It has never been “easy” to get into Villanova. But why is it that admissions rates have plummeted in the last decade?. In 2014, acceptance rates for undergraduate admission were close to 50%. But now, the Class of 2026’s acceptance rate has been more than halved, to 23%. Estimates say that this number will continue to decrease each year.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO