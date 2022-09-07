ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

agupdate.com

Midwest livestock went far by rail

In my many reflections on my years at the Sioux Falls Stockyards, I normally begin with the fact that for the first several years, I was a part of the Farmers Union Livestock Commission cattle alley. Factually, that is a tad in error because for the first two months, I was employed by the Stockyards Company, the corporation that owned the yards and provided services to the commission companies and buying agencies that operated therein.
GARRETSON, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates

Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
South Dakota State
agupdate.com

Positive attitudes highlight Farm Progress Show

BOONE, Iowa — For the first time in four years, farmers descended on Iowa’s version of the Farm Progress Show. The annual three-day agricultural expo made its return to Boone this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Farmers were feeling good about being back in Iowa despite the ongoing dry conditions throughout the state.
BOONE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Group seeks injunction in Sioux Falls pork plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another development is unfolding in the effort to prevent any new slaughterhouses from being built within Sioux Falls city limits. Friday, Smart Growth Sioux Falls announced that they had filed a civil suit in the Second Judicial Court to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant in Sioux Falls. The filing, which can be read here, includes Mayor Paul TenHaken and the Sioux Falls City Council.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

South Dakota Community Foundation CEO shares the positive impact on South Dakota communities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Community Foundation, for 35 years, continues to have an impact on communities in South Dakota. Stephanie Judson, CEO of the South Dakota Community Foundation says the foundation has awarded $250 million in grants since the foundation was formed. The community foundation has also held an integral role in the Build Dakota Scholarship and the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship.
dakotanewsnow.com

Death of Queen Elizabeth II hitting home in South Dakota

Family medicine physician Dr. Kate Boos from Avera Health says there are four simple ways to improve your health outside of a clinic. Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for feature home. Updated: 15 hours ago. If you’re in the market for a new home. there’s...
kelo.com

Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

Central, eastern Montana hay recovers from 2021 drought

Farmers in central and much of eastern Montana have felt a reprieve from the harsh drought conditions of 2021, but despite better yields, hay crops continue to sell at high prices. In 2021, 100 percent of the state was in moderate drought or worse compared to only 31 percent of...
MONTANA STATE
agupdate.com

‘Urban-centric’ system a challenge for rural care

Experts on health policy from the Southern Illinois University Medical Department of Population Science and Policy summarized challenges in rural care issues and policy. Vistrit Choudhary is health policy coordinator and an expert on population science and policy at the School of Medicine. T.J. Albers, a health policy coordinator, supports partners across central and southern Illinois with policy analysis and evaluation. He drafts reports for stakeholders and community partners about how state and federal policies will impact health and health care in the region.
ILLINOIS STATE
sdpb.org

Freedom Caucus zeroes in on South Dakota election process

There are new calls for an increase in election integrity in South Dakota. A circuit court judge continues to hear questions over whether county auditors should preserve data from the 2020 election. The case spotlights a rift in the state’s Republican party. Some, like Gov. Kristi Noem, call for more...
ELECTIONS
agupdate.com

Celebrate foundation of dairy – Wisconsin's producers

Editor's note: This article is part of a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Bears Grass Dairy. The Augusta, Wisconsin, farm is co-owned by Donald Honadel, Donald Schroeder, Tamara Smith Schroeder and Gary Schroeder. They’re members of Associated Milk Producers Inc., known as AMPI.
WISCONSIN STATE
KELOLAND TV

POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

