Texas State

The Intercept

Right-Wing Appeals Court Blocks Arkansas Ban on Trans Health Care

A federal appeals court ruled last week that Arkansas cannot enforce its draconian law banning gender-affirming health care for trans children and teens. A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals — considered one of the most conservative, least diverse federal courts in the country — upheld a district court’s injunction blocking enforcement of the law. The court held in its decision that, if enforced, Arkansas’s ban would cause “irreparable harm” to trans young people and their loved ones and would prohibit “medical treatment that conforms with the recognized standard of care.”
Reason.com

Yep, Forcing Employers To Pay for Drugs That Violate Their Consciences Is Still Prohibited by Federal Law

A provision of the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, requiring private employers to cover the cost of controversial drugs was struck down by a federal judge today. Before you start checking the year on your calendar, note that it isn't contraception at the heart of the dispute this time, as it was in 2014, when the Supreme Court found that family-owned companies such as Hobby Lobby couldn't be forced to pay for abortifacients, and in 2016, when the Supreme Court ruled in a similar case regarding religious entities such as the Little Sisters of the Poor. But the facts of the current case are parallel, so the outcome should probably not be a source of great surprise.
The Independent

Texas judge blocks Obamacare rule on free HIV drugs claiming they violate religious liberties

A federal judge in Texas ruled on Wednesday against an Affordable Care Act (ACA) requirement that employers must cover the cost of common HIV/AIDs medications."Defendants do not show a compelling interest in forcing private, religious corporations to cover PrEP drugs with no cost-sharing and no religious exemptions," US District Judge Reed O’Connor wrote in his ruling.Public health advocates called the ruling “shocking,” arguing that by striking down the Obamacare regulation, the courts had taken away vital tools in making the disease far less lethal.“This ruling is shocking on every level,” Mitchell Warren, executive director of the HIV nonprofit AVAC,...
beckerspayer.com

AMA president: ACA preventive care requirements must be maintained

The American Medical Association says eliminating no-cost preventive care is "unwise and unthinkable." The statement comes after a federal judge in Texas dealt a significant blow to the provision of the ACA that requires payers to cover preventive care at no cost to patients. AMA President Jack Resneck Jr., MD, laid out the association's position in a blog post published Sept. 8.
beckerspayer.com

Florida sued over ban on Medicaid use for gender-affirming care

LGBTQ and health advocacy groups filed a federal lawsuit challenging Florida's ban on healthcare providers from billing Medicaid for gender-affirming medical treatment, The Washington Post reported Sept. 7. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration's rule, which took effect Aug. 21, states that Medicaid no longer covers treatments such as...
Healthline

Judge Rules Obamacare Can’t Require Coverage for HIV Prevention Drug PrEP

A Texas federal judge has ruled that requiring employers to provide coverage for HIV prevention drugs (PrEP) is unconstitutional. The basis for the ruling was the plaintiff’s claim that it would violate his religious beliefs. Experts are worried that it could make it harder for people to obtain needed...
Reason.com

The Eleventh Circuit Reins in the National Injunction

Georgia v. President of the United States (August 26) is a major new case about national injunctions. Seven states brought a challenge to the vaccine mandate for federal contractors, and a trade association intervened (Associated Builders and Contractors). On the merits, the question was whether the contractor mandate went beyond the president's powers under the Procurement Act. The district court said the challengers were likely to succeed on the merits and issued a national injunction blocking enforcement of the mandate. The court of appeals agreed that the challengers were likely to succeed on the merits, and it upheld the injunction as it related to the parties, but the court vacated the injunction as to non-parties. The Eleventh Circuit decision is here.
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: TX Judge Rules Against ACA PrEP Coverage; FDA Advisers Recommend ALS Drug Approval; Walmart, UnitedHealth Partnership

A Texas judge ruled that HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) coverage under the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional; an FDA advisory panel recommended the approval of an experimental drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Walmart and UnitedHealth Group are collaborating to provide preventive health care for older Americans. Texas Judge Rules...
healthleadersmedia.com

AMA Calls Eliminating No-Cost Preventive Care 'Unwise and Unthinkable'

The physician group responds to the ruling by a Texas judge deeming a piece of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) unconstitutional. — The American Medical Association (AMA) has pushed back on the controversial ruling against a provision of the ACA, strongly stating that preventive care requirements must be upheld.
beckerspayer.com

6 recent payer partnerships

From multiple collaborations around addiction treatment services to creative member outreach strategies, these are six recently inked partnerships with payers:. UnitedHealth Group and Walmart said Sept. 7 they are partnering around a value-based care model for Medicare Advantage members and a co-branded MA health plan starting next year at 15 Walmart Health centers in Florida and Georgia.
