ESPN's college football power rankings after Week 1

By Asher Low
 2 days ago
As it always seems to do, Week 1 surpassed any preseason hype that built up over the last few months.

Photo finishes, ranked teams flexing their muscles, and Big Ten conference battles headlined an incredible week of college football.

When the dust settled, ESPN released their latest power rankings and had the Badgers on the rise. Wisconsin handled FCS Illinois State 38-0, yet somehow moved down in the latest AP Poll.

ESPN saw the light, and moved the Badgers up after their defense pitched a shutout and the offense looked multi-dimensional under new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram.

How did ESPN’s power rankings shake out? Here is a look at the post-Week 1 rankings:

25

Tennessee Volunteers

Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 sign which is the seating capacity in Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance at Neyland Stadium at a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

24

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell conducts warm-ups in Doak Campbell Stadium before the Garnet and Gold spring game kickoff Saturday, April 9, 2022.

23

Texas Longhorns

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries a ball during warmups before the Texas versus Oklahoma State football game at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

22

BYU Cougars

Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Brigham Young Cougars mascot Cosmo poses for a photo after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. BYU won 21-19. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

21

Ole Miss Rebels

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen reacts after being defeated by the Baylor Bears in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

20

NC State Wolfpack

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks to pass during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

19

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

18

Pitt Panthers

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers mascot ROC performs during the second half of the ACC championship game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

17

Oklahoma State Cowboys

during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

16

Utah Utes

Dec 19, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks the field prior to their game against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

15

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks to players during a timeout during the second half against Ohio State at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Credit: Junfu Hang

14

Wisconsin Badgers

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) celebrates following a touchdown during the third quarter against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

13

Miami Hurricanes

Jan 22, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head football coach Mario Cristobal reacts while hyping up the crowd during the second half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

12

Clemson Tigers

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) and teammates celebrate their win after the game at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Clemson won 30-0.

11

Florida Gators

Oct 16, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) changes the play against LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

10

Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks mascots during the second quarter against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

9

USC Trojans

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

8

Baylor Bears

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jairon McVea (42) and Baylor Bears wide receiver Drew Estrada (18) pose with a teammate after defeating the Mississippi Rebels in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

7

Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

6

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

5

Michigan Wolverines

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

4

Oklahoma Sooners

First-year OU football coach Brent Venables works with his team during Thursday’s practice in Norman.

3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the third quarter of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

2

Georgia Bulldogs

Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in action during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

Apr 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Crimson running back Jahmyr Gibbs (13) returns a kick during the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

IN THIS ARTICLE
