Tulsa Volleyball Defeats Oral Roberts 3-1
Tulsa, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team stormed back after dropping the first set to secure a 3-1 victory (23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-12) over the cross-town rival Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Friday night in the Kenneth H. Cooper Aerobics Center at the ORU Golden Eagle Classic in Tulsa.
'Days of our Lives' moving, KJRH announces new fall lineup
Beginning Monday, September 12th NBC has chosen to move Days of our Lives exclusively to their streaming service Peacock.
The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
Paramount+ drops teaser trailer for Stallone 'Tulsa King' series
Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for the upcoming series "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone.
Tulsa-NIU Football Game Day Information
FAN APPRECIATION DAY: Free T-shirts to 5,000 Fans … $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Sodas, $1 Popcorn. The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Northern Illinois Huskies. For Tickets: Purchase Tickets Online at www.TulsaHurricane.com. Tickets on Game Day: Tickets will be sold at the ticket booths beginning at 4:30 p.m. Office...
New teaser trailer released for ‘Tulsa King’
TULSA, Okla. — A new teaser trailer has been released for the Paramount+ show, ‘Tulsa King.’. The series stars Sylvester Stallone as a member of New York mafia who has been exiled to Tulsa after 25 years in prison. The new series will be available to stream on...
Tulsa Women’s Soccer Team Hosts Oklahoma This Thursday; Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday
The Tulsa women's soccer team will play host to Oklahoma on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. TU will then host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday beginning at 1 pm. Tickets are $5 general admission and can be purchased at the north ticket gate, online...
Oklahoma Family Recreates Boone Pickens Stadium In Backyard
An Oklahoma family's yearly tradition is back with a twist. Every football season the Pickard family recreates OU's Owen field on their yard in Blanchard. Owen Pickard said he lost a bet with a Cowboys fan, so this year he had to get out the stencils for Boone Pickens stadium.
Tulsa throws it back with ‘90s House Party on Dec. 30
TULSA – The ‘90s are alive and well as Hard Rock Live welcomes ‘90s House Party featuring Tone Loc, Color Me Badd and C&C Music Factory inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30. Tickets start at $29.50 and are on sale...
Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery
I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
News Anchor's Stroke on Live TV a Reminder: Know the Signs
Sept. 8, 2022 – Television news anchor Julie Chin is recovering after experiencing stroke-like symptoms live on air earlier this month. Chin, an anchor for NBC local news affiliate KRJH in Tulsa, OK, was reporting on the NASA Artemis I launch when she suddenly had trouble talking or reading words off the teleprompter.
Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
Monfort Receives No. 102 ITA Preseason Ranking
Tempe, Ariz. — Laia Conde Monfort of The University of Tulsa women's tennis team was ranked 102 out of the nation's top 125 singles players in the fall preseason rankings announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Tuesday. This is the second time the senior from Castelló, Spain, has received...
FOX23 Tulsa State Fair 2022 Prize Pack Giveaway
Tulsa, OK — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair is coming to Expo Square, September 29 - October 9, and FOX23 is giving you a chance to win one of four fantastic prize packages!. Entry Period: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT to Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT. Participants may enter once during the Entry Period.
Former Tulsa Tennis Star Marcelo Arevalo Advances to the Doubles Semifinal at the US Open
Queens, N.Y. — Former University of Tulsa tennis standout Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) and teammate Jean-Julien Rojer (Netherlands) will play in the doubles semifinals of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens on Thursday. Arevalo and Rojer will face Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands)...
Tulsa Volleyball Travels Across Town For ORU Golden Eagle Classic
Tulsa, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team will drive 20 minutes across town to play in the Oral Roberts Golden Eagle Classic at the Cooper Aerobics Center on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10. The Golden Hurricane will face UTEP first on Friday at 1 p.m....
Jenks, Union Rivalry Heats Up With Banners Highlighting QB Transfer
The trash talk is starting ahead of Friday night's backyard bowl between Jenks and Union. Union students hung up banners inside the high school poking fun at the Trojans because Jenks transfer Shaker Reisig is now the RedHawks' starting quarterback. Reisig was undefeated as the Jenks starting QB, leading the team to a state title. He's now 2-0 at Union.
Ike’s Chili celebrates 114th anniversary, offers special deals and events
TULSA, Okla. — Ike’s Chili is celebrating their 114th anniversary in Tulsa. The historic restaurant opened on Sept. 10, 1908. Ike’s had humble beginnings as a chili shack located in an alleyway near 3rd and Boulder. Over the years, the owners continued to use the same, simple...
Freshman forward Jalen Montonati lands his first offer from his father's alma-mater
During the month of July, Mike Boynton was spotted watching local high-level freshman prospect Jalen Montonati compete with his Team Griffin travel team. Today, Boynton made it apparent that he was sold on what he saw and extended Montonati his first Division I offer. "It was funny because we were...
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
