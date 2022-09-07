ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Bluffs and Chimney Park Cleanups

Help keep city parks clean! Join the Scenic Highway Foundation, Ocean Hour, Earth Ethics, and the City of Pensacola on the second Saturday of the month at Bay Bluffs Preserve from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the cleanup of Bay Bluffs, Chimney Park, and surrounding area. Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m. All ages are welcome and all cleanup supplies will be provided. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. We hope to see you there!
Work begins on East Canal Road widening

Three lanes coming to a portion of East Canal Road. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Work has commenced on the East Canal Road widening RESTORE grant project from Highway 161 to Wilson Boulevard. This roughly 1.4-mile section of Canal Road will be expanded to three lanes to allow for...
Tattoo shop at the edge of Destin’s Marler bridge demolished

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop. The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The […]
Contractor Competency Board votes to make Pensacola contractor pay $80K in restitutions to three victims

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting on Wednesday, the board voted to make Matthew Banks of Banks Construction pay restitutions to three victims in the amount of $80,419. The board also voted unanimously to make Banks pay for violations to several Florida statutes in the amount of $52,000 […]
‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach

The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
Bringing relief to ‘food deserts’ in Baldwin County

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County non-profit are trying to help families in areas that sometimes get overlooked. The Prodisee Pantry held its monthly food distribution in Stockton Saturday. Drivers slowly make their way through an assembly line–volunteers get the food ready and load it into trunks. It’s a big help for […]
Escambia Co. EMS Chief says county leads Florida in overdoses, looks to provide better care through CORE program

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Medical Services Manager Chief David Torsell, the county leads the state in not only opioid overdoses, but heroin, morphine, fentanyl and cocaine overdoses. “We get more than one trophy,” Torsell said. “We are doing the best in everything we don’t want to be recognized for. This […]
WOODBINE RD CONSTRUCTION TONIGHT

Construction to pave the turn lanes and a small portion of Woodbine Road from Able Avenue to Oak Tree Lane in Pace. Work will begin on Fri., Sept. 9. The work will be performed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The road will remain open during the paving operations, but one lane will be closed while the road is being paved.
Helicopter lands at Crab Island

Rain is in the forecast for today and Friday. An area of low pressure is still expected to be stalled the rest of the week just to the west of our area while a stationary front lies across the area, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox. “Deep moisture...
Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
ALDOT to permanently close Walter Tanner Rd in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is scheduled to permanently close Walter Tanner Road in West Mobile as part of ongoing construction projects for the future expansion of State Route - 158 to the Mississippi state line. That closing date is scheduled for Tuesday September 13,...
