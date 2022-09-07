ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Pair from St. Marys arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from St. Marys are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Sheriff Tim Morse says Wendy Lynn Strout, 50, and Lanae Lee Derby, 42, both of St. Marys were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail late Thursday night following a traffic stop near Mayetta.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents

TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Education
Douglas County, KS
Education
County
Douglas County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Lawrence, KS
Government
Douglas County, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Education
KSNT News

5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Jackson County undersheriff steps down

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Longtime Undersheriff Darrel Chapman with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stepped down from his position Wednesday. Undersheriff Chapman has served as the Hoyt Chief of Police, a police officer with the PBPN Police Department, and served prior to becoming Undersheriff as a Sergeant with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. “Choosing Darrel […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker. On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
JC Post

Kansas sheriff's K9 unit assists with drug arrest

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 Highway, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal narcotics. The driver of the...
WIBW

Customers affected by Capital One data breach have limited days to file a claim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you have been affected by the Capital One data breach that happened on July 19, 2019, you only have about 3 weeks to file a claim to be reimbursed. Back in 2019, hackers were able to access personal credit card information from Capital One’s customers. The Federal Bureau of Investigation captured the hackers, but 140,000 social security numbers were accessed by the hackers, as well as 80,000 bank account numbers.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Assistance#Legal Advice#College#Expungement Clinic#The Douglas County Court#The Ku Legal Aid
KVOE

Lyon County Crime Stoppers asking for help with convenience store incident

Lyon County Crime Stoppers isn’t saying much about their recent request for the public’s help in solving a case. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding two people after an incident at a convenience store. The nature and the location of that incident have not been announced, but Crime Stoppers has posted several video screenshots of the couple. Those photos are online at KVOE.com.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Hit and run near Topeka High School leads police to 4 arrests

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning led to four arrests after the Topeka Police Department took four into custody. At approximately 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a hit and run at Southwestern Western Avenue and Southwestern Munson Avenue. People reported seeing four individuals running northbound from the crash toward Topeka High School. […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KMBC.com

81-year-old man charged with attempted murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 81-year-old Overland Park is accused of attempted murder. According to court documents, Robert Cicerone attacked Jacquelyn Cicerone a week ago in Overland Park. Court records stated he gave her pills, strangled her, and cut her wrists. Court documents did not detail how the two...
921news.com

Body Found in Fontana Kansas

On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek.
FONTANA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy