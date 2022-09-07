Read full article on original website
A Federal Judge Ruled Religious Employers Shouldn't Have To Provide HIV Prevention Medicine
The Texas judge, who has a history of conservative rulings that are later overturned on appeal, ruled that mandating employers to provide PrEP violated their federal religious protections.
Right-Wing Appeals Court Blocks Arkansas Ban on Trans Health Care
A federal appeals court ruled last week that Arkansas cannot enforce its draconian law banning gender-affirming health care for trans children and teens. A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals — considered one of the most conservative, least diverse federal courts in the country — upheld a district court’s injunction blocking enforcement of the law. The court held in its decision that, if enforced, Arkansas’s ban would cause “irreparable harm” to trans young people and their loved ones and would prohibit “medical treatment that conforms with the recognized standard of care.”
Yep, Forcing Employers To Pay for Drugs That Violate Their Consciences Is Still Prohibited by Federal Law
A provision of the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, requiring private employers to cover the cost of controversial drugs was struck down by a federal judge today. Before you start checking the year on your calendar, note that it isn't contraception at the heart of the dispute this time, as it was in 2014, when the Supreme Court found that family-owned companies such as Hobby Lobby couldn't be forced to pay for abortifacients, and in 2016, when the Supreme Court ruled in a similar case regarding religious entities such as the Little Sisters of the Poor. But the facts of the current case are parallel, so the outcome should probably not be a source of great surprise.
Texas judge blocks Obamacare rule on free HIV drugs claiming they violate religious liberties
A federal judge in Texas ruled on Wednesday against an Affordable Care Act (ACA) requirement that employers must cover the cost of common HIV/AIDs medications."Defendants do not show a compelling interest in forcing private, religious corporations to cover PrEP drugs with no cost-sharing and no religious exemptions," US District Judge Reed O’Connor wrote in his ruling.Public health advocates called the ruling “shocking,” arguing that by striking down the Obamacare regulation, the courts had taken away vital tools in making the disease far less lethal.“This ruling is shocking on every level,” Mitchell Warren, executive director of the HIV nonprofit AVAC,...
U.S. District Judge’s Anti-PrEP Ruling Is Unconscionable
A federal judge in Texas ruled today in favor of a lawsuit opposing the Affordable Care Act’s mandate requiring health insurance companies to cover PrEP, claiming that it violates the plaintiff’s religious rights. Following the decision, Jesse Milan Jr., J.D., president and CEO of AIDS United, issued the...
foodsafetynews.com
California’s Proposition 12 will be heard by Supreme Court on Oct. 11
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in National Pork Producers Council v Karen Ross on Oct. 11. The court on March 28 granted the writ of certiorari to officially put California Proposition 12 on its docket. That means at least four of the nine justices want to hear the...
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
President Biden's administration faced a deadline Monday to decide whether to challenge a series of old Supreme Court decisions that deny certain constitutional rights and protections to residents in U.S. territories.
U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor keeps New York City COVID vaccine mandate
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Monday declined to block New York City from enforcing its mandate that all municipal workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, rebuffing a police detective who challenged the public health policy.
NC Supreme Court Rules Nurses Can Face Legal Liability for Following Doctor’s Orders
In a split decision, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that nurses can be held liable for medical errors and mistakes – even if they were carrying out the doctor’s orders. The ruling strikes down a 90-year-old legal precedent protecting nurses and healthcare workers from prosecution related to these kinds of incidents.
Kentucky judge rules in favor of photographer challenging gay rights law
A federal district court has ruled in favor of a Kentucky wedding photographer who challenged a Louisville ordinance banning businesses from discriminating against gay customers. U.S. District Court Judge Benjamin Beaton on Tuesday granted a request by Chelsey Nelson for an injunction against the city’s ordinance, the Courier Journal reported....
beckerspayer.com
AMA president: ACA preventive care requirements must be maintained
The American Medical Association says eliminating no-cost preventive care is "unwise and unthinkable." The statement comes after a federal judge in Texas dealt a significant blow to the provision of the ACA that requires payers to cover preventive care at no cost to patients. AMA President Jack Resneck Jr., MD, laid out the association's position in a blog post published Sept. 8.
Texas judge rules Obamacare HIV prevention drug mandate unconstitutional
Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Affordable Care Act's (ACA) requirement that private insurance plans cover HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, at no cost to patients is unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, siding with conservative lawyers who had challenged the measure on religious grounds.
Florida sued over ban on Medicaid use for gender-affirming care
LGBTQ and health advocacy groups filed a federal lawsuit challenging Florida's ban on healthcare providers from billing Medicaid for gender-affirming medical treatment, The Washington Post reported Sept. 7. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration's rule, which took effect Aug. 21, states that Medicaid no longer covers treatments such as...
Court ruling on HIV meds could have sweeping implications for preventive care
A federal court ruling that struck down required coverage of HIV prevention medication may have far more sweeping implications for whether insurers will have to continue offering a range of no-cost preventive health services. Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor ruled on Wednesday that an Affordable Care...
Healthline
Judge Rules Obamacare Can’t Require Coverage for HIV Prevention Drug PrEP
A Texas federal judge has ruled that requiring employers to provide coverage for HIV prevention drugs (PrEP) is unconstitutional. The basis for the ruling was the plaintiff’s claim that it would violate his religious beliefs. Experts are worried that it could make it harder for people to obtain needed...
The Eleventh Circuit Reins in the National Injunction
Georgia v. President of the United States (August 26) is a major new case about national injunctions. Seven states brought a challenge to the vaccine mandate for federal contractors, and a trade association intervened (Associated Builders and Contractors). On the merits, the question was whether the contractor mandate went beyond the president's powers under the Procurement Act. The district court said the challengers were likely to succeed on the merits and issued a national injunction blocking enforcement of the mandate. The court of appeals agreed that the challengers were likely to succeed on the merits, and it upheld the injunction as it related to the parties, but the court vacated the injunction as to non-parties. The Eleventh Circuit decision is here.
Chief Justice Roberts defends Supreme Court's legitimacy post-Roe, announces reopening
The high court will soon reopen to the public months after it was surrounded by fences and barricades as protesters descended upon it over abortion.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: TX Judge Rules Against ACA PrEP Coverage; FDA Advisers Recommend ALS Drug Approval; Walmart, UnitedHealth Partnership
A Texas judge ruled that HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) coverage under the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional; an FDA advisory panel recommended the approval of an experimental drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Walmart and UnitedHealth Group are collaborating to provide preventive health care for older Americans. Texas Judge Rules...
healthleadersmedia.com
AMA Calls Eliminating No-Cost Preventive Care 'Unwise and Unthinkable'
The physician group responds to the ruling by a Texas judge deeming a piece of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) unconstitutional. — The American Medical Association (AMA) has pushed back on the controversial ruling against a provision of the ACA, strongly stating that preventive care requirements must be upheld.
beckerspayer.com
6 recent payer partnerships
From multiple collaborations around addiction treatment services to creative member outreach strategies, these are six recently inked partnerships with payers:. UnitedHealth Group and Walmart said Sept. 7 they are partnering around a value-based care model for Medicare Advantage members and a co-branded MA health plan starting next year at 15 Walmart Health centers in Florida and Georgia.
