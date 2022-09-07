ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

AdWeek

Former Reporter Loses Lawsuit Against WZZM

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A former WZZM reporter has had her lawsuit against the station dismissed by a judge, who said it was her work habits that got her fired, not discrimination.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Former Grand Rapids TV anchor fired for tardiness, not gender bias or COVID-19 protocol, judge says

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A judge has dismissed a former WZZM 13 reporter’s lawsuit against the station in which she said co-workers, mostly men, ignored COVID-19 protocols. Shanna Grove was fired because of frequent tardiness and taking an unapproved leave of absence – not for discriminatory treatment or harassment toward women, U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Democratic hopeful Hillary Scholten on abortion, redistricting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The race for the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District is heating up. Republican congressman Peter Meijer lost his spot in the August primary election. Voters instead nominated John Gibbs. Though Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Grand Rapids, has been reliably red for years, the newly drawn map is giving Democrats […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
grmag.com

Giving kids a fighting chance: Dino Newville

Dino Newville knows how to throw a punch. Kick hard. Dance around the ring like a butterfly. He could lay most of us out flat without breaking a sweat. Yet this mixed martial arts champion has a heart for kids and young adults, spending his time and energy encouraging, challenging and urging them to be and do their best.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon Director of Public Safety addresses staffing shortages

Facing substantial staffing shortages, Muskegon’s new Director of Public Safety says the Lakeshore needs more firemen, and more cops. After being sworn in as Muskegon’s new Director of Police Safety last week, new Police and Fire Chief Timothy Kozal inherits departments he says that are currently understaffed. “We...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

