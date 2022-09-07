Read full article on original website
Final Quarter: High school football week 3 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite some cancellations due to air conditions from the Mosquito Fire, several high school football games kicked off in the Sacramento Region Friday night. FOX40 Sports’ Game of the Week was the Honor Bowl doubleheader, starting with Oak Ridge taking on reigning Oregon state champion Silverton. The Trojans improved to 3-0 […]
Del Oro gets high marks on depth in 41-6 win at River Valley
The Del Oro High football team did a depth check of its reserves in a 41-6 rout of River Valley on Friday night in Yuba City. Under a smoke-hazed harvest moon, the Golden Eagles harvested 41 points against a game but outmatched Falcon squad. The Eagles’ Thomas Graham II raced 87 yards in 12 seconds with the opening kickoff to put Del Oro up by seven. After a three-and-out by River Valley, Kainoa Acia capped a four-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown rush. Acia carried for three plays and quarterback Caden Pinnick hit tight end Cade Lawley for 22 yards in the drive.
Cardiac Placer beats Vista del Lago in final seconds
Heading into Friday night, Placer and Vista del Lago had met on the gridiron eight times in the last seven seasons, including twice last year with the Eagles eliminating the Hillmen from the playoffs. The all-time series was tied 4-4 with Friday’s contest in Folsom proving to be the rubber match, at least for a year.
Football games, events canceled due to air quality from Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has caused air quality issues across the Sacramento region, leading to multiple events being canceled Friday and throughout the weekend. High school football games canceled FOX40’s Fan Favorite Game of the Week between Mesa Verde and San Juan has been canceled because of air quality. The game between […]
South Placer cross-country roundup: Whitney boys, Granite Bay girls off to solid start
The 2022 high school cross-country season is underway and many teams in the South Placer area have already competed in two invitationals. Here is a look at how the teams and individuals have performed to start the season. Whitney High. The Wildcats ran in the Oakmont Invitational at Maidu Park...
Tigers take down Fighting Zebras in offensive shootout
Roseville High football senior Brandon Graydon proved why he is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the Sac-Joaquin Section as he totaled five touchdowns for the Tigers in a 40-37 victory over Lincoln High on Thursday night. “I feel like we have been able to push past the little...
Roseville High freshman makes a hole-in-one at Indian Creek Country Club
Roseville High School Tiger golfer Jasmine Hale accomplished something that most players can only dream of: making a hole-in-one. The Tigers freshman played in a recent match against Del Oro High on Aug. 31 and stepped up to the 111-yard eighth hole with an 8-iron in hand and hit the shot of a lifetime. The ball dropped roughly three feet from the hole and then disappeared.
Jack A. Baker 7/7/1933 - 9/2/2022
Our dear father, Jack Arlan Baker, passed away September 2,2022. He was an amazing father and grandfather who was always there for all of us. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lorraine Baker, and is survived by his sister Georgia (Gene); his children Cathy, Mike (Deanna), Michelle (Buddy), and Debbie (Michael); his grandchildren Brandy (Rick), Robin (Kevin), Allana (Chad), Nichole, Brittney (DJ), Nicholas (Sierra), Cassie, Ryan, Matthew and Jack; and his great grandchildren Austin, Bailey, Riley, Paisley, Zachary and Zoey. Jack was born in Hanford, CA to Floyd and Grace Baker, and graduated from Lemoore High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952-1955. He then married his true love, Lorraine, in October 1955. In 1957, he received his AA degree from Coalinga Junior College. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December 1959, and after many years of service in California, New Hampshire and the Philippines, he retired on March 1, 1980 with the rank of Master Sergeant. The Baker Family then settled in Folsom, CA where Jack went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree and work for Aerojet until his retirement in 1993. He stayed young in retirement by traveling the world with dear friends, bowling leagues, and working part-time for the Folsom Athletic Association until the age of 86. His kind words and caring ways will be missed by all, but the lessons taught to his family through his kindness will live on for generations.
Large staff walkout at Sacramento animal rehab center leads to increase at Auburn location
SACRAMENTO — Extreme heat affects people and the power grid while also taking a toll on wild animals.But in Sacramento County, the only wildlife rescue to help distressed wild animals is temporarily closed.As California sizzles under this broiling heat, cars line up on Patrol Road.Lisa DeHaven, a Fair Oaks resident, found a young squirrel in her yard."It was by our Cypress tree," she said. "It had fallen down, and our dogs had found it, and they were licking it."Lisa DeHaven took the animal to Wildlife Care Association but arrived to closed doors.The center is temporarily closed while it tries to...
Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties grows 4,100 acres overnight
PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 33,754 acres in size, an increase of about 4,100 acres overnight. It remains 0% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep terrain, dense brush, and high temperatures.Today, firefighters...
Mosquito Fire causes worst air quality in North America
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has caused air quality issues across the Sacramento Region, but some areas around the fire are recording some of the worst air quality in North America. As of 11:40 a.m. on Friday several areas in Auburn, Granite Bay, Newcastle, Cameron Park and Folsom are recording an air quality […]
Sacramento broke the record for most 100-degree days in a year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento will end the week breaking and adding to the record of most 100-degree days in a year. The record, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento, was 41 days at or above 100 degrees, and it was set in 1988. Sacramento broke the record on Sept. 7. With Friday, Sept. […]
Poor air quality descends upon Auburn area due to Mosquito Fire
Areas of Auburn were experiencing hazardous air quality as a result of the Mosquito Fire near Foresthill on Thursday morning. According to PurpleAir, areas near Downtown Auburn were registering above 400, which is hazardous and a health warning of emergency conditions. According to IQAir, the top 10 worst air quality index ratings Thursday morning were Foresthill, Cool, Newcastle, Loomis, Granite Bay, North Auburn and Auburn.
CAL FIRE, Placer Sheriff briefly cite different acreage numbers for Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — On the fourth day of the Mosquito Fire, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and CAL FIRE reported extremely conflicting acreage numbers due to environmental conditions. At around 8:30 a.m. the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported that the fire had grown to over 25,000 acres, which would be an overnight growth of […]
Mosquito Fire: Foresthill High School students and staff to meet at Placer High School campus
There may be approximately 180 new faces on campus at Placer High starting tomorrow. The Placer Union High School District and the Administration of Foresthill High School and Placer High School have been working together to have the Foresthill students and staff connect on the campus of Placer High School.
City of Folsom closes outdoor facilities due to 'hazardous' air quality, heat and fire smoke raise the index
FOLSOM, Calif. — The combination of extreme heat and the smoke from the nearby Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties makes it dangerous to be outside. Air quality was bad in the Foothills on Thursday morning. The city of Folsom didn't want to take any chances...
Races, events cancelled as @the Grounds becomes CAL FIRE Base Camp
@the Grounds in Roseville is serving as a CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire) Base Camp for fire crews battling a fast-moving wildfire near the Auburn State Recreation Area about 30 miles away. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday afternoon and burned more than 1,200 acres as of 1...
@the Grounds becomes a CAL FIRE Base Camp for nearby Mosquito Fire
@the Grounds in Roseville is serving as a CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire) Base Camp for fire crews battling a fast-moving wildfire near the Auburn State Recreation Area about 30 miles away. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday afternoon and has burned more than 1,200 acres as of...
Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fires in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ryan Lapp, 37, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers on suspicion of arson […]
Mosquito Fire Explodes to 25,108 Acres with 3,666 Structures Threatened in the Sierra Foothills
The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior on Thursday afternoon and evening as it grew to 25,108 acres in just over two days in Placer County. Mandatory evacuations have now moved into Todd Valley and Foresthill with 3,666 structures threatened and no containment. Law enforcement and fire officials have spent...
