Faribault city levy increase proposed, but typical homeowner to see decrease

Faribault’s city administrator is recommending the maximum property tax levy for 2023 be set at a 6% increase.

But the owner of the average Faribault home would actually see a tax decrease, because the city’s tax capacity is growing, according to a city estimate presented Tuesday.

The City Council will set a maximum tax levy next week. The chosen number will be used to calculate property owners’ prospective tax bills ahead of a public hearing and a vote setting a final levy amount in December. The number set in December can be lower than but cannot exceed the amount decided next week.

Over the last few months city staff and council members have been steadily whittling down the tax increase they think will be needed to fund city services.

At a workshop meeting Tuesday evening, City Administrator Tim Murray proposed setting the maximum levy at $11.2 million. That would be a 6% increase over the current levy.

Murray told the council the objective will be to continue to reduce the increase needed, but they should leave some wiggle room for unexpected expense increases.

“While there are areas to bring that down yet, there could be a few things as we go through the fall here where that number could come up,” he said.

Even if a tax increase is approved, many property owners will see a tax decrease. New development helps spread out the tax burden. Increasing value of existing property also is contributing to the growth in the city’s tax base.

Assuming an average value increase, the city estimated taxes on a median valued home will decrease by about $19. The decrease would be even larger for if the home’s value did not increase.

But property owners also should plan for modest increases in their city utility bills. City administrators also are proposing inflationary increases to city water, sewer and storm sewer fees.

For the average home, the fee increases will add up to about $48 per year, according to city estimates.

“So the total impact right now would be just under $30 for a median-value, single-family home,” Murray said.