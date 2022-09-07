AMES, Iowa – Over 3,100 static 4-H exhibits created by 2,332 youth exhibitors were displayed in the Bruce L. Rastetter 4-H Exhibits Building at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Youth showcased cumulative learning projects in the areas of agriculture and natural resources; food and nutrition; home improvement; consumer management; child development; science, engineering, and technology; visual arts; photography; personal development; clothing and fashion; and sewing and needle arts.

AMES, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO