Our dear father, Jack Arlan Baker, passed away September 2,2022. He was an amazing father and grandfather who was always there for all of us. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lorraine Baker, and is survived by his sister Georgia (Gene); his children Cathy, Mike (Deanna), Michelle (Buddy), and Debbie (Michael); his grandchildren Brandy (Rick), Robin (Kevin), Allana (Chad), Nichole, Brittney (DJ), Nicholas (Sierra), Cassie, Ryan, Matthew and Jack; and his great grandchildren Austin, Bailey, Riley, Paisley, Zachary and Zoey. Jack was born in Hanford, CA to Floyd and Grace Baker, and graduated from Lemoore High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952-1955. He then married his true love, Lorraine, in October 1955. In 1957, he received his AA degree from Coalinga Junior College. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December 1959, and after many years of service in California, New Hampshire and the Philippines, he retired on March 1, 1980 with the rank of Master Sergeant. The Baker Family then settled in Folsom, CA where Jack went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree and work for Aerojet until his retirement in 1993. He stayed young in retirement by traveling the world with dear friends, bowling leagues, and working part-time for the Folsom Athletic Association until the age of 86. His kind words and caring ways will be missed by all, but the lessons taught to his family through his kindness will live on for generations.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO