Kim Kardashian one-ups Kourtney by announcing major new business venture just hours after sister’s big reveal

By Kylie Parham
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
KIM Kardashian has seemingly one-upped her sister Kourtney by announcing a brand new media venture just hours after she dropped her own new brand Lemme.

The eldest Kar-Jenner intrigued fans by dropping her mystery brand with long-time family friend Simon Huck on Instagram yesterday.

Kim announced her newest business venture Credit: Instagram
Kourtney had dropped her own new company just hours before Credit: Instagram/kourtneyKardash
Kim quickly deleted her post about a brand new private equity firm Credit: SKKY Partners

Now Kim, 41, has seemingly shown Kourtney up with the launch of her own newest venture, SKKY Partners.

The reality star took to her Instagram profile on Wednesday night to share the news of her brand new private equity firm, though she deleted the post shortly after.

Alongside the announcement the reality star posed for a photo shoot with her partner Jay Sammons, wearing a head-to-toe black catsuit.

Kim shared her logo for the new company and captioned her post: "I'm pleased to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-managing partner, along with @krisjenner who will serve as partner at our firm.

"Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation Consumer & Media private equity firm."

She continued: "For more information, visit SKKY.com and follow us at @skkypartners on social media."

KIM VS. KOURT?

Kim's post came as a bit of a shock, as her older sister Kourtney had just announced her own new company Lemme hours before.

On Tuesday, The U.S. Sun exclusively revealed the TV personality's plans for her new business venture and her secret partnership with Simon Huck.

According to documents obtained exclusively by The U.S. Sun, Kourtney filed a trademark for Lemme on February 19, 2022.

Lemme will include the production of "bags, purses, totes, wallets, clutches, and clothing."

Other categories included in the trademark are listed as "games, toys, and sporting goods."

The U.S. Sun also revealed that Kourtney, 43, turned to her family friend Simon, 38, who is the owner of the successful New York public relations firm Command Entertainment Group.

The Hulu star has partnered up with Simon's New York business to help promote the launch of Lemme.

The brand's Instagram has a link in the bio, although the website only had a button for fans to subscribe for a notification about the launch.

The account quickly acquired 10,900 followers in just the first four hours after the launch.

BIG PLANS

Kourtney shocked fans by not only sneakily dropping the new business but also by posing in her bold outfit against a bright pink background.

The mother of three lounged cross-legged in a velvet chair on her phone.

She wore a giant jersey t-shirt with the brand's logo on it and accessorized with sexy stiletto boots.

Kourtney captioned her post: "You're gonna want to sit down for this…notifications on please."

Simon was one of the first to comment and wrote: "Been waiting for this."

Another user commented: "Lemme manifest a PR package."

Kourtney personally responded with smiling emojis.

One fan commented: "Wtf Kourtney? Dropping a brand out of nowhere? Where do I sign up."

FAMILY FEUD?

But none of Kourtney's sisters commented on the new brand drop, and Kim's own company announcement hours later added to the speculation of a family feud brewing.

The TV star's other business Poosh recently announced its plans to launch a new skincare line, directly in competition with her sisters Kim Kardashian's SKKN and Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics.

Viewers also noticed Kourtney was not among the guests at Kylie's 25th birthday party and wondered why she ditched her sister's special day.

Kourtney announced her new project 'Lemme' Credit: lemme/Instagram
Fans believe she could be feuding with her sisters Credit: Instagram/kimkardashian

