Villanova, PA

Villanovan

Augustinians of Villanova: Father Aldo Potencio

“One of the things I love about celebrating Mass here at Villanova is the student involvement and participation,” Father Aldo Potencio, O.S.A., said. “I see a lot of student leaders who volunteer to join the worshiping community. They serve, read and sing. For me, that is very important because I believe you create a community through action.”
VILLANOVA, PA
DELCO.Today

Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down

Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
VILLANOVA, PA
Villanovan

Villanova Releases 2022-2023 Big East Schedule

Villanova men’s basketball’s Big East schedule was released Friday morning, and in welcome news to the student body, the ‘Cats will play four Big East games at Wells Fargo Center, including two night games. Combined with Villanova’s early-season Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup with Oklahoma, this means...
VILLANOVA, PA
City
Villanova, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS Philly

Still more questions than answers for UDHS parents as Upper Darby beats Penncrest

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A high school football team is without a home because of turf trouble. As the Upper Darby Royals kicked off against Penncrest in Media, there are still a lot of questions about the whole situation.Throughout the Delaware Valley, these are the sights and the sounds of Friday night lights, high school football in all its glory.Sadly, for the boys on the Upper Darby High School football team, they'll experience no such joy and raucous atmosphere at home this season. Their new home field isn't safe, the school district says.At Upper Darby's game in Media against Penncrest...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Villanovan

What’s The Deal With Villanova Admissions?

It has never been “easy” to get into Villanova. But why is it that admissions rates have plummeted in the last decade?. In 2014, acceptance rates for undergraduate admission were close to 50%. But now, the Class of 2026’s acceptance rate has been more than halved, to 23%. Estimates say that this number will continue to decrease each year.
VILLANOVA, PA
abc27 News

McDevitt clobbers La Salle in Week 3

AMBLER, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt pulverized La Salle by a score of 56-7 during week three of the season on Friday, Sept. 9. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

First lady Jill Biden to honor pediatric cancer patients and survivors ahead of Phillies game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Friday night, Dr. Jill Biden is heading to Philadelphia for the second time this month. America's first lady is going to Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies are hosting childhood cancer awareness night.Dr. Biden will help honor pediatric cancer patients and survivors during a pregame ceremony, which starts at 6:30 p.m.The Bidens were in Philadelphia last Thursday when the president delivered a speech at Independence Hall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

One of most highly recruited high school players in region has a coach who plays two roles

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's the start of the school year and the beginning of the high school football season. At Cheltenham High School, one of their best players has a coach that has two roles.Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, Temple and more. There are a bunch of colleges who are going after a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end/linebacker in the area."It's like nobody can rush the passer like me. Nobody knows how to use the moves that I use, which down, which play that I use them," Kion Wright said. "I feel like I'm a technician. I...
WYNCOTE, PA
townandtourist.com

45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Starbucks
fox29.com

Kennett Square Mushroom Festival

Now this is fun-gi. Bob traveled to Kennett Square where they’re getting ready for their annual Mushroom Festival. The festival on September 10th and 11th will have food, a fried mushroom eating contest, kids rides and more!
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
VISTA.Today

Full-Time Pickleball Instructor Hired at the Upper Main Line YMCA

In August, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine welcomed Tim Irwin to the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn to lead its pickleball program. Irwin has previously worked for the organization in a part-time capacity and will now transition into a full-time role, as requests for programming and private lessons have continued to skyrocket.
BERWYN, PA
Phillymag.com

Samuel S. Becker, MD

Dr. Samuel S. Becker, Philadelphia ENT specialist and Director of Rhinology at The Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy Center, is a highly trained, board-certified specialist. Dr. Becker graduated from Amherst College in 1991 where he was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. He completed his pre-medical studies at Harvard University, attended medical school at University of California San Francisco, and performed his residency training at the University of Virginia. Dr. Becker then completed an additional one-year fellowship specializing in sinonasal disorders and sinus surgery. His fellowship was a prestigious sinonasal disorders and sinus surgery fellowship with Dr. James A. Duncavage, a world-renowned surgeon at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Becker maintains an active affiliation with Vanderbilt’s internationally recognized Otolaryngology Department, where he is Clinical Instructor. He also holds a faculty appointment in the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Pennsylvania, where he is Clinical Assistant Professor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken Brewing to operate taproom at music venue in Lansdowne

Jamey’s House of Music, a live music club and restaurant in Lansdowne, has announced that Conshohocken Brewing Company will assume operations of its taproom. Conshohocken Brewing owns and operates its original taproom in Conshohocken, plus locations in Bridgeport, Havertown, Phoenixville, and King of Prussia. The five-year-old Jamey’s House of...
LANSDOWNE, PA

