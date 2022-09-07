Read full article on original website
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, married earlier this year. The couple has had quite the year so far. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
Sergio Garcia withdraws from BMW PGA Championship, shows up on field at Texas-Alabama game
Sergio Garcia withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey, England, it was announced Saturday. There was no official reason given for Garcia’s withdrawal. He finished his opening round Thursday, shooting a 4-over 76. Friday’s second round was postponed a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the tournament was reduced to 54 holes.
Golf Channel
On 'roller-coaster' day, Paula Creamer has ace in third round since LPGA return
Two weeks into her LPGA return, Paula Creamer had quite a turbulent start at the Kroger Queen City Championship. But amid all the ups and downs, two "nice little" releases stand out above the rest. The 36-year-old, who started Round 1 on the back nine, holed out for eagle on...
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Graeme McDowell suggests player vote on LIV golfers playing DP World Tour
McDowell is one of 15 players in action in the BMW PGA Championship who also competed on the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit in Boston last week, a situation which Rory McIlroy said he found "hard to stomach". Defending champion Billy Horschel also labelled the likes of Abraham Ancer and Talor Gooch...
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
golfmagic.com
Ian Poulter REVEALS what he said to Billy Horschel at Wentworth...
Despite tensions arising between DP World Tour players and LIV Golf rebels at Wentworth, many of the participants at this week's BMW PGA Championship have played down the conflict. Billy Horschel maintained he was still amiable with the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell, while Poulter reiterated...
'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship
On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
John Daly Talks About Drinking 35-40 Beers A Day, Then Whiskey, and Not Sobering Up Until The 13th Hole
I’m now fully convinced that John Daly was built in a lab. It’s no secret that the two-time major championship winner on the PGA Tour is one wild MF’er, as he’s practically lived the majority of the 56-years of his life pounding beers and whiskey, Diet Cokes, rippin’ cigs, and basically living on McDonald’s and Hooters.
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s full-swing shot went 1 foot. He was as shocked as you.
One announcer couldn’t tell if the ball even moved. “Didn’t move,” Nick Dougherty said. “Well, it moved, but it moved backwards.”. Another announcer noted the rarity. “Ooh, you don’t see that very often,” Ken Brown said. And the perpetrator? Rory McIlroy laughed. The last...
Golf Digest
Michael Jordan hit J.R. Smith with one of the great daggers of all time during a recent round of golf
J.R. Smith could beat almost anyone in the world when it comes to basketball, and probably golf too. The NBA champ and now college golfer is certainly an athlete in every sense of the word, yet he still pales in comparison to Michael Jordan (obviously) who recently “smoked” Smith on the course and then threw a few jabs in just for good measure.
NBA・
Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose pull out of BMW Championship
Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship before Saturday’s second round of the DP World Tour
golfmagic.com
Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America
PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
Cardinals Broadcaster Overcome By Laughter After Seeing John Daly Throw a Perfect First Pitch
VIDEO: John Daly's perfect first pitch was shocking.
Jessica Pegula sipped a beer during her US Open press conference after a tough loss to the world No. 1
The 28-year-old American explained that the can of Heineken was meant to help her "pee for doping" but that "it does help ease the loss."
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule
The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
Local caddie saves the day at Kroger Queen City Championship after spotting 15 clubs in Jillian Hollis' bag before she teed off
MADEIRA, Ohio — Thanks to her eagle-eyed caddie, former LPGA Rookie of the Year and Epson Tour winner Jillian Hollis avoided a two-stroke penalty Thursday at the Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club. Hollis’ caddy, Luke Brennaman, grandson of retired Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman and son...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly
Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
GolfWRX
Jeremy Paul WITB 2022 (September)
Jeremy Paul what’s in the bag accurate as of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees @8.25) 3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (13.5 degrees) 5-wood: Titleist TSR2 (18 degrees @17.25) Irons: Titleist T200 (2, 4), Titleist T100 (5-9) Shafts: KBS Tour Hybrid...
GolfWRX
Carson Young WITB 2022 (September)
Carson Young what’s in the bag accurate as of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. More photos from the event here. 3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees @ 15.75) Hybrid: Titleist H2 818 (19 degrees @20.5) Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-10S, 60-08M), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T)
