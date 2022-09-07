Read full article on original website
Bringing relief to ‘food deserts’ in Baldwin County
STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County non-profit are trying to help families in areas that sometimes get overlooked. The Prodisee Pantry held its monthly food distribution in Stockton Saturday. Drivers slowly make their way through an assembly line–volunteers get the food ready and load it into trunks. It’s a big help for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Orange Beach school board president owns up to controversial comments
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is getting an answer from Orange Beach School Board President Robert Stuart about a controversial remark he made Thursday night during an emotionally-charged school board meeting over dress codes for female students. “You know the ground rules, no you listen to me, you...
cityofpensacola.com
Bay Bluffs and Chimney Park Cleanups
Help keep city parks clean! Join the Scenic Highway Foundation, Ocean Hour, Earth Ethics, and the City of Pensacola on the second Saturday of the month at Bay Bluffs Preserve from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the cleanup of Bay Bluffs, Chimney Park, and surrounding area. Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m. All ages are welcome and all cleanup supplies will be provided. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. We hope to see you there!
Fairhope couple’s new home taking shape thanks to community’s support
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The foundation is down and the walls are up. This house on Morphy Avenue in Fairhope will soon have new residents. “Me and Krystal can’t wait to move in here,” said Johnny Stewart. It’s an update to a story we first reported over a year ago when the project was announced. […]
getthecoast.com
‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach
The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
Blue Moon Killer: Man accused of ‘ritualistic’ murders in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola murderer, deemed the “Blue Moon Killer,” was once thought to be a “ritualistic” killer. Now, officers know his attacks were much more personal attack. This is the story of Donald Hartung. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Voncile Smith, John William […]
Pensacola non-profit struggles to stay open as it helps homeless families
A Pensacola non-profit organization is struggling to stay open as it works to help homeless families.
getthecoast.com
The Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears returns to the Santa Rosa Mall with 3 haunted houses
On Friday, September 9, 2022, the Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears will officially open at the Santa Rosa Mall for the 2022 haunted house season. They will be open for 22 nights in September and October. The Festival of Fears features 3 full-length haunted houses, carnival games, food and...
WALA-TV FOX10
One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin County Friday night
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to one man being killed and another person sent to the hospital. Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies and Fairhope police officers responded to a shooting that happened at the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival at the scene officers discovered two people had been shot. One person was transported to a hospital in Mobile. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue’s Aerial Out of Service for 600 Days, New One on Order
After a buyer for a new ladder truck suddenly backed out, Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue can buy an aerial to supplement one that’s been out of service for about 600 days, according to a report published by NorthEscambia.com. According to the report, the department’s Ladder 5, a refurbished...
Escambia Co. Emergency Management urges residents to stay ready during hurricane season
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — September is Hurricane Preparedness Month and the state of Florida encourages its residents to stay prepared during what’s been a quiet hurricane season. “It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when a storm is going to impact us,” said Escambia County Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins. A proper […]
WEAR
'There will be charges': Pensacola contractor Matt Banks under state investigation
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- State, county and local leaders met late Thursday in Gulf Breeze to discuss ways to streamline the process when complaints are filed against contractors. The meeting comes after dozens of complaints were filed against two local contractors, Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste. Thursday's meeting was not...
ssrnews.com
Multi-story Resort Planned for U.S. 98 in Navarre
For years Bob Benaquis, owner and operator of TC’s Front Porch on U.S. 98, has dreamed of creating a town center north of U.S. 98 across from Navarre Park, and his vision is coming closer to fruition and now includes a multi-story resort. TC’s Development Company, LLC on June...
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Pelican Point
UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
$1.1M renovated ADA launch site open on Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A prime location for boaters and paddlers to hit Destin and Fort Walton Beach beaches got a $1.1 Million facelift. Okaloosa County tourism and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped fund a new ADA-compliant water access point on the Santa Rosa Sound area on Okaloosa Island. District 2 County […]
Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
Tattoo shop at the edge of Destin’s Marler bridge demolished
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop. The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The […]
Shooting at Escambia Co. apartment complex, ECSO looking for suspect
Viewer warning: Video may contain violence ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said shot at a vehicle in an apartment parking lot on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from ECSO. According to the post, the suspect ran up to the driver’s side […]
Brewton Standard
Lancaster honored at milestone event
A special gathering of friends and relatives commemorated the 88th birthday of Emma Lancaster on Aug. 13. Held at the John L. Fisher Center, the event was MC’d by Minister Regina Watson in honor of Lancaster’s milestone birthday. “Four score and eight years,” Lancaster said. “It’s great to...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
5 of the Best Hotels With a Lazy River in Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Fort Walton Beach, located on Florida’s Emerald Coast, is a popular vacation spot with its many alluring beaches, beautiful green waters, and leisure activities. If you love relaxing in the water on a warm day and sunbathing in the sand, Fort Walton Beach might be the perfect place for you. Fun attractions in the area include the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, the Fort Walton Beach Heritage Park & Cultural Center, and the Island Pier and Boardwalk.
