SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos 17-16 on Monday night as Russell Wilson, who played his first 10 seasons in Seattle, was outdueled by Geno Smith. For all of the speculation leading into Monday night's season opener about how Wilson would be received in his first game against his old team, it was his former backup who got the loudest ovation.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO