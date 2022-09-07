Help keep city parks clean! Join the Scenic Highway Foundation, Ocean Hour, Earth Ethics, and the City of Pensacola on the second Saturday of the month at Bay Bluffs Preserve from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the cleanup of Bay Bluffs, Chimney Park, and surrounding area. Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m. All ages are welcome and all cleanup supplies will be provided. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. We hope to see you there!

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO