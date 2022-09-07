ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

100.5 The River

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Maker Announces Michigan Headquarters

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that SnackCraft, a Greece-based manufacturer of high-quality snack foods, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in the city of Kentwood with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic...
KENTWOOD, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants. Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Supermarket News

Meijer takes deeper dive into grocery

Supercenter retailer Meijer is taking a sharper aim at food shoppers with plans for a new and smaller brick-and-mortar store concept dubbed Meijer Grocery. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer said Meijer Grocery stores will sport a “condensed and quick-to-navigate” layout and house a fresh produce department; a fresh meat counter; a full-service deli; a bakery department with in-store cake decorators; a dry grocery department; a pharmacy; a health and beauty care section; baby and pet care areas; a household consumables section; card and party aisles; and a floral department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Former Grand Rapids TV anchor fired for tardiness, not gender bias or COVID-19 protocol, judge says

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A judge has dismissed a former WZZM 13 reporter’s lawsuit against the station in which she said co-workers, mostly men, ignored COVID-19 protocols. Shanna Grove was fired because of frequent tardiness and taking an unapproved leave of absence – not for discriminatory treatment or harassment toward women, U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
County
Mecosta County, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Migrant worker dies after falling off farm wagon.

HART TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old migrant farm worker riding in a wagon hauling zucchini died after falling off the front of the wagon Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, on Lever Road, said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast. Ricardo Moreno-Gomez, who is from Guatemala and temporarily living in migrant housing in...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects

The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Shelby Michigan woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning at the U.S. 30 and Franke Road intersection. The coroner’s office says 48-year-old Tammy Berger was the front seat...
SHELBY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
WZZM 13

DEA warns Michiganders of 'rainbow' fentanyl targeting kids and young people

DETROIT — It comes in bright colors and looks like candy, but the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says it's actually rainbow fentanyl pills and powder. With Halloween coming up, the DEA - Detroit Division wanted to get the message out now that drug traffickers are deliberately marketing the drug towards children and young people.
KENT COUNTY, MI
wbrn.com

Three vehicle crash sends one to the hospital

One passenger suffered injuries following a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County's Big Rapids Township Wednesday. It happened on Gilbert Drive near Northland Drive. Deputies say a vehicle driven by a 20-year old woman from Greenville rear ended a vehicle driven by a 35-year old man from Big Rapids, who in turn rear ended a vehicle driven by a 20-year old man from Grand Haven.
BIG RAPIDS, MI

