This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
First Pokemoto Location In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down
Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
ABA Journal
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
Princeton to give full-rides to students whose families make $100K or less
Princeton University students whose families earn $100,000 or less will likely attend the Ivy League school for free. The university will pay for tuition, room and board for many students as part of its new financial aid program, according to an announcement Thursday. Previously, only students whose household income was $65,000 or less qualified for the full aid package.
Forbes: Top 100 Colleges in Nation Include 2 From Delco
Two private post-secondary schools in Delaware County rank among the top 100 schools in the nation by Forbes, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings come from the Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list. Swarthmore College placed No. 38 while Villanova University came in at No....
Phillymag.com
Samuel S. Becker, MD
Dr. Samuel S. Becker, Philadelphia ENT specialist and Director of Rhinology at The Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy Center, is a highly trained, board-certified specialist. Dr. Becker graduated from Amherst College in 1991 where he was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. He completed his pre-medical studies at Harvard University, attended medical school at University of California San Francisco, and performed his residency training at the University of Virginia. Dr. Becker then completed an additional one-year fellowship specializing in sinonasal disorders and sinus surgery. His fellowship was a prestigious sinonasal disorders and sinus surgery fellowship with Dr. James A. Duncavage, a world-renowned surgeon at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Becker maintains an active affiliation with Vanderbilt’s internationally recognized Otolaryngology Department, where he is Clinical Instructor. He also holds a faculty appointment in the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Pennsylvania, where he is Clinical Assistant Professor.
Here are the 10 best small college towns in America: report
Preply grouped 13 metrics into three categories — wallet friendliness, social environment and economic opportunities — before applying them to 200 college towns. Amenities ranged from rent costs to the number of parks to the average price for a pint of beer. St. Charles, Mo., where the average...
vista.today
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks Catholic schools recognized for growth, exceeding potential
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office of Catholic Education will recognize 62 parish and regional elementary schools as 2022 Archdiocesan Schools of Distinguished Instruction on Sept. 8. Thirty schools will be recognized for growth and exceeding potential. Recognition for growth was determined by comparing the Normal Curve Equivalent (NCE) score...
Full-Time Pickleball Instructor Hired at the Upper Main Line YMCA
In August, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine welcomed Tim Irwin to the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn to lead its pickleball program. Irwin has previously worked for the organization in a part-time capacity and will now transition into a full-time role, as requests for programming and private lessons have continued to skyrocket.
Still more questions than answers for UDHS parents as Upper Darby beats Penncrest
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A high school football team is without a home because of turf trouble. As the Upper Darby Royals kicked off against Penncrest in Media, there are still a lot of questions about the whole situation.Throughout the Delaware Valley, these are the sights and the sounds of Friday night lights, high school football in all its glory.Sadly, for the boys on the Upper Darby High School football team, they'll experience no such joy and raucous atmosphere at home this season. Their new home field isn't safe, the school district says.At Upper Darby's game in Media against Penncrest...
Villanovan
Villanova Releases 2022-2023 Big East Schedule
Villanova men’s basketball’s Big East schedule was released Friday morning, and in welcome news to the student body, the ‘Cats will play four Big East games at Wells Fargo Center, including two night games. Combined with Villanova’s early-season Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup with Oklahoma, this means...
The Foundation for Delaware County Golf Outing Slated for Oct. 3
The Foundation for Delaware County Fourth Annual Golf Clinic Outing will take place Monday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rolling Green Country Club in Springfield. Participants have an opportunity to register for one of two clinics. At the Beginner Golf Clinic, guests will learn the fundamentals...
aroundambler.com
Fetterman to campaign in Blue Bell
Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who is the Democratic Party’s candidate for Senate, will be campaigning in Blue Bell (Whitpain Township) on Sunday, September 11th. The campaign stop is an event Women for Fetterman Rally at Montgomery County Community College (gymnasium) at 1:30 p.m. Fetterman will be joined by Planned...
Biden’s Philly speech was a challenge to all of us. We have to step up
Returning to the state where he launched his candidacy — and the one that handed him the White House in 2020 — President Joe Biden last Thursday called on Americans to join him in a fight to preserve democracy and to beat back the forces of extremism. The 30-minute address was equal parts tribute to […] The post Biden’s Philly speech was a challenge to all of us. We have to step up appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.But first, let's get to No. 1.Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Merriam-Webster’s New Word List Is an Insult to Philadelphians Everywhere
Plus: Fetterman to debate Oz. And more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Merriam-Webster’s New Jawn-Free Word List Is an Insult to Philadelphia. Every year,...
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
First lady Jill Biden to honor pediatric cancer patients and survivors ahead of Phillies game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Friday night, Dr. Jill Biden is heading to Philadelphia for the second time this month. America's first lady is going to Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies are hosting childhood cancer awareness night.Dr. Biden will help honor pediatric cancer patients and survivors during a pregame ceremony, which starts at 6:30 p.m.The Bidens were in Philadelphia last Thursday when the president delivered a speech at Independence Hall.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Wait, Who’s Actually Running The City Now?
Right after Labor Day, Philadelphia City Councilmembers Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Derek Green, and Cherelle Parker resigned to run for Mayor. Before them, former Councilmember Allan Domb resigned to contemplate a run. And besides those four, two more of the 17 members — Helen Gym and David Oh — may resign for the same purpose. All these resignations have people concerned, questioning how the City will function. This column offers some answers.
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
