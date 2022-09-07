Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Barcelona: Xavi snubs Mbappe, names Lewandowski among top 3 strikers on Earth
In the wake of his prolific start to the season, Xavi Hernandez has nothing but praise for Robert Lewandowski. In fact, the Barcelona manager believes the Pole star is one of the three best strikers in the world, without mentioning Kylian Mbappe among them. It didn't take long for Xavi...
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
‘Sorry isn’t good enough’ – Watch Kylian Mbappe blast Achraf Hakimi in tunnel rant over PSG team-mate’s poor pass
KYLIAN MBAPPE gave Achraf Hakimi both barrels as he criticised him for a poor pass he played during a game. The pair were captured on video in the tunnel at half-time, with Mbappe critical of his team-mate. The pictures originally from Prime Video show them in conversation with Hakimi apologising...
FIFA considering hosting 2023 Club World Cup in the United States... as America emerges as the front runner ahead of Abu Dhabi and China to host Real Madrid and other continental champions
As the global football calendar undergoes a crunch with the World Cup being held in November and December, FIFA continues to find a home for it's club version of the tournament. Reports from Spanish outlet AS say the United States is now the front runner to host the tournament after...
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Neymar hails 'genius' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but picks his former Barcelona and now PSG team-mate as 'the best in history'... as he also praises 'intelligent' Harry Kane and calls Jude Bellingham 'quality'
Neymar has used the same one word to describe both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - 'genius'. The 30-year-old PSG player was quizzed by DAZN to give one-word answers to describe some of football's biggest names. He used 'genius' three times in a row, first for the Argentine, then for...
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious
The UEFA Champions League's first matchday is over after 26 goals from Wednesday's eight games. Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the later slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.
Guinea National Team Call Up Liverpool Naby Keita Despite Injury
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was sidelined for a 'long' period after sustaining an injury, but the Guinea national team has shocked everyone after releasing their squad for their upcoming friendlies.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Mallorca - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Mallorca.
'Mbappe stayed in a championship that is not competitive': LaLiga president Javier Tebas hits out at the PSG superstar and Ligue 1 after the striker snubbed Real Madrid to sign a new £650,000-a-week deal with the French giants
LaLiga President Javier Tebas has taken a swipe at Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe after the French superstar rejected a move to Real Madrid this summer. The 23-year-old had been widely expected to sign for the Spanish giants ahead of the 2022-23 season, but in May signed a £650,000-a-week contract extension with PSG to stay at the club until 2025.
Raphinha Explains Why He Rejected Chelsea In Favor Of Barcelona After Chat With Neymar
Raphinha has revealed that he spoke to former Barcelona forward Neymar before completing his summer transfer from Leeds United to the Camp Nou. The 25-year-old had multiple offers to choose from, including one from Chelsea. But Raphinha had his heart set on Barcelona and some positive words ...
Neymar risks ‘annoying’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he describes eight stars in one-word answers
NEYMAR risked "annoying" Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with his answers in a recent Q&A. The Brazilian was asked to describe a number of stars, including the legendary duo, in just one word. But Neymar, 30, didn't appear to put all that much effort into his answers. In fact, he...
ESPN
Rayo Vallecano president Martin Presa claims Raul de Tomas' agent assaulted him - sources
Rayo Vallecano president Martin Presa has claimed he was assaulted and left hospitalised by a football agent as he negotiated a deal to sign Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas last month, sources have told ESPN. Sources confirmed Presa has pressed charges against Ivan Garcia, who works for the agency ICM...
FOX Sports
Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
Match Report: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool | Reds Humiliated In European Opener
Liverpool played Napoli away from home in the UEFA Champions League group stage and were humbled after a convincing victory for the Italians.
FOX Sports
Brazil calls up new target man Pedro for friendlies
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has included Flamengo striker Pedro as a new attacking option for the team's pre-World Cup friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September. Pedro is the top scorer in this season's Copa Libertadores with 12 goals and was picked Friday ahead of players...
Impressive Thiago Alcantara Data Shows Liverpool What They Have Been Missing
The 31-year-old returned against Napoli in midweek to outshine teammates in second-half cameo.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight
Manchester United begin their Europa League campaign at home to Real Sociedad this evening looking to maintain their momentum under Erik ten Hag.After losing their opening two games, United have won four games in a row in the Premier League as they get their European season underway.Ten Hag has looked to have settled upon what looks close to first-choice team but could offer a first start to Casemiro, as well as recalls for Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.Spanish side Real Socieded are ninth in LaLiga with seven points from their first four games. Moldovan champions Sheriff and Cypriot minnows...
Watch: Neymar Describes Qualities Of Messi, Ronaldo & Challenge Of Facing Van Dijk
The Brazilian superstar spoke to DAZN about the World's best players and current Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham.
Yardbarker
Allegri could ring the changes against Salernitana
Juventus will look to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to PSG when they face Salernitana in Serie A tomorrow. The Bianconeri have started this season in inconsistent form, and they would be keen to earn a win in that fixture. Their last two matches have been winless, and they...
