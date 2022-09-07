ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

FIFA considering hosting 2023 Club World Cup in the United States... as America emerges as the front runner ahead of Abu Dhabi and China to host Real Madrid and other continental champions

As the global football calendar undergoes a crunch with the World Cup being held in November and December, FIFA continues to find a home for it's club version of the tournament. Reports from Spanish outlet AS say the United States is now the front runner to host the tournament after...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Exequiel Palacios
Person
Lionel Scaloni
Person
Germán Pezzella
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Gerónimo Rulli
Person
Lisandro Martínez
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Neymar hails 'genius' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but picks his former Barcelona and now PSG team-mate as 'the best in history'... as he also praises 'intelligent' Harry Kane and calls Jude Bellingham 'quality'

Neymar has used the same one word to describe both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - 'genius'. The 30-year-old PSG player was quizzed by DAZN to give one-word answers to describe some of football's biggest names. He used 'genius' three times in a row, first for the Argentine, then for...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Cup#Honduras#Red Bull Arena#Cmn Sports#Paris Saint Germain#Finalissima
Daily Mail

'Mbappe stayed in a championship that is not competitive': LaLiga president Javier Tebas hits out at the PSG superstar and Ligue 1 after the striker snubbed Real Madrid to sign a new £650,000-a-week deal with the French giants

LaLiga President Javier Tebas has taken a swipe at Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe after the French superstar rejected a move to Real Madrid this summer. The 23-year-old had been widely expected to sign for the Spanish giants ahead of the 2022-23 season, but in May signed a £650,000-a-week contract extension with PSG to stay at the club until 2025.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
FOX Sports

Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Brazil calls up new target man Pedro for friendlies

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has included Flamengo striker Pedro as a new attacking option for the team's pre-World Cup friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September. Pedro is the top scorer in this season's Copa Libertadores with 12 goals and was picked Friday ahead of players...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United begin their Europa League campaign at home to Real Sociedad this evening looking to maintain their momentum under Erik ten Hag.After losing their opening two games, United have won four games in a row in the Premier League as they get their European season underway.Ten Hag has looked to have settled upon what looks close to first-choice team but could offer a first start to Casemiro, as well as recalls for Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.Spanish side Real Socieded are ninth in LaLiga with seven points from their first four games. Moldovan champions Sheriff and Cypriot minnows...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Allegri could ring the changes against Salernitana

Juventus will look to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to PSG when they face Salernitana in Serie A tomorrow. The Bianconeri have started this season in inconsistent form, and they would be keen to earn a win in that fixture. Their last two matches have been winless, and they...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy