Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Former Reporter Loses Lawsuit Against WZZM
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A former WZZM reporter has had her lawsuit against the station dismissed by a judge, who said it was her work habits that got her fired, not discrimination.
Former Grand Rapids TV anchor fired for tardiness, not gender bias or COVID-19 protocol, judge says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A judge has dismissed a former WZZM 13 reporter’s lawsuit against the station in which she said co-workers, mostly men, ignored COVID-19 protocols. Shanna Grove was fired because of frequent tardiness and taking an unapproved leave of absence – not for discriminatory treatment or harassment toward women, U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou said.
Democratic hopeful Hillary Scholten on abortion, redistricting
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The race for the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District is heating up. Republican congressman Peter Meijer lost his spot in the August primary election. Voters instead nominated John Gibbs. Though Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Grand Rapids, has been reliably red for years, the newly drawn map is giving Democrats […]
Video shows Burger King workers, angry customer share blame for fight, prosecutor says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – No charges will be filed in a melee at a Burger King restaurant that injured two workers after an angry customer climbed over a counter. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Friday, Sept. 9, that it was unfortunate that a worker suffered a broken jaw and another needed stitches to close a head wound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Prosecutor: No charges in Burger King fight
The Kent County prosecutor will not file charges against anyone involved in a fight at a Wyoming Burger King that left two teenage employees injured.
Fox17
Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
Remember “Hi, I’m Tom Fox” Commercials? Tom Fox Passes Away at 95
Most of us remember Fox Jewelers, a Grand Rapids jewelry institution for 100-years. Thousands and thousands of diamonds passed through those doors and couples got engaged and married with a Tom Fox diamond on a beautiful lady's finger. Don't we also remember all those radio and TV commercials. They always...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mastodon unearthed in Kent Co. a ‘pretty rare’ find
The Grand Rapids Public Museum and University of Michigan researchers have solved a little more of the mystery surrounding a set of mastodon bones unearthed near the Kent-Newaygo county line.
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
Kent County Prosecutor reviewing charges in Burger King teenager assault case
WYOMING, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Thursday that he will be reviewing the charges against a suspect who is accused of assaulting two teenagers at a Wyoming Burger King. The Wyoming Police Department submitted the assault charges and Becker says that he will review them, but...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
grmag.com
Giving kids a fighting chance: Dino Newville
Dino Newville knows how to throw a punch. Kick hard. Dance around the ring like a butterfly. He could lay most of us out flat without breaking a sweat. Yet this mixed martial arts champion has a heart for kids and young adults, spending his time and energy encouraging, challenging and urging them to be and do their best.
Acquitted in accidental shooting, Grand Rapids police officer wants civil lawsuit dismissed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids police officer acquitted of careless discharge of a firearm has asked a judge to dismiss a man’s lawsuit that alleged the man was nearly struck by the officer’s bullet. Gregory Bauer, a 20-year officer, was found not guilty last week...
Harrison Varsity Football Coach Hailed a Hero After Saving Baby’s Life
Jamie Lipovsky is known as the head football coach for Harrison High School’s Varsity football team. He can now add another title: hero. Lipovsky has seen high praise for his actions Tuesday night. That’s when he spotted his neighbor on the side of the road, who told him her baby wasn’t breathing.
Man arrested in central Mexico for missing woman’s murder
A man wanted for the murder of a Grand Rapids-area woman was arrested in central Mexico, north of Mexico City, earlier this week, police say.
Grand Rapids Chamber addresses ongoing downtown issues
The efforts continue to clean up and make the city of Grand Rapids a safer place. FOX 17 caught up with the Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to find out if they're seeing any progress.
wgvunews.org
Muskegon Director of Public Safety addresses staffing shortages
Facing substantial staffing shortages, Muskegon’s new Director of Public Safety says the Lakeshore needs more firemen, and more cops. After being sworn in as Muskegon’s new Director of Police Safety last week, new Police and Fire Chief Timothy Kozal inherits departments he says that are currently understaffed. “We...
Black Cat Mystery Solved – We Now Know What Was Spotted in Northern MI
Last month we told you about a huge black cat that was spotted in Manistee County. Many people believed it was a black cougar including photographer Dakota Stebbins of northern Michigan. Stebbins posted the photo on social media, and as you can imagine, people went crazy speculating over the images.
Fox17
Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
Comments / 0