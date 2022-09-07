It’s cliché to say that a football game was a ‘tale of two halves’ but in the case of Parkview’s 48-21 victory over North Gwinnett, the old adage held true. The Panthers trailed 14-3 in the first quarter before rallying back to take control of the game and late-game defense was the key. Zelus Hicks put the game out of reach with two minutes remaining on an interception returned 99 yards for a touchdown to give Parkview a 41-21 lead. On the next North Gwinnett possession, Parkview safety Terrence Curtis returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown to bring the score to its final tally.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO