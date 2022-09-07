Read full article on original website
Big Chili Evergreen, free music festival, plus 8 things to do
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the Big Chili Cook-Off to the Estes Park ScotFest to Vail Oktoberfest, there is something for everyone.
The Glam House celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Capitol Hill location
The Glam House celebrated its one-year anniversary of opening its Capitol Hill location, 1433 N. Ogden St., in August. The Capitol Hill location is the salon’s second location. The Glam House got its start in 2016 when owner and founder Alexandria Grado started serving customers out of the basement of her southeast Denver home. In September 2018, The Glam House expanded to its first storefront location at 4085 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood.
🍂 🚜 2022 Farm & Pumpkin Patch Guide 🍁🎃
FALL IS HERE & FARMS ARE OPEN! There are so many fun farms and pumpkin patches within a short drive, you could spend every weekend in October checking out a different one. Whether your goal is to visit a cute patch just to pick pumpkins, or visit a farm that will entertain the family all afternoon with activities, you will find it here! There really is something for everyone. For more information on any of the farms listed, click on the name to check out their websites.
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry
A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack
I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
Cat People, Rejoice: The NoCo Cat Cafe is Officially Open in Loveland
Cat lovers can rejoice because the NoCo Cat Cafe is finally here — or, we should say, feline-ally here. Following a series of successful pop-ups last year, the cafe's founders, Kimberly Tejchma-Sanford and Christopher Sandford, announced plans for a brick-and-mortar locale in December 2021. Now, that dream is a...
Goodguys 24th Grundy Collector Car Insurance Colorado Nationals To Draw Thousands for Car Show
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the organizer of America’s favorite car shows, is returning to the Rockies for racing, awards, and family fun at the 24th Grundy Collector Car Insurance Colorado Nationals located at the Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland and presented by Griot’s Garage.
PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans
Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
Who Is the Fort Collins Educator Up for Colorado Teacher of the Year?
One of Fort Collins' own is in the running as not just Colorado's Teacher of the Year, but could be the Nation's Teacher of the Year. There are seven educators from across the Centennial State that are finalists to be Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year. Find out more about the one from Fort Collins.
The Magic Of Christmas Returns To Gaylord Rockies Resort
The holidays will be here before we know it. If you're looking for a great way to spend this Christmas with family (and friends too), the Gaylord Rockies is gearing up for the return of one of the greatest (if not, the greatest) holiday experiences the state of Colorado has to offer.
This Awesome Bridgerton Experience Is Coming To Colorado Next Month
If you're a Colorado fan of the hit Netflix show, "Bridgerton," get ready because an all-new Bridgerton Queens Ball Experience is debuting in our state in October. The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience In Colorado. I wish I could tell you that I've religiously watched the hit Netflix show, Bridgerton,...
End of Summer Pool Party for Pups is This Saturday in Loveland
The end of summer tradition returns once again for the dogs of Northern Colorado. It's time for the canines to have a pool day. The City of Loveland Parks and Recreation Facebook page has announced Puppapoolooza happening on Saturday, September 10. This truly will be the dog day of summer in Loveland.
Oktoberfest season is back. Here’s your guide to Colorado’s beer-and-bratwurst-drenched events.
It’s hard to make your way through September in Colorado without running into Oktoberfest. The traditional German celebration has become almost as big a deal as St. Patrick’s Day, and you’ll find events at nearly every craft brewery in the state, beer gardens and mountain towns. This...
Denver Gem and Mineral Show 2022
The Denver Gem & Mineral Show includes club tables, speakers, special exhibits, and dealers selling rocks, minerals, gems, and fossils. The Greater Denver Area Gem & Mineral Council hosts the Denver Gem & Mineral Show in conjunction with the Hardrock Summit. The event is held at the Colorado Convention Center. This is the original Denver show that has been running since 1967.
Fish die-off reported in Brighton lake
The fish die-off is expected to continue impacting aquatic life and fishing conditions at the lake "in the immediate future," CPW said.
What is That Business Taking Over Popular Corner in Fort Collins?
It seems like Lewan & Associates was at the corner of Prospect and College for decades. As you drive by now, a big bank is beginning to take shape. How many times have you said, "What this town does not need is another bank." Well, those in charge seem to disagree. This new bank started construction in the summer of 2021, and should be opening by the end of 2022.
Trio of WWII planes visiting Rocky Mountain Airport this weekend
Three vintage World War II airplanes touched down at Rocky Mountain Airport in Broomfield on Thursday for a weekend stopover. The Commemorative Air Force, or CAF, is producing the event which includes a B-17 Flying Fortress, SB2C Helldiver and a SNJ-5 Texan Advanced Trainer. Patrons to the event will be able to tour the cockpits and witnesswarbird flights through Sunday.
WATCH: A look back at Colorado's most notable TV commercials and personalities
If you grew up in Denver in the early 2000s, you might remember the face of Shagman, Audra and Officer Odell on your screen. Shagman, played by local actor Ron Vigil, was known for his TV advertisements for the used-car dealership Rocky's Auto, alongside his two companions Audra A. Borden and Odell Stroud who also acted in the commercials. After 40 years of business Rockies Auto complex has closed, Vigil announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday. ...
Colorado brings back 10 community vaccination sites for new booster
With the arrival of new bivalent booster shots that target omicron subvariants of COVID-19, Colorado is reviving nearly a dozen community vaccination sites from the Front Range to the Western Slope.
You Can Spend The Night At This Drive In Theater In Colorado
Sure, we have the Holiday Twin right here in Fort Collins but if you're looking to check out a really neat experience in the middle of nowhere, this is a spot you have to check out. The Frontier Drive-Inn has been around for almost 70 years but it's so much...
