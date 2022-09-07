ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Most Venomous Insect In The US Is Found In Florida & It's Common During Fall Season

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1Fam_0hm5HsIl00

Not only is Florida home to the deadliest tree in the world, but also the most venomous insect in the U.S. It's called the puss caterpillar, and, according to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, it really can make a mark.

They are more common in the Sunshine State in the Fall and Spring, and one was found in the Central region in Clermont, Fox35 Orlando reported on Monday.

The small animal looks fluffy on the outside, but there are venomous spines hidden between its hairs. The toxic spines will stick to your skin and be incredibly painful throughout the body.

One woman named Julie London posted on Twitter yesterday that she actually came in contact with one.

"A bite by a puss caterpillar is the same as getting stung by a stingray. I experienced both. Used rubbing alcohol on the puss. Thought I was going to die," she said.

\u201cA bite by a puss caterpillar is the same as getting stung by a stingray. I experienced both. Used rubbing alcohol on the puss. Thought I was going to die. #DGL\u201d

— Julie London Ferguson (@Julie London Ferguson) 1662490288

The FWC says the only things that can make the pain subside are getting the spines out of your skin as soon as you can with cellophane tape and using an ice pack, an oral antihistamine and hydrocortisone cream to soothe the area.

London replied to her tweet saying that nothing actually helped the pain at all and that it was a scary moment for her.

They are typically found on twigs branches and tree barks. Some might form a cocoon at a nearby building.

These creatures can also be found in states from New York to New Jersey and Arkansas west to Texas.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Clermont, FL
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys

A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie London
CNN

Man makes rare discovery while fishing

A man in South Dakota found a 90-million-year-old fish fossil while competing in a fishing tournament. HLN’s Robin Meade shares details of Andy Moore’s historic catch.
HOBBIES
worldanimalnews.com

After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!

Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Venomous#Fish#Ice Pack#Fwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy