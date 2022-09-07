ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

FOX40

Mosquito Fire causes worst air quality in North America

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has caused air quality issues across the Sacramento Region, but some areas around the fire are recording some of the worst air quality in North America. As of 11:40 a.m. on Friday several areas in Auburn, Granite Bay, Newcastle, Cameron Park and Folsom are recording an air quality […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Bear River Campground Town Hall scheduled for Sept. 12

BEAR RIVER CAMPGROUND TOWN HALL When: Monday, Sept. 12 Where: Sierra Vista Community Center, 55 School Street, Colfax Time: 6-8 p.m. Online: placer-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/93144062737 Phone: 877-788-099 or 877-853-5247 Webinar ID: 931 4406 2737. A town hall is scheduled for the community to provide input regarding the Bear River Campground, which is...
COLFAX, CA
Mountain Democrat

Forest fire enters county

Flames from a forest fire burning in Placer County at the county line jumped the river canyon into El Dorado County Thursday afternoon. Emergency personnel were attempting to put a hard closure in place on Wentworth Springs Road from Breedlove Road east to Stumpy Meadows Reservoir, with a soft closure clear to Main Street in Georgetown, according to scanner traffic.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties grows 4,100 acres overnight

PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 33,754 acres in size, an increase of about 4,100 acres overnight. It remains 0% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep terrain, dense brush, and high temperatures.Today, firefighters...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Mosquito Fire near Foresthill rages, Placer issues local emergency

Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures

VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Evacuation warnings hit Foothills as many structures remain threatened

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Saturday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-foresthill-georgetown-volcanoville-saturday/103-ac5d81c2-b4b9-4ba5-9e74-406168a73945. ------- Friday's article:. A giant plume of smoke is visible from multiple cities as the Mosquito Fire continues to grow in size. Cal Fire says the fire is burning both west toward Foresthill and in a northeast direction. It has also...
FORESTHILL, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Races, events cancelled as @the Grounds becomes CAL FIRE Base Camp

@the Grounds in Roseville is serving as a CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire) Base Camp for fire crews battling a fast-moving wildfire near the Auburn State Recreation Area about 30 miles away. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday afternoon and burned more than 1,200 acres as of 1...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

@the Grounds becomes a CAL FIRE Base Camp for nearby Mosquito Fire

@the Grounds in Roseville is serving as a CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire) Base Camp for fire crews battling a fast-moving wildfire near the Auburn State Recreation Area about 30 miles away. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday afternoon and has burned more than 1,200 acres as of...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Poor air quality descends upon Auburn area due to Mosquito Fire

Areas of Auburn were experiencing hazardous air quality as a result of the Mosquito Fire near Foresthill on Thursday morning. According to PurpleAir, areas near Downtown Auburn were registering above 400, which is hazardous and a health warning of emergency conditions. According to IQAir, the top 10 worst air quality index ratings Thursday morning were Foresthill, Cool, Newcastle, Loomis, Granite Bay, North Auburn and Auburn.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ event in Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “Dump Day,” will be held in Placerville on Sept. 24, giving residents a chance to dispose of large amounts of waste for free.  The event is part of a Caltrans Clean California Initiative which is an effort to keep the state’s highways litter free. The Sept. 24 event will be […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
eyeofthetigernews.com

New Changes to Parking in Senior Lot

As of September 6th, Roseville High School has implemented a new system to keep track of RHS student parking. According to Assistant Principal Ashley Serin, the system of permits is beneficial to better keep track of the people and incidents in the lot, such as potentially unsafe behavior displayed by students.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Food drive Saturday organized by local student

For the second consecutive year, Emma Ortiz has organized a pasta drive for community residents in need. The ready-to-serve pasta will be distributed at 11 a.m. Saturday to community residents who could use an extra meal at the Salt Mine at 590 G St. in downtown Lincoln. Ortiz, 16, is...
LINCOLN, CA
valcomnews.com

Land Park farmhouse receives historic designation

The Sacramento City Council, on Aug. 23, unanimously adopted an ordinance to have the C.G. Hidden Farmhouse listed as a landmark on the Sacramento Register of Historic and Cultural Resources. With Council Member Sean Loloee absent from this public hearing, the final vote tallied 8-0. This two-and-a-half-story, brick structure, which...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

2nd annual Market Under The Lights is Saturday

Check out the second annual Market Under the Lights from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Beerman’s Plaza, 660 5th St., in downtown Lincoln. The free family event includes 40-plus local artisanal vendors; street food such as Sabores de. Mexico tacos, Flores Munchies Garnachas like Ezquites, AguaChile,Ceviche, dumplings and...
LINCOLN, CA
Government Technology

State of Emergency Declared in Calif. Due to Wildfires

(TNS) - The fire burning in Placer County jumped into El Dorado County on Thursday, where it burned homes but officials could not estimate how many. The homes are in Volcanoville, an unincorporated community that was founded as a trading post in 1851 and had been rebuilt following two fires that destroyed the town in 1879 and 1907.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

