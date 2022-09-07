ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Villanovan

Villanova Improves to 2-0 with a 38-21 Win Over LIU

No. 6 Villanova football beat Long Island University 38-21 Saturday afternoon to improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Sharks dropped to 0-2. The ‘Cats pulled out the win despite the fact their passing game struggled throughout the afternoon. Junior quarterback Connor Watkins was 7-12 on passing attempts for 196 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.
VILLANOVA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy