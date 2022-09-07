Read full article on original website
Related
1037qcountry.com
Two charged with harassment of TCAT driver
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Ithaca men are charged with the harassment of a TCAT bus driver. Police say 44-year-old Terence Johnson and 22-year-old Umeek Adams were both drunk Wednesday night when they boarded a TCAT bus in the downtown area. The driver says he kicked both men off the bus for disruptive behavior when Johnson punched him in the face, then Adams spat on him.
1037qcountry.com
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
1037qcountry.com
Village of Owego approves purchase of new dump truck
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new vehicle is headed to the Village of Owego. On Tuesday, officials voted in favor of buying a dump truck. It’ll cost no more than $96,000. Village officials approved purchasing a new police car in August. Elsewhere in Tioga County, solar panels are...
1037qcountry.com
Ithaca College, TCAT in talks about restoring routes to campus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is working with TCAT to restore service. When the fall transit schedule began at the end of August, several routes were reduced to account for driver and mechanic shortages. Reductions in service to Ithaca College were part of the cuts. The college says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1037qcountry.com
Construction costs rise for Ithaca’s new fire station
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s new fire station is going to cost more than anticipated. Officials plan to build the station at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Dryden Road. The current East Hill Fire Station is located on College Avenue – that building will be demolished.
1037qcountry.com
Masks still required at licensed health facilities
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A COVID-19 protocol update from health officials. The Tompkins County Health Department is reminding all that masks are still required in licensed health facilities like nursing homes and hospitals. They’re also still required at the health department building and mental health building. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa wanted to clarify after Kathy Hochul lifted the mask mandate on public transportation yesterday.
1037qcountry.com
Grant applications open for Tompkins Community Recovery Fund
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Applications are open for a Tompkins County grant program. The Tompkins Community Recovery Fund has over $6.5 million available to help those eligible recover from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible organizations include nonprofits, impacted small businesses, small educational institutions, healthcare providers, and government entities.
Comments / 0