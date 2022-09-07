Read full article on original website
Mosquito Fire causes worst air quality in North America
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has caused air quality issues across the Sacramento Region, but some areas around the fire are recording some of the worst air quality in North America. As of 11:40 a.m. on Friday several areas in Auburn, Granite Bay, Newcastle, Cameron Park and Folsom are recording an air quality […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Bear River Campground Town Hall scheduled for Sept. 12
BEAR RIVER CAMPGROUND TOWN HALL When: Monday, Sept. 12 Where: Sierra Vista Community Center, 55 School Street, Colfax Time: 6-8 p.m. Online: placer-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/93144062737 Phone: 877-788-099 or 877-853-5247 Webinar ID: 931 4406 2737. A town hall is scheduled for the community to provide input regarding the Bear River Campground, which is...
Mountain Democrat
Forest fire enters county
Flames from a forest fire burning in Placer County at the county line jumped the river canyon into El Dorado County Thursday afternoon. Emergency personnel were attempting to put a hard closure in place on Wentworth Springs Road from Breedlove Road east to Stumpy Meadows Reservoir, with a soft closure clear to Main Street in Georgetown, according to scanner traffic.
Smoke from Mosquito Fire enveloping more communities in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is burning through thousands of acres and smoke is becoming a bigger concern for many in the area. Air quality is ranked on a scale called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. It ranges from 1-300...
KCRA.com
City of Folsom closes outdoor facilities due to 'hazardous' air quality, heat and fire smoke raise the index
FOLSOM, Calif. — The combination of extreme heat and the smoke from the nearby Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties makes it dangerous to be outside. Air quality was bad in the Foothills on Thursday morning. The city of Folsom didn't want to take any chances...
Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties grows 4,100 acres overnight
PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 33,754 acres in size, an increase of about 4,100 acres overnight. It remains 0% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep terrain, dense brush, and high temperatures.Today, firefighters...
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire near Foresthill rages, Placer issues local emergency
Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
Evacuation warnings hit Foothills as many structures remain threatened
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Saturday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-foresthill-georgetown-volcanoville-saturday/103-ac5d81c2-b4b9-4ba5-9e74-406168a73945. ------- Friday's article:. A giant plume of smoke is visible from multiple cities as the Mosquito Fire continues to grow in size. Cal Fire says the fire is burning both west toward Foresthill and in a northeast direction. It has also...
goldcountrymedia.com
Races, events cancelled as @the Grounds becomes CAL FIRE Base Camp
@the Grounds in Roseville is serving as a CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire) Base Camp for fire crews battling a fast-moving wildfire near the Auburn State Recreation Area about 30 miles away. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday afternoon and burned more than 1,200 acres as of 1...
goldcountrymedia.com
@the Grounds becomes a CAL FIRE Base Camp for nearby Mosquito Fire
@the Grounds in Roseville is serving as a CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire) Base Camp for fire crews battling a fast-moving wildfire near the Auburn State Recreation Area about 30 miles away. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday afternoon and has burned more than 1,200 acres as of...
Evacuation centers and a special website: Where to get information about the Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County launched a website that will have regular updates on the Mosquito Fire. Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for parts of Placer and El Dorado counties. To check if you are under either, the website has a tool to enter your address. It also shows a map […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Poor air quality descends upon Auburn area due to Mosquito Fire
Areas of Auburn were experiencing hazardous air quality as a result of the Mosquito Fire near Foresthill on Thursday morning. According to PurpleAir, areas near Downtown Auburn were registering above 400, which is hazardous and a health warning of emergency conditions. According to IQAir, the top 10 worst air quality index ratings Thursday morning were Foresthill, Cool, Newcastle, Loomis, Granite Bay, North Auburn and Auburn.
Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ event in Placerville
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “Dump Day,” will be held in Placerville on Sept. 24, giving residents a chance to dispose of large amounts of waste for free. The event is part of a Caltrans Clean California Initiative which is an effort to keep the state’s highways litter free. The Sept. 24 event will be […]
eyeofthetigernews.com
New Changes to Parking in Senior Lot
As of September 6th, Roseville High School has implemented a new system to keep track of RHS student parking. According to Assistant Principal Ashley Serin, the system of permits is beneficial to better keep track of the people and incidents in the lot, such as potentially unsafe behavior displayed by students.
goldcountrymedia.com
Food drive Saturday organized by local student
For the second consecutive year, Emma Ortiz has organized a pasta drive for community residents in need. The ready-to-serve pasta will be distributed at 11 a.m. Saturday to community residents who could use an extra meal at the Salt Mine at 590 G St. in downtown Lincoln. Ortiz, 16, is...
valcomnews.com
Land Park farmhouse receives historic designation
The Sacramento City Council, on Aug. 23, unanimously adopted an ordinance to have the C.G. Hidden Farmhouse listed as a landmark on the Sacramento Register of Historic and Cultural Resources. With Council Member Sean Loloee absent from this public hearing, the final vote tallied 8-0. This two-and-a-half-story, brick structure, which...
goldcountrymedia.com
Mosquito Fire: Foresthill High School students and staff to meet at Placer campus
There may be 180 new faces on campus at Placer High School starting Friday. The Placer Union High School District and administration of Foresthill and Placer high schools have been working together to have Foresthill students and staff connect on the Placer High campus. “As the Mosquito Fire continues to...
goldcountrymedia.com
2nd annual Market Under The Lights is Saturday
Check out the second annual Market Under the Lights from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Beerman’s Plaza, 660 5th St., in downtown Lincoln. The free family event includes 40-plus local artisanal vendors; street food such as Sabores de. Mexico tacos, Flores Munchies Garnachas like Ezquites, AguaChile,Ceviche, dumplings and...
Government Technology
State of Emergency Declared in Calif. Due to Wildfires
(TNS) - The fire burning in Placer County jumped into El Dorado County on Thursday, where it burned homes but officials could not estimate how many. The homes are in Volcanoville, an unincorporated community that was founded as a trading post in 1851 and had been rebuilt following two fires that destroyed the town in 1879 and 1907.
