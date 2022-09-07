In my many reflections on my years at the Sioux Falls Stockyards, I normally begin with the fact that for the first several years, I was a part of the Farmers Union Livestock Commission cattle alley. Factually, that is a tad in error because for the first two months, I was employed by the Stockyards Company, the corporation that owned the yards and provided services to the commission companies and buying agencies that operated therein.

GARRETSON, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO