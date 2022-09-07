ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Bay Bluffs and Chimney Park Cleanups

Help keep city parks clean! Join the Scenic Highway Foundation, Ocean Hour, Earth Ethics, and the City of Pensacola on the second Saturday of the month at Bay Bluffs Preserve from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the cleanup of Bay Bluffs, Chimney Park, and surrounding area. Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m. All ages are welcome and all cleanup supplies will be provided. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. We hope to see you there!
‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach

The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
Multi-story Resort Planned for U.S. 98 in Navarre

For years Bob Benaquis, owner and operator of TC’s Front Porch on U.S. 98, has dreamed of creating a town center north of U.S. 98 across from Navarre Park, and his vision is coming closer to fruition and now includes a multi-story resort. TC’s Development Company, LLC on June...
Tattoo shop at the edge of Destin’s Marler bridge demolished

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop. The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The […]
Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
What is ‘bank jugging’ and what should you know about it?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the recent crimes of “bank jugging” happening in Northwest Florida and lower Alabama, there are several that might not know what the term means. WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter to explain what exactly “bank jugging” is and how you can protect […]
Video: Helicopter lands on Crab Island

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Unusual sight Labor Day weekend on Crab Island. Boat traffic is expected, but a helicopter landing on a boat is unusual. But that’s exactly what happened. A black helicopter slowed and landed behind a large black vessel along the Eastern edge of the tourist hotspot on Sept. 2. Adam Carroll with […]
Derelict boat from Bahamas becomes Destin’s latest reef

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Coastal Resource team made waves with an artificial reef deployment on Sept. 7 out of the Destin harbor. A 67-foot sailing vessel named CORDONAZO came to rest more than 100 feet below the surface 14 nautical miles off the coast. The Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners posted a […]
