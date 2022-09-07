ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramona, OK

High School Football Week 2 Recap

The Battle of the Osage was a slug fest for 48 minutes. Hominy and Pawhuska both attempted to run the ball down the other’s defenses throat throughout the entire game no matter the score. Hominy quarterback Jaxson Woods did an excellent job slipping off of tackles throughout the game including a 68 yard touchdown run to put the Bucks 20-2 in the third quarter.
HOMINY, OK
The Nowata Ironmen will look to get back on track tonight after coming off a game last week that was a lot closer at first than the final score suggests, but ultimately lost to the Dewey Bulldoggers 47-14. Ironmen Head coach Chance Juby talks about his message to his team...
NOWATA, OK
Ramona, OK
Dewey Hosts Vinita for First Home Game

The Dewey Bulldoggers are coming off their first win of the season this past Friday in their 6th annual battle for the Adam Hooper trophy over Nowata, 47-14, moving them to 1-1 on the season. This was huge for the Bulldoggers after starting the season with a loss to the Miami Wardogs 21-0 in zero week.
DEWEY, OK
Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
TULSA, OK
Coach Wright Previews Chieftains

Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright joined us on Wednesday evening at Dink’s Pit BBQ to talk Bruin football during his weekly radio show. BHS is getting set for a battle against its former district foe in Sapulpa. The Chieftains now reside in Class 5A. Tailback PJ Wallace...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Barnsdall Homecoming Royalty Interviews:McKenna Bryant and Cooper Hill

Homecoming week continues for Barnsdall High School. Thursday’s theme is Heroes vs Villains Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5:10 p.m. Thursday’s royalty interviews McKenna Bryant and her escort Cooper Hill. McKenna is the daughter of Sayre and Chance Bryant. Cooper is the son of Ashlee Soto and Tony Hill.
BARNSDALL, OK
Washington County Free Fair Saturday

The Washington County Free Fair wraps up today at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Listen for our live broadcast today on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and FM 95.1...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Run the Rails 5K Sep. 24

Run the Rails 5K is happening in Skiatook Sep. 24. The run will begin and end at Skiatook Central Part. This 5k course follows what had used to be an old railroad track which was converted into a walking trail 16 years ago. There is no need to worry about...
SKIATOOK, OK
Washington Co. Free Fair Friday Events

The Washington County Free Fair is this week, through the 11th, at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Today's events include the ag olympics at 5pm, the dairy goat...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Pawhuska Homecoming Royalty Interviews: Shae Bellamy and Denver Potts

Homecoming week continues for Pawhuska High School. Thursday’s theme is Heroes vs Villains Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5p.m. Thursday’s royalty interviews Shae Bellamy and her escort Denver Potts. Shae is the daughter of Ashlee and Craig Walker. Denver is the son of Joann and David Gullo.
PAWHUSKA, OK
St John Catholic School Celebration

Today, St John Catholic School celebrated two milestones in its history: 110 years of educational service to Bartlesville and surrounding communities and the recognition as an Oklahoma A+ School. About 25 dignitaries representing various organizations around the city and county -- many of whom were former students at the school...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Pawhuska Homecoming Royalty Interviews: Eleanor Walker, Trevor Rye, Trevor Hendrix

Homecoming week continues for Pawhuska High School. Friday’s theme is School Spirit Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5 p.m. Friday’s royalty interviews the queen Eleanor Walker. Daughter of RJ and Kristina Walker. Crowning Captain Trevor Rye, son Robyn and Tim Rye. The Queen Escort is Trevor Hendrix.
PAWHUSKA, OK
Washington County Free Fair: Hotdog Eating Contest

It began as a sprint but it wound up as a marathon at the Washington County Free Fair 1st annual hotdog eating contest, but in the end Mitch Doyle won by downing 15 hotdogs. The winner was to be determined by who could eat 20 hotdogs first or the most in 20 minutes, but there was an issue with timekeeping so, the winner was then to be determined by the most hotdogs consumed without "tapping out."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Vintage Motorcycles Chase Route 66

Event attracts riders nationally and internationally. On September 17th, vintage motorcycle rider participants of the Route 66 Cross Country Chase race will be passing through Claremore, and it will be a not-to-be-missed sight!. “The riders will start arriving around 3pm,” says Tanya Andrews, Director at Claremore Expo and Tourism Development....
CLAREMORE, OK
First Responders Invited to BBQ Lunch on Sept 12, 2022

For the third year, Arnold Moore Neecamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville will hold a special BBQ lunch for first responders in our listening area. The invitation is for all firefighters, police and EMTs -- both on or off duty that day -- to attend a come-and-go BBQ lunch from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home's location in downtown Bartlesville at 710 South Dewey Avenue.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

