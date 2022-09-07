Bring your beach blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a nice evening outside at the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center watching the great family movie "Hook". Movies are presented by SRP and starts at 7:30pm. Entry fee is $3 per person. All children age 7 and under must be within arms reach of an adult at all times. All flotation devices must be coast guard approved and no glass will be allowed. In the event of bad weather prior to movie time, this program could possibly be moved to the Multi-Generational Center. For more information on this program or other programs and services, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit our website at apachejunctionaz.gov/parks.

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO