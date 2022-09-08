ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock

By Jon Kelvey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18F5AG_0hm5FcvJ00

Nasa ’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.

Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos , which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft ’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.

Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images in a blog post on Wednesday.

“This first set of images is being used as a test to prove our imaging techniques,” Elena Adams, the DART mission systems engineer at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, which operates Dart for Nasa, said in a statement . “The quality of the image is similar to what we could obtain from ground-based telescopes, but it is important to show that Draco is working properly and can see its target to make any adjustments needed.”

Dimorphos orbits Didymos, and the pair together orbit the Sun on a path that sometimes brings them close to Earth , but never close enough to threaten our planet. Launched on 24 November, 2021, Dart’s mission is to rendezvous with the asteroid pair around 6.8 million miles from Earth and slam into Dimorphos at around 14,000 miles per hour to see how much the impact can change the smaller asteroid’s orbit around Didymos.

Dart will impact the asteroid Dimorphos at 7.14pm EDT on Monday 26 September. Live coverage will begin at 6pm ET on Nasa’s website, Nasa TV , and the space agency’s social media accounts on Youtube , Twitter and Facebook .

The data from the impact experiment will help Nasa and scientists studying how a similar, but larger scale version of the Dart mission could be used to deflect an asteroid that really did pose a threat to Earth. It’s Nasa’s first planetary defense test mission.

The data from the impact experiment will help Nasa and scientists studying how a similar, but larger scale version of the Dart mission could be used to deflect an asteroid that really did pose a threat to Earth. It’s Nasa’s first planetary defense test mission, a fact Nasa’s associate director for the space agency’s science mission directorate, Dr Thomas Zurbuchen, pointed out on Twitter Wednesday.

Operators at APL will guide Dart as it approaches Dimormphos over the next few weeks, making three course correction maneuvers through 25 September. After that point, Dart will be on its own, using the Draco instrument to autonomously guide itself toward its terminal destination on the surface of Dimorphos.

The immediate effects of Dart’s collision with Dimorphos, if successful, will be photographed by a small satellite carried by Dart and released prior to impact. The longer term effects of the impact, and thus the potential for Dart-like missions to actually divert dangerous asteroids, will be assessed by the European Space Agency’s HERA mission when it arrives at Dimorphos in 2027.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
ASTRONOMY
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Rock#Asteroid#European Space Agency#Didymos Reconnaissance#Dart For#Sun
TheStreet

Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology

Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else

Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

838K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy