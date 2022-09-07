Read full article on original website
Bay Bluffs and Chimney Park Cleanups
Help keep city parks clean! Join the Scenic Highway Foundation, Ocean Hour, Earth Ethics, and the City of Pensacola on the second Saturday of the month at Bay Bluffs Preserve from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the cleanup of Bay Bluffs, Chimney Park, and surrounding area. Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m. All ages are welcome and all cleanup supplies will be provided. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. We hope to see you there!
‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach
The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
Pensacola non-profit struggles to stay open as it helps homeless families
A Pensacola non-profit organization is struggling to stay open as it works to help homeless families.
Multi-story Resort Planned for U.S. 98 in Navarre
For years Bob Benaquis, owner and operator of TC’s Front Porch on U.S. 98, has dreamed of creating a town center north of U.S. 98 across from Navarre Park, and his vision is coming closer to fruition and now includes a multi-story resort. TC’s Development Company, LLC on June...
The Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears returns to the Santa Rosa Mall with 3 haunted houses
On Friday, September 9, 2022, the Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears will officially open at the Santa Rosa Mall for the 2022 haunted house season. They will be open for 22 nights in September and October. The Festival of Fears features 3 full-length haunted houses, carnival games, food and...
Tattoo shop at the edge of Destin’s Marler bridge demolished
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop. The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The […]
Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
Blue Moon Killer: Man accused of ‘ritualistic’ murders in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola murderer, deemed the “Blue Moon Killer,” was once thought to be a “ritualistic” killer. Now, officers know his attacks were much more personal attack. This is the story of Donald Hartung. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Voncile Smith, John William […]
Escambia Co. Emergency Management urges residents to stay ready during hurricane season
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — September is Hurricane Preparedness Month and the state of Florida encourages its residents to stay prepared during what’s been a quiet hurricane season. “It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when a storm is going to impact us,” said Escambia County Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins. A proper […]
Man bikes into on-coming traffic, circles deputy car on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Woods Brown, 46, on Okaloosa Island Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, drivers saw Brown riding a bike around the streets causing problems on HWY 98. OCSO said Brown was peddling west into the eastbound lanes of Miracle Strip Parkway at […]
Pensacola attorney says many lawsuits still moving forward after $438.5M Juul settlement
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Juul settlement announced Tuesday may be just the beginning of payouts over the company's e-cigarettes. The company agreed to pay nearly half a billion dollars, and change its marketing techniques. A two-year bipartisan investigation found Juul deliberately targeted young people through marketing campaigns even though much...
Bedroom fire sends 5 to hospital; State investigates cause
An early morning fire sent five people to the hospital in Pensacola.
Sheriff Hutson took 10 officials to conference in Destin at cost of $23k
NEW ORLEANS — From almost the day she took office, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has been hit by one crisis after another, from an inmate’s death in a fight, to a suicide, to a standoff with inmates who took over an entire tier for three days. Despite...
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
What is ‘bank jugging’ and what should you know about it?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the recent crimes of “bank jugging” happening in Northwest Florida and lower Alabama, there are several that might not know what the term means. WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter to explain what exactly “bank jugging” is and how you can protect […]
Shooting at Escambia Co. apartment complex, ECSO looking for suspect
Viewer warning: Video may contain violence ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said shot at a vehicle in an apartment parking lot on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from ECSO. According to the post, the suspect ran up to the driver’s side […]
Helicopter circling Milton searching for carjacking suspect: Santa Rosa deputies
UPDATE: (5:43 p.m.) At approximately 12 p.m., on Sept. 6, Santa Rosa deputies received information about a possible carjacking that occurred at Bagdad Park. Deputies said today, Sept. 8, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra was located and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle. It was during this […]
Video: Helicopter lands on Crab Island
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Unusual sight Labor Day weekend on Crab Island. Boat traffic is expected, but a helicopter landing on a boat is unusual. But that’s exactly what happened. A black helicopter slowed and landed behind a large black vessel along the Eastern edge of the tourist hotspot on Sept. 2. Adam Carroll with […]
Escambia Co. Animal Shelter offering free adoptions to combat overcrowding
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions now through October 31 in hopes of creating space in their over crowded shelter. The adoption of a new pet includes spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and initial vaccinations. The Escambia County Animal Shelter is experiencing over crowding issues much […]
Derelict boat from Bahamas becomes Destin’s latest reef
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Coastal Resource team made waves with an artificial reef deployment on Sept. 7 out of the Destin harbor. A 67-foot sailing vessel named CORDONAZO came to rest more than 100 feet below the surface 14 nautical miles off the coast. The Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners posted a […]
