After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
villageofparkforest.com
Registration deadline approaching for Village-wide Garage Sale
It's that time of year again. Residents across Park Forest will get an opportunity to do some "spring cleaning" this fall during the village-wide garage sale on the last weekend of September. James Guirguis, the village's communication specialist, is spearheading this year's event. He says not only will people get...
oakpark.com
Oak Park plans ordinance cutting gas stations hours
The tragic murder of 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe last June put renewed focus on crime perpetrated at Oak Park’s 24-hour gas stations, which has been trending upward in the last few years. The village board took substantial action Sept. 5 to combat future instances of lawbreaking by, most notably, directing staff to draft an ordinance that would effectively outlaw gas stations from operating around the clock.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Mediterranean-style Home in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.45M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home beautifully designed and finished now available for sale. This home located at 107 Livery Cir, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,089 square feet of living spaces. Call Victor Gudino, Krysta Gudino – Nancy & Associates Realty (Phone: 708 279-9191)for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
wgnradio.com
How homeowners can benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20/2022: Don Butler, Vice President of Kapital Electric, joins the program to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements, including solar panel installation, and why homeowners should take advantage of this. To learn more about what Kapital Electric can do for you go to kapitalelectric.com or give them a call at 630-948-5043.
IDOT announces I-55 in Will County will receive $93 million upgrade
CHICAGO (CBS) – I-55 in Will County is about to get a $93 million facelift.On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a slate of improvement projects on the interstate in Joliet and Shorewood.The biggest update will be a new diamond interchange with Route 59.IDOT says the changes will improve safety and the flow of traffic.The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.
IDOT announces $94 million upgrade to busy corridor in Harvey
CHICAGO (CBS) – The state announced a big time investment on the roads in south suburban Harvey.On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation detailed plans to totally revamp the busy corridor along Wood Street and Ashland Avenue.The $94 million project will reconstruct a stretch of more than 3 miles.
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
rejournals.com
RJW Logistics Group acquires tenth warehouse, third within the last year
RJW Logistics Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of its 10th warehouse in Chicagoland – the company’s largest facility to date at 816,000 square feet. The facility represents the latest in the company’s addition of three new warehouses this year alone, with additional plans to expand its footprint another one million square feet over the next year. The new LEED-certified building increases RJW’s footprint to over five million square feet in the nation’s busiest distribution hub. This acquisition further solidifies RJW’s ability to service CPG suppliers nationwide, while shoring up warehouse space to hold the existing oversupply of retailer inventory.
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
wgnradio.com
Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?
Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
villageofparkforest.com
Kia and Hyundai Thefts
Car thieves continue to target Kia and Hyundai vehicles across Chicagoland, including right here in Park Forest. Just recently, Park Forest police investigated two thefts involving those car makers. With car thefts on the rise throughout the country, Park Forest Police Chief Paul Winfrey is warning residents to keep their...
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Commissioner Denise Williams Lied About County Auditor Approving Grant –
Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, IL. (ECWd) – In a prepared statement during the Sep 1, 2022, special meeting of the Veterans Assistance of Will County’s executive committee, alleged commissioner Denise Williams made a “statement of fact,” most of which were fact-checked and proven wrong in this article, stating the following:
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Heavy rain and flooding possible in Chicago area Sunday
CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rain through Sunday. The National Weather Service said areas north of I-80 might get a few inches, and localized flooding is possible. The rain will move in on Saturday night and continue off-and-on through Sunday, with more...
fox32chicago.com
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab burglar hits Northwest Indiana salon, steals cash register
MUNSTER, Ind. - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at a salon in Munster, Indiana. The suspect smashed the glass front door between 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. to enter Radiance Salon located at 8231 Hohman Avenue, according to Munster police. The suspect took the cash register which was later recovered...
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Park Forest home
PARK FOREST, Ill. - A man died, and a woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times near their home in Park Forest Wednesday night. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Gold Street around 8:11 p.m. Police found a man, 33,...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Appellate Court opens door to possible $10M refund of motorists fined for 'distracted driving'
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The Illinois Appellate Court on Wednesday breathed new life into a lawsuit with the potential to force the city to refund $10 million to motorists fined for "distracted driving" violations. The Appellate Court ruled Circuit Judge Pamela McLean Myerson was wrong to toss the case in...
lasvegasadvisor.com
Gaming levels off at high altitude; More Chicago shenanigans
Casino receipts are in for a quartet of states and they tell a similar tale: That gamblers are reining in their 2022 spending … but are still wagering (and losing) way more than three years ago. Hardly a picture of an ailing economy, at least as it pertains to gaming. The outlier was Illinois, flat with 2019 ($117 million) but up 9% from last year. Customers attended much more (10%) and spent slightly less (-1%). Traditional market leader Rivers Casino Des Plaines booked $48 million, a 17% surge, while rebranding continues to benefit Bally’s Quad Cities, vaulting 26% to $4.5 million. Hard Rock Rockford also came in at $4.5 million, while Par-A-Dice climbed 3.5% to $5 million.
