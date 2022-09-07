ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

washparkprofile.com

The Glam House celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Capitol Hill location

The Glam House celebrated its one-year anniversary of opening its Capitol Hill location, 1433 N. Ogden St., in August. The Capitol Hill location is the salon’s second location. The Glam House got its start in 2016 when owner and founder Alexandria Grado started serving customers out of the basement of her southeast Denver home. In September 2018, The Glam House expanded to its first storefront location at 4085 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
macaronikid.com

🍂 🚜 2022 Farm & Pumpkin Patch Guide 🍁🎃

FALL IS HERE & FARMS ARE OPEN! There are so many fun farms and pumpkin patches within a short drive, you could spend every weekend in October checking out a different one. Whether your goal is to visit a cute patch just to pick pumpkins, or visit a farm that will entertain the family all afternoon with activities, you will find it here! There really is something for everyone. For more information on any of the farms listed, click on the name to check out their websites.
ERIE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry

A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans

Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
DENVER, CO
xpopress.com

Denver Gem and Mineral Show 2022

The Denver Gem & Mineral Show includes club tables, speakers, special exhibits, and dealers selling rocks, minerals, gems, and fossils. The Greater Denver Area Gem & Mineral Council hosts the Denver Gem & Mineral Show in conjunction with the Hardrock Summit. The event is held at the Colorado Convention Center. This is the original Denver show that has been running since 1967.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

What is That Business Taking Over Popular Corner in Fort Collins?

It seems like Lewan & Associates was at the corner of Prospect and College for decades. As you drive by now, a big bank is beginning to take shape. How many times have you said, "What this town does not need is another bank." Well, those in charge seem to disagree. This new bank started construction in the summer of 2021, and should be opening by the end of 2022.
FORT COLLINS, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Trio of WWII planes visiting Rocky Mountain Airport this weekend

Three vintage World War II airplanes touched down at Rocky Mountain Airport in Broomfield on Thursday for a weekend stopover. The Commemorative Air Force, or CAF, is producing the event which includes a B-17 Flying Fortress, SB2C Helldiver and a SNJ-5 Texan Advanced Trainer. Patrons to the event will be able to tour the cockpits and witnesswarbird flights through Sunday.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

WATCH: A look back at Colorado's most notable TV commercials and personalities

If you grew up in Denver in the early 2000s, you might remember the face of Shagman, Audra and Officer Odell on your screen. Shagman, played by local actor Ron Vigil, was known for his TV advertisements for the used-car dealership Rocky's Auto, alongside his two companions Audra A. Borden and Odell Stroud who also acted in the commercials. After 40 years of business Rockies Auto complex has closed, Vigil announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday. ...
DENVER, CO
