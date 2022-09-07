With homecoming starting soon that means it’s time to start voting for homecoming nominees for homecoming royalty. Voting began August 22nd and ended on August 24th. Each grade level had to nominate 4 boys and 4 girls. Homecoming can be a great deal to students and the football team. This year, Hughson will be playing against the Livingston Wolves. Usually the princess and queens will be announced during halftime so make sure you are keeping up with homecoming announcements as the day approaches us sooner.

HUGHSON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO