ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Ithaca men are charged with the harassment of a TCAT bus driver. Police say 44-year-old Terence Johnson and 22-year-old Umeek Adams were both drunk Wednesday night when they boarded a TCAT bus in the downtown area. The driver says he kicked both men off the bus for disruptive behavior when Johnson punched him in the face, then Adams spat on him.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO