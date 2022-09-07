HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State College of Medicine’s Office of the Vice Dean for Research and Graduate Studies has selected Dr. Pritish Mondal, associate professor of pediatrics, as the recipient of the 2021 Lloyd Prize for Innovative Thinking. Mondal will use the award to develop an at-home screening test for hemolysis — or the rupturing of blood cells — in patients with Sickle cell disease, which affects approximately 1 out of 350 African American children in the U.S.

