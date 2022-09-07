DURHAM – The Duke men's golf team teed off its 2022-23 season on Friday with the first two rounds of the 12th annual Rod Myers Invitational at the Duke Golf Club. A strong eight-under second round by the Blue Devils moved the team into 3rd place after the first 36 holes of competition and sets up a final 18 holes with the three leading teams separated by just five strokes. Duke was led by freshman William Love and sophomore Luke Sample, who ended the day at even par and in a tie for 16th place overall.

