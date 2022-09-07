ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Bringing relief to ‘food deserts’ in Baldwin County

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County non-profit are trying to help families in areas that sometimes get overlooked. The Prodisee Pantry held its monthly food distribution in Stockton Saturday. Drivers slowly make their way through an assembly line–volunteers get the food ready and load it into trunks. It’s a big help for […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Orange Beach school board president owns up to controversial comments

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is getting an answer from Orange Beach School Board President Robert Stuart about a controversial remark he made Thursday night during an emotionally-charged school board meeting over dress codes for female students. “You know the ground rules, no you listen to me, you...
cityofpensacola.com

Bay Bluffs and Chimney Park Cleanups

Help keep city parks clean! Join the Scenic Highway Foundation, Ocean Hour, Earth Ethics, and the City of Pensacola on the second Saturday of the month at Bay Bluffs Preserve from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the cleanup of Bay Bluffs, Chimney Park, and surrounding area. Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m. All ages are welcome and all cleanup supplies will be provided. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. We hope to see you there!
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Government
getthecoast.com

‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach

The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Blue Moon Killer: Man accused of ‘ritualistic’ murders in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola murderer, deemed the “Blue Moon Killer,” was once thought to be a “ritualistic” killer. Now, officers know his attacks were much more personal attack. This is the story of Donald Hartung. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Voncile Smith, John William […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Scott
WALA-TV FOX10

One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to one man being killed and another person sent to the hospital. Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies and Fairhope police officers responded to a shooting that happened at the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival at the scene officers discovered two people had been shot. One person was transported to a hospital in Mobile. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ssrnews.com

Multi-story Resort Planned for U.S. 98 in Navarre

For years Bob Benaquis, owner and operator of TC’s Front Porch on U.S. 98, has dreamed of creating a town center north of U.S. 98 across from Navarre Park, and his vision is coming closer to fruition and now includes a multi-story resort. TC’s Development Company, LLC on June...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Pelican Point

UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

$1.1M renovated ADA launch site open on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A prime location for boaters and paddlers to hit Destin and Fort Walton Beach beaches got a $1.1 Million facelift. Okaloosa County tourism and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped fund a new ADA-compliant water access point on the Santa Rosa Sound area on Okaloosa Island. District 2 County […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Tattoo shop at the edge of Destin’s Marler bridge demolished

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop. The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The […]
DESTIN, FL
Brewton Standard

Lancaster honored at milestone event

A special gathering of friends and relatives commemorated the 88th birthday of Emma Lancaster on Aug. 13. Held at the John L. Fisher Center, the event was MC’d by Minister Regina Watson in honor of Lancaster’s milestone birthday. “Four score and eight years,” Lancaster said. “It’s great to...
BREWTON, AL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

5 of the Best Hotels With a Lazy River in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Fort Walton Beach, located on Florida’s Emerald Coast, is a popular vacation spot with its many alluring beaches, beautiful green waters, and leisure activities. If you love relaxing in the water on a warm day and sunbathing in the sand, Fort Walton Beach might be the perfect place for you. Fun attractions in the area include the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, the Fort Walton Beach Heritage Park & Cultural Center, and the Island Pier and Boardwalk.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy