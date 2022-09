NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 42-year-old Mosinee man convicted of killing a missing woman and hiding her remains was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibility of parole. A jury found Jesus Contreras Perez guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking in June. Monday’s sentencing hearing...

