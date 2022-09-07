Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Roots and Heritage Festival returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since 2019, the Roots and Heritage Festival is putting its roots back down in Lexington. The decades-long tradition celebrates diversity in our area, and brings a weekend of entertainment to the city’s east end. “We started this in 1989 and we...
WTVQ
‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
WTVQ
MSU professor dies in drowning at Herrington Lake
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Morehead State University professor died in a drowning at Herrington Lake Thursday afternoon. Dr. Gary LaFleur was on a johnboat when he fell into the water as someone was trying to secure the boat to a trailer, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. A...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky player switches positions to help Wildcats' thin backfield
Kentucky has dealt with a short-handed lineup in the backfield since Chris Rodriguez did not start the season in the backfield. Along with Rodriguez’ absence, Ramon Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in the season opener last week against Miami-Ohio. Jutahn McClain also suffered an injury last week and is considered week to week.
foxlexington.com
Ravenna Railroad Festival set for this weekend
REVENNA, Ky. (FOX 56) – Train enthusiasts and fun-seekers alike are in store for a weekend of entertainment in Ravenna as the town celebrates its annual railroad festival. “Without this railyard, the city of Ravenna wouldn’t exist,” festival organizer Cassie Bottorff told FOX 56. It’s the home...
WTVQ
Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London. Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36...
foxlexington.com
Centre College mourns unexpected loss of men’s golf coach
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Students and staff at Centre College are mourning the loss of a beloved coach. Men’s Head Golf Coach David Jones passed away unexpectedly this week at the age of 36. The tragic news came just two days into the team’s new season.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
College Football Odds: Kentucky vs. Florida prediction, odds and pick – 9/10/2022
The Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators will face off in an SEC college football matchup on Saturday night in Gainesville. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our College football odds series, which includes a Kentucky-Florida prediction and pick, laid out below. Kentucky won its season-opening...
harlanenterprise.net
Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December
South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
WKYT 27
Lexington Dream Home nearing completion; still time to buy a ticket
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a simple question: Would you like to try and win a new home while helping out a great cause?. This year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Lexington is coming along and there is still time for you to buy a ticket for a chance to win the beautiful home being built in Hamburg.
Eastern Progress
Kirkendoll awaits judge's detention decision
A detention hearing was held on Sept. 8 for former Eastern Kentucky University football player Marquae Kirkendoll to determine his release or detention pending his trial in New Mexico. Kirkendoll’s attorneys requested his release, and presented testimonies and statements in defense of his character and ties to the community. The state, represented by attorney Ron Walker, requested that Kirkendoll be detained until trial.
Rowan gets stop on 2-point attempt to escape Fleming
FLEMINGSBURG – Only fitting that a day a full moon settles in provides a wild football game. That was the case Friday night i
Eastern Progress
EKU continues to works toward sustainability
After two years of being vacant, EKU’s Office of Sustainability has hired Rachelanne Knoll as sustainability manager. Knoll, who was hired in January of this year, hopes to revamp EKU’s sustainability efforts. Founded in 2016, the Office of Sustainability was created to implement the climate action plan, the...
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters investigate scene of fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington fire department is currently investigating a structure fire. Crews responded to 2027 Rainbow Road at 12:20 Saturday afternoon. 16 units were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters say that neighbors first alerted the fire department of the large structure fire. According to officials, the fire...
foxlexington.com
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
What’s Unique About This Rainbow Photographed in Morehead, Kentucky?
We've seen them all our lives, but does anyone NOT take notice and make a comment when they see a rainbow? I've never known a soul who didn't at least say, "Oh wow, look at the rainbow," when one appears. It's a common phenomenon that will always leave us in...
beef2live.com
Bluegrass Stockyards (Stanford): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Thursday)
Bluegrass Stockyards (Stanford, Kentucky): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Thursday) The largest string sold on Thursday at Bluegrass (Stanford) was 82 heifers (623#) at $189.20. The second largest string was 79 heifers (661#) at $186.40. The average price paid on Thursday for the top 10 strings at Bluegrass (Stanford)...
