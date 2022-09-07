Read full article on original website
Related
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Maker Announces Michigan Headquarters
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that SnackCraft, a Greece-based manufacturer of high-quality snack foods, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in the city of Kentwood with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic...
Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants. Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named...
Supermarket News
Meijer takes deeper dive into grocery
Supercenter retailer Meijer is taking a sharper aim at food shoppers with plans for a new and smaller brick-and-mortar store concept dubbed Meijer Grocery. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer said Meijer Grocery stores will sport a “condensed and quick-to-navigate” layout and house a fresh produce department; a fresh meat counter; a full-service deli; a bakery department with in-store cake decorators; a dry grocery department; a pharmacy; a health and beauty care section; baby and pet care areas; a household consumables section; card and party aisles; and a floral department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Want to Take a ‘Little’ Getaway? A New Tiny House Resort is Opening in West Michigan
The tiny house trend has been growing in popularity in recent years, with TV shows like "Tiny House Hunters" and "Tiny House Nation". If you've dreamed of downsizing and want to give small-scale living a try - there's a new tiny house resort opening in West Michigan. New Tiny House...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Harrison Varsity Football Coach Hailed a Hero After Saving Baby’s Life
Jamie Lipovsky is known as the head football coach for Harrison High School’s Varsity football team. He can now add another title: hero. Lipovsky has seen high praise for his actions Tuesday night. That’s when he spotted his neighbor on the side of the road, who told him her baby wasn’t breathing.
Former Grand Rapids TV anchor fired for tardiness, not gender bias or COVID-19 protocol, judge says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A judge has dismissed a former WZZM 13 reporter’s lawsuit against the station in which she said co-workers, mostly men, ignored COVID-19 protocols. Shanna Grove was fired because of frequent tardiness and taking an unapproved leave of absence – not for discriminatory treatment or harassment toward women, U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oceanacountypress.com
Migrant worker dies after falling off farm wagon.
HART TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old migrant farm worker riding in a wagon hauling zucchini died after falling off the front of the wagon Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, on Lever Road, said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast. Ricardo Moreno-Gomez, who is from Guatemala and temporarily living in migrant housing in...
Detroit News
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Shelby Michigan woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning at the U.S. 30 and Franke Road intersection. The coroner’s office says 48-year-old Tammy Berger was the front seat...
When you should get your next COVID-19 vaccine shot
Doctors say getting vaccinated and staying current is important with an ever-changing virus.
West Michigan man recovering after Alaska grizzly bear attack
ALASKA -- A West Michigan man is recovering with injuries to his arms after he was attacked by a grizzly bear while hunting in Alaska. Nicholas Kuperus, 33, of the Nunica area, was hunting moose with friends Sept. 6 about 60 miles north of Glennallen in the Upper East Fork Indian River area. The area is about 300 miles northeast of Anchorage.
Citing Multiple Violations, USDA Works to Shut Down Local Roadside Zoo
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working to shut down a local roadside zoo due to multiple violations. Cicchelli Second Chance Animal Rescue and Exotics in Lake City has been cited by the USDA for over 30 violations. They were first cited with a warning in 2020 for operating without...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
Body found believed to be missing Grand Haven Twp. man
Deputies are looking for a man who was reported missing out of Grand Haven Township Saturday.
WZZM 13
DEA warns Michiganders of 'rainbow' fentanyl targeting kids and young people
DETROIT — It comes in bright colors and looks like candy, but the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says it's actually rainbow fentanyl pills and powder. With Halloween coming up, the DEA - Detroit Division wanted to get the message out now that drug traffickers are deliberately marketing the drug towards children and young people.
wbrn.com
Three vehicle crash sends one to the hospital
One passenger suffered injuries following a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County's Big Rapids Township Wednesday. It happened on Gilbert Drive near Northland Drive. Deputies say a vehicle driven by a 20-year old woman from Greenville rear ended a vehicle driven by a 35-year old man from Big Rapids, who in turn rear ended a vehicle driven by a 20-year old man from Grand Haven.
Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash near Lowell
Authorities say a man was killed and another was injured in a fiery crash near Lowell Thursday morning.
Man wanted in Michigan mother's death arrested in Mexico
The person of interest wanted in connection to the death of a Plainfield Township mother has been taken into custody. Mollie Schmidt, 33, was found dead in Wyoming on Aug. 30.
Comments / 0