wednesday. After San Francisco's stud tight end suffered a groin injury on Monday, Kittle was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Expect Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk to see more volume in Week One if Kittle is inactive. Kittle's...
Jimmy Garoppolo's Role With The San Francisco 49ers Has Been Revealed

Jimmy Garoppolo's days as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers have come to an end. He's been demoted to backup behind second-year Trey Lance. However, he won't just be sitting on the sidelines this season. The San Francisco 49ers have revealed their role for Garoppolo this season. It appears...
Tartt doesn't rule out 49ers return, but only for 'right price'

When safety Jaquiski Tartt was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in late August, there was immediate speculation on a potential reunion with the 49ers. "I’ve talked to the coaches but it's been nothing official," Tartt said to Bonta Hill and Steven Langford of 95.7 The Game on Thursday morning. "As far as that situation, if it’s for the right price, of course I’d be back. At the end of the day, if it's not for the right price, I’m definitely not going back."
