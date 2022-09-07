Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
goduke.com
Blue Devils Hold Off Northwestern, 31-23
EVANSTON, Ill. – Duke junior safety Jaylen Stinson forced a fumble that was recovered by the Blue Devils at the 1-yard line to halt Northwestern's final drive and claim a 31-23 victory at Ryan Field on Saturday afternoon. With 1:18 remaining in the game, Northwestern used six plays to...
goduke.com
Six Blue Devils in Top 100 of Preseason ITA Rankings
DURHAM – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) released its preseason singles and doubles rankings this week with three Duke women's tennis standouts in the top eight and six in the top 100 as the Blue Devils get set to open the 2022 fall season in less than a week.
goduke.com
Love, Sample Pace Blue Devils Friday at RMI
DURHAM – The Duke men's golf team teed off its 2022-23 season on Friday with the first two rounds of the 12th annual Rod Myers Invitational at the Duke Golf Club. A strong eight-under second round by the Blue Devils moved the team into 3rd place after the first 36 holes of competition and sets up a final 18 holes with the three leading teams separated by just five strokes. Duke was led by freshman William Love and sophomore Luke Sample, who ended the day at even par and in a tie for 16th place overall.
Look: Fans Are Calling For North Carolina Coach's Job This Saturday
College football fans have officially run out of patience with North Carolina assistant coach Gene Chizik. Earlier this year, Chizik was named the assistant head coach for the Tar Heels' defense. So far, the results on that side of the ball have been horrendous. Last week, North Carolina gave up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goduke.com
No. 3 Duke Falls, 3-0, to No. 2 North Carolina on Thursday
DURHAM – In a top-five matchup at Koskinen Stadium on Thursday evening, second-ranked North Carolina registered a 3-0 victory over third-ranked Duke in front of a season-high 3,527 fans. The 3,527 attendance marked the second-largest crowd for the Blue Devils since the Kennedy Tower was built in 2015. Duke...
goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Surges in Second Half Against No. 10 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Duke men's soccer, ranked seventh in the country, used two second-half goals on Saturday night to storm back and defeat 10th-ranked Louisville on the road. Jai Bean scored a goal in his first game of the season, and Shakur Mohammed netted his third in 2022 to lead Duke's offensive efforts. Eliot Hamill allowed his first goal of the year, but responded with a season-high seven saves.
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: Three-star 2024 small forward Drake Powell commits to the Tar Heels
UNC basketball has had quite a bit of bad recruiting luck as of late, but it appears that their bad luck has some to an end. Today three-star 2024 small forward Drake Powell announced that he will play for the Tar Heels for his college career. Powell is a 6’5,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Southern Durham standout, UNC football recruit Jaybron Harvey engineers his own future
Among the top edge rushers in his recruiting class, Harvey went beyond football when choosing where he’d attend school, and Mack Brown and North Carolina offered the perfect fit.
Bluebloods chasing son of five-time NBA champ
Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) junior combo guard Dylan Harper revealed his Duke basketball offer on Aug. 1 and expressed sincere appreciation for it. Around the same time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star noted his strong relationship with the coaches in Durham and told On3's Jamie Shaw that he plans to ...
Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family
Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer already reaching feats Coach K did not
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is reaching feats his predecessor did not. Greetings Duke basketball fans, allow me to introduce myself. My name is POC. Paul O’Connor for long. Former college basketball coach and life long Coach K advocate. I’ll be covering all things Duke over the course...
IN THIS ARTICLE
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes Michigan, Michigan State
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set to welcome Michigan and Michigan State to Cameron Indoor Stadium for two matches this weekend. The Blue Devils will take on the Wolverines Friday at 6:30p.m., before the Spartans Saturday with first serve at 6:30p.m. Both matches will be streamed on...
UNC football player Don Chapman arrested
Don Chapman, a senior safety for UNC, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, trespassing and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child.
NC Central’s coach talks refocusing ahead of A&T game
NC Central's Coach talks refocusing ahead of A&T game
Hillside High football shows off its offensive firepower in 43-28 win over Rolesville
The Hornets remained unbeaten with a breakout second half against the Rams in Durham on Friday, improving to 4-0 this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Pedestrian Death, UNC Football Arrest
In today’s news: a pedestrian in the road is struck and killed in Chapel Hill, and a UNC football player faces charges in a complicated case.
cbs17
A family legacy: 35 years later a second group of Wake Forest cousins play football
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — 35 years ago, Romas Lucas and his cousin Reggie Lucas were leading Wake Forest-Rolesville to championships on the gridiron. Growing up, the two were inseparable playing basketball and football in the backyard before starring for the Wake Forest High School Cougars. “It was just...
WJAC TV
BYU fan banned for using 'racial slurs' toward Duke player reinstated, school says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fan who was prohibited from attending any Brigham Young University athletic events after being accused of using a racial slur at a women's volleyball game has been reinstated, according to a statement from the school. BYU Athletics stated that an extensive investigation found...
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 4
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 4! Results from Week 3 can be found here. East Chapel Hill (0-4): Lost to Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County), 40-0 Up next: at Chapel Hill. Carrboro (2-2): Lost...
Comments / 0