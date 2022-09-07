ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Volleyball Defeats Oral Roberts 3-1

Tulsa, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team stormed back after dropping the first set to secure a 3-1 victory (23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-12) over the cross-town rival Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Friday night in the Kenneth H. Cooper Aerobics Center at the ORU Golden Eagle Classic in Tulsa.
addictedtovacation.com

The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa-NIU Football Game Day Information

FAN APPRECIATION DAY: Free T-shirts to 5,000 Fans … $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Sodas, $1 Popcorn. The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Northern Illinois Huskies. For Tickets: Purchase Tickets Online at www.TulsaHurricane.com. Tickets on Game Day: Tickets will be sold at the ticket booths beginning at 4:30 p.m. Office...
cherokeephoenix.org

Tulsa throws it back with ‘90s House Party on Dec. 30

TULSA – The ‘90s are alive and well as Hard Rock Live welcomes ‘90s House Party featuring Tone Loc, Color Me Badd and C&C Music Factory inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30. Tickets start at $29.50 and are on sale...
ocolly.com

Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery

I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
WebMD

News Anchor's Stroke on Live TV a Reminder: Know the Signs

Sept. 8, 2022 – Television news anchor Julie Chin is recovering after experiencing stroke-like symptoms live on air earlier this month. Chin, an anchor for NBC local news affiliate KRJH in Tulsa, OK, was reporting on the NASA Artemis I launch when she suddenly had trouble talking or reading words off the teleprompter.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
tulsahurricane.com

Monfort Receives No. 102 ITA Preseason Ranking

Tempe, Ariz. — Laia Conde Monfort of The University of Tulsa women's tennis team was ranked 102 out of the nation's top 125 singles players in the fall preseason rankings announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Tuesday. This is the second time the senior from Castelló, Spain, has received...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Tulsa State Fair 2022 Prize Pack Giveaway

Tulsa, OK — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair is coming to Expo Square, September 29 - October 9, and FOX23 is giving you a chance to win one of four fantastic prize packages!. Entry Period: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT to Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT. Participants may enter once during the Entry Period.
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Volleyball Travels Across Town For ORU Golden Eagle Classic

Tulsa, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team will drive 20 minutes across town to play in the Oral Roberts Golden Eagle Classic at the Cooper Aerobics Center on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10. The Golden Hurricane will face UTEP first on Friday at 1 p.m....
News On 6

Jenks, Union Rivalry Heats Up With Banners Highlighting QB Transfer

The trash talk is starting ahead of Friday night's backyard bowl between Jenks and Union. Union students hung up banners inside the high school poking fun at the Trojans because Jenks transfer Shaker Reisig is now the RedHawks' starting quarterback. Reisig was undefeated as the Jenks starting QB, leading the team to a state title. He's now 2-0 at Union.
okcfox.com

Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
