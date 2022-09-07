Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Escambia Co. Emergency Management urges residents to stay ready during hurricane season
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — September is Hurricane Preparedness Month and the state of Florida encourages its residents to stay prepared during what’s been a quiet hurricane season. “It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when a storm is going to impact us,” said Escambia County Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins. A proper […]
cityofpensacola.com
Bay Bluffs and Chimney Park Cleanups
Help keep city parks clean! Join the Scenic Highway Foundation, Ocean Hour, Earth Ethics, and the City of Pensacola on the second Saturday of the month at Bay Bluffs Preserve from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the cleanup of Bay Bluffs, Chimney Park, and surrounding area. Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m. All ages are welcome and all cleanup supplies will be provided. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. We hope to see you there!
Work begins on East Canal Road widening
Three lanes coming to a portion of East Canal Road. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Work has commenced on the East Canal Road widening RESTORE grant project from Highway 161 to Wilson Boulevard. This roughly 1.4-mile section of Canal Road will be expanded to three lanes to allow for...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue’s Aerial Out of Service for 600 Days, New One on Order
After a buyer for a new ladder truck suddenly backed out, Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue can buy an aerial to supplement one that’s been out of service for about 600 days, according to a report published by NorthEscambia.com. According to the report, the department’s Ladder 5, a refurbished...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tattoo shop at the edge of Destin’s Marler bridge demolished
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop. The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The […]
Bedroom fire sends 5 to hospital; State investigates cause
An early morning fire sent five people to the hospital in Pensacola.
Contractor Competency Board votes to make Pensacola contractor pay $80K in restitutions to three victims
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting on Wednesday, the board voted to make Matthew Banks of Banks Construction pay restitutions to three victims in the amount of $80,419. The board also voted unanimously to make Banks pay for violations to several Florida statutes in the amount of $52,000 […]
Man bikes into on-coming traffic, circles deputy car on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Woods Brown, 46, on Okaloosa Island Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, drivers saw Brown riding a bike around the streets causing problems on HWY 98. OCSO said Brown was peddling west into the eastbound lanes of Miracle Strip Parkway at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida man arrested, charged with hit & run, driving with suspended license
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after leading deputies on a 10-minute chase in the Holt area early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. According to the post, 36-year-old Jesse Nixon of Crestview was charged with the following: charged with hit and […]
getthecoast.com
‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach
The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
Bringing relief to ‘food deserts’ in Baldwin County
STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County non-profit are trying to help families in areas that sometimes get overlooked. The Prodisee Pantry held its monthly food distribution in Stockton Saturday. Drivers slowly make their way through an assembly line–volunteers get the food ready and load it into trunks. It’s a big help for […]
Escambia Co. EMS Chief says county leads Florida in overdoses, looks to provide better care through CORE program
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Medical Services Manager Chief David Torsell, the county leads the state in not only opioid overdoses, but heroin, morphine, fentanyl and cocaine overdoses. “We get more than one trophy,” Torsell said. “We are doing the best in everything we don’t want to be recognized for. This […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting at Escambia Co. apartment complex, ECSO looking for suspect
Viewer warning: Video may contain violence ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said shot at a vehicle in an apartment parking lot on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from ECSO. According to the post, the suspect ran up to the driver’s side […]
Fort Walton Beach police release Labor Day checkpoint DUIs, drugs stats
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department held a DUI checkpoint over the Labor Day holiday weekend. On Friday, Sept 2 alone, officers arrested eight people for driving under the influence and pulled a large number of drugs off the streets. FWBPD held a traffic checkpoint with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s […]
Helicopter circling Milton searching for carjacking suspect: Santa Rosa deputies
UPDATE: (5:43 p.m.) At approximately 12 p.m., on Sept. 6, Santa Rosa deputies received information about a possible carjacking that occurred at Bagdad Park. Deputies said today, Sept. 8, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra was located and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle. It was during this […]
getthecoast.com
The Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears returns to the Santa Rosa Mall with 3 haunted houses
On Friday, September 9, 2022, the Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears will officially open at the Santa Rosa Mall for the 2022 haunted house season. They will be open for 22 nights in September and October. The Festival of Fears features 3 full-length haunted houses, carnival games, food and...
navarrenewspaper.com
WOODBINE RD CONSTRUCTION TONIGHT
Construction to pave the turn lanes and a small portion of Woodbine Road from Able Avenue to Oak Tree Lane in Pace. Work will begin on Fri., Sept. 9. The work will be performed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The road will remain open during the paving operations, but one lane will be closed while the road is being paved.
getthecoast.com
Helicopter lands at Crab Island
Rain is in the forecast for today and Friday. An area of low pressure is still expected to be stalled the rest of the week just to the west of our area while a stationary front lies across the area, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox. “Deep moisture...
Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
utv44.com
ALDOT to permanently close Walter Tanner Rd in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is scheduled to permanently close Walter Tanner Road in West Mobile as part of ongoing construction projects for the future expansion of State Route - 158 to the Mississippi state line. That closing date is scheduled for Tuesday September 13,...
Comments / 0