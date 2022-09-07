ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Blue Devils Hold Off Northwestern, 31-23

EVANSTON, Ill. – Duke junior safety Jaylen Stinson forced a fumble that was recovered by the Blue Devils at the 1-yard line to halt Northwestern's final drive and claim a 31-23 victory at Ryan Field on Saturday afternoon. With 1:18 remaining in the game, Northwestern used six plays to...
EVANSTON, IL
goduke.com

Six Blue Devils in Top 100 of Preseason ITA Rankings

DURHAM – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) released its preseason singles and doubles rankings this week with three Duke women's tennis standouts in the top eight and six in the top 100 as the Blue Devils get set to open the 2022 fall season in less than a week.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Love, Sample Pace Blue Devils Friday at RMI

DURHAM – The Duke men's golf team teed off its 2022-23 season on Friday with the first two rounds of the 12th annual Rod Myers Invitational at the Duke Golf Club. A strong eight-under second round by the Blue Devils moved the team into 3rd place after the first 36 holes of competition and sets up a final 18 holes with the three leading teams separated by just five strokes. Duke was led by freshman William Love and sophomore Luke Sample, who ended the day at even par and in a tie for 16th place overall.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 3 Duke Falls, 3-0, to No. 2 North Carolina on Thursday

DURHAM – In a top-five matchup at Koskinen Stadium on Thursday evening, second-ranked North Carolina registered a 3-0 victory over third-ranked Duke in front of a season-high 3,527 fans. The 3,527 attendance marked the second-largest crowd for the Blue Devils since the Kennedy Tower was built in 2015. Duke...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 7 Duke Surges in Second Half Against No. 10 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Duke men's soccer, ranked seventh in the country, used two second-half goals on Saturday night to storm back and defeat 10th-ranked Louisville on the road. Jai Bean scored a goal in his first game of the season, and Shakur Mohammed netted his third in 2022 to lead Duke's offensive efforts. Eliot Hamill allowed his first goal of the year, but responded with a season-high seven saves.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRAL News

No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Bluebloods chasing son of five-time NBA champ

Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) junior combo guard Dylan Harper revealed his Duke basketball offer on Aug. 1 and expressed sincere appreciation for it. Around the same time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star noted his strong relationship with the coaches in Durham and told On3's Jamie Shaw that he plans to ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family

Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goduke.com

Duke Welcomes Michigan, Michigan State

DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set to welcome Michigan and Michigan State to Cameron Indoor Stadium for two matches this weekend. The Blue Devils will take on the Wolverines Friday at 6:30p.m., before the Spartans Saturday with first serve at 6:30p.m. Both matches will be streamed on...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 4

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 4! Results from Week 3 can be found here. East Chapel Hill (0-4): Lost to Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County), 40-0 Up next: at Chapel Hill. Carrboro (2-2): Lost...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

