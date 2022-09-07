ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, married earlier this year. The couple has had quite the year so far. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sergio Garcia withdraws from BMW PGA Championship, shows up on field at Texas-Alabama game

Sergio Garcia withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey, England, it was announced Saturday. There was no official reason given for Garcia’s withdrawal. He finished his opening round Thursday, shooting a 4-over 76. Friday’s second round was postponed a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the tournament was reduced to 54 holes.
AUSTIN, TX
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter REVEALS what he said to Billy Horschel at Wentworth...

Despite tensions arising between DP World Tour players and LIV Golf rebels at Wentworth, many of the participants at this week's BMW PGA Championship have played down the conflict. Billy Horschel maintained he was still amiable with the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell, while Poulter reiterated...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship

On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s full-swing shot went 1 foot. He was as shocked as you.

One announcer couldn’t tell if the ball even moved. “Didn’t move,” Nick Dougherty said. “Well, it moved, but it moved backwards.”. Another announcer noted the rarity. “Ooh, you don’t see that very often,” Ken Brown said. And the perpetrator? Rory McIlroy laughed. The last...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America

PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule

The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Local caddie saves the day at Kroger Queen City Championship after spotting 15 clubs in Jillian Hollis' bag before she teed off

MADEIRA, Ohio — Thanks to her eagle-eyed caddie, former LPGA Rookie of the Year and Epson Tour winner Jillian Hollis avoided a two-stroke penalty Thursday at the Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club. Hollis’ caddy, Luke Brennaman, grandson of retired Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman and son...
CINCINNATI, OH
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly

Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Jeremy Paul WITB 2022 (September)

Jeremy Paul what’s in the bag accurate as of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees @8.25) 3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (13.5 degrees) 5-wood: Titleist TSR2 (18 degrees @17.25) Irons: Titleist T200 (2, 4), Titleist T100 (5-9) Shafts: KBS Tour Hybrid...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Carson Young WITB 2022 (September)

Carson Young what’s in the bag accurate as of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. More photos from the event here. 3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees @ 15.75) Hybrid: Titleist H2 818 (19 degrees @20.5) Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-10S, 60-08M), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T)
GOLF

