Read full article on original website
Related
Villanovan
Augustinians of Villanova: Father Aldo Potencio
“One of the things I love about celebrating Mass here at Villanova is the student involvement and participation,” Father Aldo Potencio, O.S.A., said. “I see a lot of student leaders who volunteer to join the worshiping community. They serve, read and sing. For me, that is very important because I believe you create a community through action.”
vista.today
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down
Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
Villanovan
Villanova Releases 2022-2023 Big East Schedule
Villanova men’s basketball’s Big East schedule was released Friday morning, and in welcome news to the student body, the ‘Cats will play four Big East games at Wells Fargo Center, including two night games. Combined with Villanova’s early-season Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup with Oklahoma, this means...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Still more questions than answers for UDHS parents as Upper Darby beats Penncrest
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A high school football team is without a home because of turf trouble. As the Upper Darby Royals kicked off against Penncrest in Media, there are still a lot of questions about the whole situation.Throughout the Delaware Valley, these are the sights and the sounds of Friday night lights, high school football in all its glory.Sadly, for the boys on the Upper Darby High School football team, they'll experience no such joy and raucous atmosphere at home this season. Their new home field isn't safe, the school district says.At Upper Darby's game in Media against Penncrest...
Hatboro Couple Explains Secret to 63-Year Marriage: ‘We Like Each Other’
Gerri and Wayne Diehl (center, in white) and their clan. According to Hatboro couple Gerri and Wayne Diehl, the secret to a long and happy marriage goes beyond just being in love, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We not only love each other, we like each other,”...
Villanovan
What’s The Deal With Villanova Admissions?
It has never been “easy” to get into Villanova. But why is it that admissions rates have plummeted in the last decade?. In 2014, acceptance rates for undergraduate admission were close to 50%. But now, the Class of 2026’s acceptance rate has been more than halved, to 23%. Estimates say that this number will continue to decrease each year.
McDevitt clobbers La Salle in Week 3
AMBLER, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt pulverized La Salle by a score of 56-7 during week three of the season on Friday, Sept. 9. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
First lady Jill Biden to honor pediatric cancer patients and survivors ahead of Phillies game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Friday night, Dr. Jill Biden is heading to Philadelphia for the second time this month. America's first lady is going to Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies are hosting childhood cancer awareness night.Dr. Biden will help honor pediatric cancer patients and survivors during a pregame ceremony, which starts at 6:30 p.m.The Bidens were in Philadelphia last Thursday when the president delivered a speech at Independence Hall.
One of most highly recruited high school players in region has a coach who plays two roles
WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's the start of the school year and the beginning of the high school football season. At Cheltenham High School, one of their best players has a coach that has two roles.Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, Temple and more. There are a bunch of colleges who are going after a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end/linebacker in the area."It's like nobody can rush the passer like me. Nobody knows how to use the moves that I use, which down, which play that I use them," Kion Wright said. "I feel like I'm a technician. I...
townandtourist.com
45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
Closings & Adjustments Of Restaurants in NJ & Philadelphia
We were talking to some friends from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area recently. The pain of the COVID-19 pandemic era is still being felt in so many ways. We asked them for an example. Without hesitation they said: The Day by Day Brunch in Center City Philadelphia. This restaurant was owned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Kennett Square Mushroom Festival
Now this is fun-gi. Bob traveled to Kennett Square where they’re getting ready for their annual Mushroom Festival. The festival on September 10th and 11th will have food, a fried mushroom eating contest, kids rides and more!
ABA Journal
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
Former Dairy Barn on Chester Springs Property — Once Home to Owen J. Roberts — Boldly Reimagined
In 2007, Erik Kolar bought the former residence of Owen J. Roberts, the former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, in Chester Springs to transform it into a home for his family to be together, writes Bill Donahue for Suburban Life Magazine. Kolar, the CEO of Patriot Equities in Wayne,...
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
Full-Time Pickleball Instructor Hired at the Upper Main Line YMCA
In August, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine welcomed Tim Irwin to the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn to lead its pickleball program. Irwin has previously worked for the organization in a part-time capacity and will now transition into a full-time role, as requests for programming and private lessons have continued to skyrocket.
Phillymag.com
Samuel S. Becker, MD
Dr. Samuel S. Becker, Philadelphia ENT specialist and Director of Rhinology at The Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy Center, is a highly trained, board-certified specialist. Dr. Becker graduated from Amherst College in 1991 where he was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. He completed his pre-medical studies at Harvard University, attended medical school at University of California San Francisco, and performed his residency training at the University of Virginia. Dr. Becker then completed an additional one-year fellowship specializing in sinonasal disorders and sinus surgery. His fellowship was a prestigious sinonasal disorders and sinus surgery fellowship with Dr. James A. Duncavage, a world-renowned surgeon at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Becker maintains an active affiliation with Vanderbilt’s internationally recognized Otolaryngology Department, where he is Clinical Instructor. He also holds a faculty appointment in the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Pennsylvania, where he is Clinical Assistant Professor.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken Brewing to operate taproom at music venue in Lansdowne
Jamey’s House of Music, a live music club and restaurant in Lansdowne, has announced that Conshohocken Brewing Company will assume operations of its taproom. Conshohocken Brewing owns and operates its original taproom in Conshohocken, plus locations in Bridgeport, Havertown, Phoenixville, and King of Prussia. The five-year-old Jamey’s House of...
Comments / 0