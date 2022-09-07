“Succession” showrunner Jesse Armstrong made a dig at the U.K.’s King Charles III during his Emmys acceptance speech on Monday night. Taking to the stage along with the show’s execs and castmembers, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun, to accept the Emmy for outstanding drama series, Armstrong said, “Big week for successions. New king in the U.K., this for us.” Armstrong, who is British, then said: “Evidently a little bit more voting in our winning than Prince Charles,” prompting gasps from the audience and some of his team on stage. “Keep it royalist, keep it royalist,”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 35 MINUTES AGO