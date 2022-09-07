ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Which uniform combo are the Bucs wearing in Week 1 vs. the Cowboys?

By Luke Easterling
 2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to kick off the 2022 NFL regular season Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, and we now know which uniform combination they’ll be wearing for the occasion.

It’ll be red jerseys and white pants for the Bucs, to go along with their usual pewter helmet. Much like the Bucs, the Cowboys wear white jerseys most of the time, even when playing at home.

Bucs fans don’t get to see the “home” jerseys too often, but they’ll be shining bright for this year’s season opener.p>

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'The worries are valid': Troy Aikman says Cowboys have regressed, could still succeed

The most decorated quarterback in Cowboys history just said what most of the fanbase has been thinking all offseason. Despite a few promising prospects picked up in the draft and several overachievers who have beaten the odds to make the squad as undrafted walk-ons, America’s Team is nearly universally considered to have taken a step back in the grand scheme of things since the disappointing end to their 2021 postseason.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Mark May’s biggest disappointment in Week 1? Surprise, surprise it is Ohio State

Mark May wasn’t that impressed with Ohio State’s output in the first work of the college football season. In fact, the former ESPN analyst and two-time Super Bowl winner thought that Ohio State was among the biggest disappointments of the first full week of the season. This, after Ohio State pulled off what might arguably have been the most impressive win to start the season. In a battle of two teams ranked in the top five, Ohio State beat Notre Dame last Saturday night 21-10. It wasn’t a sloppy home win for the Buckeyes, but some national pundits felt that it lacked...
COLUMBUS, OH
AthlonSports.com

Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Reportedly Underwent Offseason Procedure

Matthew Stafford is now 34 years old; he wasn't bound to stay healthy forever. The veteran NFL quarterback reportedly underwent an offseason procedure to help fix some issues with his elbow. Matthew Stafford underwent an offseason elbow procedure to fix elbow pain he dealt with during the 2021 season. The...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers WR Torrey Smith tweets sad reminder about Cam Newton's career

Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton doesn’t even have to play a snap of football to trend worldwide. All it takes is another guy to just kinda play like him. That happened last night, when Josh Allen led his Buffalo Bills to a 31-10 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. The fifth-year quarterback completed 26 of his 31 throws for 297 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 56 yards and a score in a do-it-all, Newton-esque performance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens release final injury report for Week 1 matchup vs. Jets

The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 1 looking like a bounce-back candidate for the 2022 season after having a plethora of players injured in 2021. The team is working to get a majority of them back from their ailments, but it remains to be seen if players such as running back J.K. Dobbins, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marcus Peters will suit up for the contest.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Jets vs. Ravens injury report: Duane Brown out, Ravens' Ronnie Stanley doubtful

The final injury report is out for the Jets’ Week 1 meeting with the Baltimore Ravens and both teams may be without their starting left tackles. The Jets will for sure be without theirs. Head coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Duane Brown will not play Sunday with a shoulder injury. It’s yet to be determined if Brown will have to be placed on injured reserve, which would mean he would miss at least four games. George Fant will start at left tackle and Max Mitchell will be at right tackle.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs WR Julio Jones has a new jersey number

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will be wearing the No. 6 jersey this season. Jones has been wearing the No. 85 jersey since signing with the Bucs at the start of training camp, but most expected a number change following the final roster cuts, when more choices would become available.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

