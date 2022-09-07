ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel lands staggering £13m pay-off from Chelsea sacking with backroom staff to receive extra £2m

By Kiro Evans
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PIVDD_0hm5jMQZ00

THOMAS TUCHEL is to receive a whopping £13million payout after his sacking by Chelsea, according to reports.

The German boss is set for a huge pay day as the Blues relieved him of his duties following a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBO8F_0hm5jMQZ00
Thomas Tuchel has been sacked despite winning the Champions League in 2021 after only six months in the job Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aBNM_0hm5jMQZ00
Todd Boehly ahas showed his ruthless side by sacking the German gaffer Credit: Getty

Reports also indicate that Tuchel's backroom staff are also set to land an extra £2m between them, meaning the sacking could cost Chelsea's hierarchy around £15m.

The Mail reports that the 49-year-old was one of the league's highest earners on around £13m a year.

He leaves Chelsea in sixth place in the Premier League table after a rocky start to the new season.

Todd Boehly and the Blues' hierarchy announced the decision to fire him 100 days into their ownership of the club following Roman Abramovich's abrupt exit.

It comes as:

Sunsport revealed how he was let go in a brutal 10-minute phone conversation this morning before the decision was officially announced.

Reports suggest that the decision to sack the coach was made BEFORE the shock defeat to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

It was the latest disappointing result for the London side as early matches saw them get battered by Leeds and Southampton, and needing a dodgy VAR decision to squeeze past West Ham.

Chelsea fans had a mixed reaction to the sacking but agreed it reminded them of the trigger-happy Abramovich era.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BETTING OFFER - GET £50 BACK AS CASH

The Russian oligarch was notorious for having little patience for managers and spent over £110m paying out sacked coaches even before he fired Frank Lampard, the last dismissal of his reign.

Attention has now turned to who may next occupy the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton boss Graham Potter is on Boehly's list of replacements and is reportedly travelling to London today over the vacant position.

Others in the frame include former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and serial winner Zinedine Zidane.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Dinamo Zagreb#The Champions League
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo

Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy. They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances. The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source...
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
726K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy