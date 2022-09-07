Read full article on original website
Related
Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, teen suspect arrested
One teenage suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a "bombing" at the Kansas State Capitol.
2 WyCo Sheriff’s deputies lose certification after cocaine, alcohol violations
Two Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies lost their law enforcement licenses earlier this month after actions by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training.
WIBW
Pair from St. Marys arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from St. Marys are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Sheriff Tim Morse says Wendy Lynn Strout, 50, and Lanae Lee Derby, 42, both of St. Marys were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail late Thursday night following a traffic stop near Mayetta.
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged in Johnson County with stealing 70k from elderly woman
A Kansas man is accused of stealing $70,000 from an elderly woman, blaming the theft on his ex-wife, and then faking a cancer diagnosis.
5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
Jackson County undersheriff steps down
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Longtime Undersheriff Darrel Chapman with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stepped down from his position Wednesday. Undersheriff Chapman has served as the Hoyt Chief of Police, a police officer with the PBPN Police Department, and served prior to becoming Undersheriff as a Sergeant with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. “Choosing Darrel […]
WIBW
Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker. On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials...
RELATED PEOPLE
Two women warning about Kansas City contractor who allegedly took money, ran
Ella Lane had a roof badly in need of repair. She had hoped that Mark Wilson of TLC Construction was just the man for the job, but she was wrong.
Kansas sheriff's K9 unit assists with drug arrest
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 Highway, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal narcotics. The driver of the...
KC-area man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City-area man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat. Dustin L. Beechner, 37, St. Joseph, has been charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that he be held without bail.
WIBW
Customers affected by Capital One data breach have limited days to file a claim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you have been affected by the Capital One data breach that happened on July 19, 2019, you only have about 3 weeks to file a claim to be reimbursed. Back in 2019, hackers were able to access personal credit card information from Capital One’s customers. The Federal Bureau of Investigation captured the hackers, but 140,000 social security numbers were accessed by the hackers, as well as 80,000 bank account numbers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers asking for help with convenience store incident
Lyon County Crime Stoppers isn’t saying much about their recent request for the public’s help in solving a case. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding two people after an incident at a convenience store. The nature and the location of that incident have not been announced, but Crime Stoppers has posted several video screenshots of the couple. Those photos are online at KVOE.com.
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM
The bridges of Jefferson County 50 years after a failed bond election
Public Works Director Ben Domann stands on a newly built bridge on 170th Street west of Valley Falls. Jefferson County is a large county with a lot of bridges, most of which were declared impassable 50 years ago. by Clarke Davis. When bridge inspections were first mandated by Congress over...
LJWORLD
Health department recommends rescheduling booster appointments for newly authorized booster dose
With the authorization of a new COVID-19 booster dose at the beginning of September, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is advising people with an existing booster appointment to hold off and reschedule. The new booster, instead of being “monovalent,” is “bivalent.” That means it contains half the original vaccine that’s been...
Hit and run near Topeka High School leads police to 4 arrests
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning led to four arrests after the Topeka Police Department took four into custody. At approximately 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a hit and run at Southwestern Western Avenue and Southwestern Munson Avenue. People reported seeing four individuals running northbound from the crash toward Topeka High School. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
81-year-old man charged with attempted murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 81-year-old Overland Park is accused of attempted murder. According to court documents, Robert Cicerone attacked Jacquelyn Cicerone a week ago in Overland Park. Court records stated he gave her pills, strangled her, and cut her wrists. Court documents did not detail how the two...
921news.com
Body Found in Fontana Kansas
On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek.
Body discovered in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
A body was discovered in Linn County, Kansas, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, next to the vehicle of a missing Lawrence man.
KCTV 5
Lockdown lifted following incident near KCK elementary school Friday morning
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Noble Prentis Elementary School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police said shots were fired in a neighborhood around the school. UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m. Police are investigating the incident. Police said no one has been hit by any...
Comments / 0