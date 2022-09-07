The Queen’s two youngest sons received her coffin as the hearse arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, following a journey from Balmoral on a route lined by crowds of thousands.Wellwishers gathered and stood in silence beside country roads and on bridges and in village and city centres to watch the cortege go by during its six-hour journey.Having left her “beloved” Balmoral estate, where she died peacefully on Thursday, the Queen arrived in the Scottish capital for one final time.Crowds had been gathering all day, and when the procession reached the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarchy’s official residence...

