No. 6 Villanova football beat Long Island University 38-21 Saturday afternoon to improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Sharks dropped to 0-2. The ‘Cats pulled out the win despite the fact their passing game struggled throughout the afternoon. Junior quarterback Connor Watkins was 7-12 on passing attempts for 196 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO