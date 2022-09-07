ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Influencer of Wall Street! Kim Kardashian launches private equity firm SKKY with Carlyle group partner who controversially helped Scooter Braun buy rights to six Taylor Swift albums and was part of $2m woke bonus pool

By Reuters, Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and a former partner at Carlyle Group Inc, who controversially helped buy the rights to six Taylor Swift albums, are launching a new private equity firm.

The new firm to be launched by Kardashian and Jay Sammons will be named SKKY Partners and focus on investments in sectors including consumer products, hospitality, luxury, digital commerce and media, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Sammons, who was part of a team that earned a $2 million bonus for helping Carlyle meet diversity, equity and inclusion goals last year, said he reached out to Kardashian to start the business venture where he will run the day-to-day operations.

SKKY plans to make both control and minority investments in companies, with Kardashian saying she wants to bring her own background as an entrepreneur to help the businesses thrive.

'The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is,' Kardashian told the WSJ. 'I want to support what that is, not change who they are in their DNA, but just support and get them to a different level.'

The Kardashians' latest business venture comes as Kourtney faced backlash for signing up as a 'sustainability ambassador' for the BooHoo fashion brand despite the family's reputation for excess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vECEq_0hm5fFg000
Kim Kardashian (left) is set to launch the private equity firm SKKY with partner Jay Sammons (right) to invest in consumer and media businesses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuKXJ_0hm5fFg000
While Sammons deals with the day-to-day operations, Kardashian will serve as the face of the business and use her influence to gain investors and build up businesses. Pictured: Kardashian showing off a Skims outfit, with her company valued at more than $3 billion  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebBk4_0hm5fFg000
Sammons, a former partner at the Carlyle Group Inc., is known for investing in Beats by Dre and the Supreme streetwear brand, and also controversially backed Scooter Braun in his bid to buy the rights to six Taylor Swift albums

Sammons, who said he's known the Kardashian for years, said he approached Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, earlier this year to pitch the business idea.

Jenner, who serves as her daughter's manager and oversees the family business, will reportedly join SKKY as a partner.

Sammons and Kardashian told the WSJ that they will start fundraising from institutional investors and plan to make their first business investments before the end of the year.

The firm will be based in Boston, where Sammons lives, and in Los Angeles, where Kardashian lives.

Both declined to provide details on how much funds they expect to raise.

Sammons told the WSJ he believes the new partnership is the ideal business, with him bringing in his financial background to compliment Kardashian and Jenner's name recognition and social influence.

'Having built businesses themselves as true entrepreneurs is a very differentiated approach,' he said of the mother and daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jAsn_0hm5fFg000
Sammons controversially backed Scooter Braun in his bid to buy the rights to six Taylor Swift albums, forced the artist (above) to start re-recording

Sammons, who worked at the Carlyle Group for nearly two decades, stepped down as a partner last month to start his own business ventures.

He had served as as Carlyle's head of consumer, media and retail group, and founded its employee-resource group dedicated to the LGBTQ community.

He is best known for the group's key investments in popular brands, such as Beats by Dre, the streetwear brand Supreme and hair-care firm Vouge International.

He was involved in the group's controversial bet on Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings LLC, which won ownership of six Taylor Swift albums that forced the artist to start re-recording.

Before moving to Boston, Sammons lived in New York City with his husband and two sons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Em89_0hm5fFg000
Kardashian's shapewear label Skims was valued at $3.2 billion in January
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q889c_0hm5fFg000
She has also launched a new makeup brand, KKW, which has soared in popularity

Kardashian has gained success in her recent business ventures such as shapewear label Skims and makeup brand KKW due to their popularity with young shoppers and the TV personality's huge social media following. Skims was valued at $3.2 billion in January.

The celebrity also holds stakes in her KKW Fragrance brand and the family's Dash Boutique clothing line, which has locations in California, Florida and New York.

Through the success of the apparel and makeup line, Kardashian officially became a billionaire last year, Forbes reported, through assets in cash, investments and real estate.

While Kardashian sees momentum in her business ventures, her older sister Kourtney has hit a bump following her partnership with the UK-based retailer BooHoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLpz7_0hm5fFg000
Kourtney Kardashian 's appointment as a 'sustainability ambassador' for the fast fashion brand BooHoo has been slammed on on social media 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23r0Le_0hm5fFg000
Having a laugh: After the collaboration was announced social media went into overdrive, pointing out the Kardashian's family reputation for excess

The US reality star, 43, was announced as the new ambassador of the UK-based fashion retailer on Tuesday, teaming up with the brand on a partnership focused on sustainable, conscious practices which will see the launch of two 46 limited edition piece collections.

After the collaboration was announced social media went into overdrive, pointing out the Kardashian's family reputation for excess, while some slammed Boohoo for using the celebrity association to 'greenwash' its reputation, following public criticism of its business practices.

Boohoo was named one of the least sustainable fashion brands by the UK Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee in 2019.

The brand later promised they had a 'clear strategy' for being more sustainable, but many online said a partnership with the Kardashians, known for excess, was not the way to go.

One tweeter summed it up as: 'A private-jetting Kardashian worth $65 million is now 'sustainability ambassador' for fossil fuel fashion brand boohoo, where she'll chat 'with sustainability experts to better understand challenges and opportunities in the fashion industry.' We absolutely KANNOT.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Kim Kardashian launches her own private equity firm

Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to announce the launch of her own private equity firm, SKKY Partners. In a news release on Wednesday, Kardashian partnered up with longtime private equity veteran Jay Sammons to create an equity firm that focuses on investments within the portfolio of high-growth consumer and media businesses.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black - just like the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced today. Following the sad news,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Kanye West says he is 'releasing all grudges' after the death of Queen Elizabeth II... following his long-running feud with ex Kim Kardashian

The death of Queen Elizabeth II appears to have inspired Kanye West to turn over a new leaf and put a hold on his many grudges. The 45-year-old rapper took to his Instagram account in the early morning hours of Friday to announce that he was 'releasing all grudges' in a text post, while adding photos of the Queen to suggest her death had inspired him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Herbal supplements like bitter orange and ephedra are causing people in their 20s to develop irregular heartbeats: Expert warns that people are using unregulated pills based on poor medical advice from podcasts

Heart experts are warning that poorly regulated over-the-counter herbal supplements are causing heart rhythm issues in users in their 20s. Dr Danielle Belardo, a cardiologist based in Newport Beach, California, told Insider that the supplements are the most common cause of arrhythmia in patients coming to her clinic, and warn that the little oversight of the development of these pills means that dangerous ingredients could find their way in. Bitter orange and ephedra supplements are believed to be the main culprits.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Showdown in Bel Air: Jerry Hall prepares to reunite with ex-husband Rupert Murdoch as she arrives at his $35M vineyard - just weeks after finalizing their multi-million dollar divorce

Jerry Hall was spotted arriving at her ex husband Rupert Murdoch's $35M vineyard in Bel Air on Wednesday after the former married couple finalized their divorce last month. The 66-year-old former supermodel looked glamorous wearing oversized Gucci sunglasses and a red lip as she was driven into the sprawling estate in a Jeep SUV.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Scooter Braun
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Great American Squeeze: 69 million households are now canceling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills as inflation hits home, pollsters reveal

The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Carlyle Group Inc#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Kardashians
Daily Mail

'He turned recovery into recession!' Republicans slam Biden's lap of honor after report on his two years in charge and say he's only delivered pay cuts, lower wages and 'historic inflation'

Republicans are tearing into President Joe Biden's bizarre lap of honor in 58-page report praising himself for the 'strongest economic recovery in recent history.'. The President boasted his 'bold and decisive' action over the past two years has spearheaded 'significant progress'. His claims, outlined in his economic blueprint, also argue...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Wall St titans flocking to Palm Beach have left private school sector unable to meet demand - with applications soaring 100% - and the shortfall has delayed sales of luxury homes as parents struggle to get their children a spot

Wall Street titans fleeing to Florida are putting their migration plans and real estate deals on hold due to a lack of private school openings in Palm Beach. Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of New Yorkers have traded bleak winters for the Sunshine State, but some of the wealthiest among them are running into a significant supply issue - a lack of private schools that rival the elite education their children have been receiving in the Big Apple.
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Is your Roomba spying on you? Privacy advocates slam Amazon's $1.7B iRobot deal that fuels 'pervasive surveillance' because it can map out entire home layouts and connect to smart devices - as FTC now opens probe into buyout

Privacy advocates blasted Amazon's recently announced purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot for fueling 'pervasive surveillance' as the Federal Trade Commission opened a probe into the $1.7 billion buyout. The tech giant's planned acquisition of the maker of Roomba vacuum cleaners will give it access to the appliance's operating system...
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Eric Adams leads mourners in NYC: Mayor arrives at British Consulate in Manhattan to place flowers as tearful mourners gather in tribute after Queen Elizabeth's death

New York City's Mayor looked somber as he arrived at the British Consulate in Manhattan with a bouquet of flowers following the death of Her Majesty. Eric Adams was among the tearful mourners wearing black who gathered to pay their respects to country after the devastating loss of Queen Elizabeth II.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Australia's Governor-General reveals the 1.38am phone call about the Queen 'I did not want to hear' - and reflects on his final conversations with Her Majesty before her death at age 96

Australia's Governor-General has spoken of the early morning phone call he 'desperately' did not want to receive, telling him Queen Elizabeth II had died. A sombre David Hurley, dressed in a black suit and tie, spoke to the nation on Friday evening and described the dreaded call that came from Buckingham Palace at 1.38am Adelaide time.
AUSTRALIA
freightwaves.com

Amazon acquires Belgium-based mechatronics company

Amazon announced the acquisition of Belgium-based mechatronics company Cloostermans Friday morning. In Amazon’s pursuit to be “Earth’s best employer,” the company signed an agreement to acquire Cloostermans, which specializes in warehouse technology. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “Amazon’s investments in robotics and technology...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

586K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy