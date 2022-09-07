Read full article on original website
Related
hughsonpaw.com
Hughson Huskies Vote for Their Homecoming Nominees!
With homecoming starting soon that means it’s time to start voting for homecoming nominees for homecoming royalty. Voting began August 22nd and ended on August 24th. Each grade level had to nominate 4 boys and 4 girls. Homecoming can be a great deal to students and the football team. This year, Hughson will be playing against the Livingston Wolves. Usually the princess and queens will be announced during halftime so make sure you are keeping up with homecoming announcements as the day approaches us sooner.
hughsonpaw.com
Students and Staff Adapt to the Heat Wave
As many of you know this week has been full of heat, sweat, and power outages. Due to these outrageous conditions staff and students had to overcome daily routines with adjustment to the heat. Although many staff members can escape the heat there is a small number of staff that...
KCRA.com
What to expect at the 2022 Modesto Bacon Festival
Bacon makes everything better, including the weekend!. On Saturday, the inaugural Modesto Bacon Festival is celebrating and showcasing everything bacon. There will be hundreds of recipes, dozens of food vendors as well as live music and family fun activities in the heart of the city this weekend. Event organizers stopped...
Students at a Jackson school ate lunch outside during record heat. Now, two administrators put on leave
JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, students at Jackson Junior High School were told to eat outside during lunch, according to a release from the superintendent of Amador County Unified School District. According to the release, on days of extreme heat or extreme cold, it’s specified that students eat indoors to ensure their safety. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymotherlode.com
Second Weekend in September Events In The Mother Lode
The Acorn Festival of the Me-Wuk Tribe will celebrate the annual black oak acorn harvest Saturday, September 10th and 11th. Enjoy traditional dance, arts & crafts, and food. Taste nupa, a traditional acorn soup, or have some Indian tacos at the BBQ dinner on Saturday only. Details on the inter-tribal Pow Wow are in the event listing here.
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer up by 13 points
On the gender front, Dixon gets 43% of the male vote while the governor gets 42%. The Governor has a 27-point lead with women voters 54%-27%. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a subscriber to read this and other premium content on our site.
benitolink.com
Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties
Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
teslarati.com
Tesla Megapack factory in Lathrop posts more job openings
Tesla posted more jobs for its Megapack Factory in Lathrop. The company listed around 50+ new positions in Lathrop within the past week alone. About 17 of the jobs Tesla posted in Lathrop the past week mentioned the Megapack or the Megafactory. The positions range from Logistics Analyst for the Megapack to Process Engineer. Tesla is also looking for a Senior Facilities Mechanical Engineer and Materials Planner for the Megafactory in Lathrop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stockton building fire requires 40 firefighters
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday at Navy Drive and Fresno Drive. According to fire officials, the fire was first reported at 2:20 a.m. and resulted in 40 firefighters, 8 engines and 2 trucks responding to the scene to battle the fire. Crews arrived to find […]
Power outages in Lodi after failure at substation
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Lodi is experiencing power outages due to an unexpected system failure of protection equipment at Lodi’s Industrial Substation. According to the city of Lodi, the city lost one of the three main energy supply feeds that it relies on for electricity. Local media outlets reported that Lodi administration […]
KCRA.com
Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
NBC Bay Area
Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?
Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calmatters.network
New Chick-fil-A location coming soon to Hacienda
Chick-fil-A has signed the lease for a second location in Pleasanton, in the vacant restaurant space Sweet Tomatoes once occupied before the buffet chain went bankrupt early in the pandemic. The fast-food restaurant, known for its chicken sandwiches, will take up half of the building located in the Hacienda Business...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Six Injured in Car Accident on Highway 108 in Stanislaus County
On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, officials in Stanislaus County reported a serious injury car crash on Highway 108 and Highway 120 between Knights Ferry and Oakdale. The incident was described as a head-on collision that took place on Highway 108/120 near Lancaster Road around 9:20 p.m. Details on the Serious...
mymotherlode.com
Mariposa Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert
Mariposa County, CA — Residents in Mariposa County that receive a call from someone claiming to be “Captain Land” with the sheriff’s office should hang up, according to investigators. The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office says it has been flooded with reports of a phone scam sweeping through...
L.A. Weekly
Jensen Ybarra Dies in Solo-Car Collision on Highway 4 [Livermore, CA]
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash near Calaveras Big Trees State Park. The crash took place on August 15, at around 9:25 p.m., near Calaveras Big Trees State Park, north of Arnold. According to reports, Ybarra was driving alone on a 2018 Land Rover eastbound on Highway 4, when for reasons...
Car and dog stolen from handicapped woman at Walnut Creek gas station
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly, handicapped woman had her car and dog stolen from her at a gas station on Tuesday, the Walnut Creek Police Department said on Facebook. WCPD later confirmed that the car and dog have both been recovered. Police said the woman was at a Chevron just before 11 a.m. […]
Man arrested for hurting girlfriend’s baby, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for injuring his girlfriend’s 6-month-old infant over the weekend, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday afternoon, officers were called out to Los Banos Memorial Hospital for a report of suspected child abuse. When deputies arrived, they were informed by hospital staff that a […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County
On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
insideedition.com
California Sheriff's Deputy on the Run Turns Himself In for the Murders of Husband and Wife, Police Say
A Northern California sheriff’s deputy turned himself in to law enforcement after being declared a suspect in the murders of a husband and wife found shot to death inside their home Wednesday, officials said. After about 11 hours on the run, Devon Williams Jr., 24, called authorities and said...
Comments / 0