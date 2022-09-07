Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Midwest livestock went far by rail
In my many reflections on my years at the Sioux Falls Stockyards, I normally begin with the fact that for the first several years, I was a part of the Farmers Union Livestock Commission cattle alley. Factually, that is a tad in error because for the first two months, I was employed by the Stockyards Company, the corporation that owned the yards and provided services to the commission companies and buying agencies that operated therein.
dakotafreepress.com
Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates
Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
sdstandardnow.com
Brookings Pastor Carl Kline: Book-banners and book-burners can't stop us from reading and sharing stories and ideas
It happened! A school district banned the Bible. You may remember I recommended it in a previous column. If we’re going to get into the business of book banning, then this biblical collection of violent stories and graphic sex, including rape and incest, needs to be at the top of the list.
agupdate.com
Lessons in hemp: Field day provides learning opportunity for new producers
Blake Burgrraff is a first-time hemp grower who attended the South Dakota Hemp Association’s field day Aug. 10 near Willow Lake. He said he learned “a ton” during the field day, but his number one take away was that hemp needs to be planted by the first week of June or it won’t yield much.
agupdate.com
Positive attitudes highlight Farm Progress Show
BOONE, Iowa — For the first time in four years, farmers descended on Iowa’s version of the Farm Progress Show. The annual three-day agricultural expo made its return to Boone this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Farmers were feeling good about being back in Iowa despite the ongoing dry conditions throughout the state.
KELOLAND TV
Group seeks injunction in Sioux Falls pork plant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another development is unfolding in the effort to prevent any new slaughterhouses from being built within Sioux Falls city limits. Friday, Smart Growth Sioux Falls announced that they had filed a civil suit in the Second Judicial Court to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant in Sioux Falls. The filing, which can be read here, includes Mayor Paul TenHaken and the Sioux Falls City Council.
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
KEVN
South Dakota Community Foundation CEO shares the positive impact on South Dakota communities
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Community Foundation, for 35 years, continues to have an impact on communities in South Dakota. Stephanie Judson, CEO of the South Dakota Community Foundation says the foundation has awarded $250 million in grants since the foundation was formed. The community foundation has also held an integral role in the Build Dakota Scholarship and the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship.
AG Week
Landowners facing lawsuits over surveyor access for Summit Carbon pipeline in North Dakota, South Dakota
Howard Malloy says he was asked politely on several occasions to allow a survey crew onto his land in North Dakota to look at a possible route for a carbon capture pipeline. He says after talking with some neighbors about the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, he told that pipeline company, 'no' to voluntary access easement.
dakotanewsnow.com
Death of Queen Elizabeth II hitting home in South Dakota
Family medicine physician Dr. Kate Boos from Avera Health says there are four simple ways to improve your health outside of a clinic. Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for feature home. Updated: 15 hours ago. If you’re in the market for a new home. there’s...
These South Dakota Fall Foliage Destinations Deserve a Weekend Road Trip
Ask several people in South Dakota what their favorite season is and Fall will usually be the most popular response. The chill in the air, the carnival of colors, the brilliant crimsons and oranges splashing the canvas of the Rushmore State makes for a perfect getaway with the camera. Where...
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
kelo.com
Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
South Dakota Elected Official Among Names on Leaked Oath Keepers List
A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League...
agupdate.com
Central, eastern Montana hay recovers from 2021 drought
Farmers in central and much of eastern Montana have felt a reprieve from the harsh drought conditions of 2021, but despite better yields, hay crops continue to sell at high prices. In 2021, 100 percent of the state was in moderate drought or worse compared to only 31 percent of...
agupdate.com
‘Urban-centric’ system a challenge for rural care
Experts on health policy from the Southern Illinois University Medical Department of Population Science and Policy summarized challenges in rural care issues and policy. Vistrit Choudhary is health policy coordinator and an expert on population science and policy at the School of Medicine. T.J. Albers, a health policy coordinator, supports partners across central and southern Illinois with policy analysis and evaluation. He drafts reports for stakeholders and community partners about how state and federal policies will impact health and health care in the region.
sdpb.org
Freedom Caucus zeroes in on South Dakota election process
There are new calls for an increase in election integrity in South Dakota. A circuit court judge continues to hear questions over whether county auditors should preserve data from the 2020 election. The case spotlights a rift in the state’s Republican party. Some, like Gov. Kristi Noem, call for more...
agupdate.com
Celebrate foundation of dairy – Wisconsin's producers
Editor's note: This article is part of a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Bears Grass Dairy. The Augusta, Wisconsin, farm is co-owned by Donald Honadel, Donald Schroeder, Tamara Smith Schroeder and Gary Schroeder. They’re members of Associated Milk Producers Inc., known as AMPI.
KELOLAND TV
POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs
Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022.
