Harrisonburg, Virginia — James Madison University is again recognized for the high-quality education provided to students by innovative, world-class faculty and staff. Landing at 72 for public national universities by the U.S. News & World Report is exceptional as JMU recently announced its rise to an R2 Doctoral University. The university is being recognized in the top tier of academic institutions in the country.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO