Free Fitness Class Week at the DCRC – Sept. 12-18

Free Fitness Class Week at the DCRC – Sept. 12-18 If you’re wondering what group fitness classes at the Dublin Community Recreation Center are all about, now is your chance to find out for FREE!. All week long, from Sept. 12-18, attend any of our land or water...
