ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
nationalblackguide.com

Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers

Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Education
Cherokee County, GA
Education
Cherokee County, GA
Lifestyle
County
Cherokee County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

About 'Portia'

If there's one thing FOX 5's Portia Bruner loves to do, it is telling stories. For more than 20 years, she's been talking to everyone from Nelson Mandela to giggling children on Atlanta's playgrounds to share inspiration and information with Georgians. Now, on the talk show "Portia," the veteran FOX 5 personality focuses on the issues and needs of Black women in a way that both informs and uplifts viewers.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: ‘Married to Medicine’ star opens hair store in Tucker

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja partnered with hairstylist Dallas Christopher to open a new hair store in Tucker. Private Label sells extensions and hair products, and its Tucker location opens today! The first 100 people to stop into the store will receive free tools such as blow dryers and curling irons. The pair stopped by CBS 46 to talk about the store!
TUCKER, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Ccsd School Board#Ccsd Superintendent
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering

Inside a commercial kitchen in Marietta, a crew of bakers makes bagels and challah bread familiar to patrons of Goldbergs delis — right alongside staff preparing tidy rectangular dishes of chicken marsala to be loaded onto Delta Air Lines planes as in-flight meals. Goldbergs Group a year and a half ago expanded well beyond its bagel shop […] The post Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
MARIETTA, GA
munaluchi

Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
CBS 46

Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two gun-related incidents in one week at an Atlanta school have prompted parents and school administrators to speak out. Wesley International Academy received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess Tuesday. School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs

LifeLine Animal Project needs help fostering 200 dogs. LifeLine, which manages Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters, announced Thursday on Instagram that every kennel in their shelters is full. According to a press release, potential fosters are asked to make a two-week commitment to house medium-to-large dogs. Local shelters have been struggling with overpopulation recently. […] The post LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Zoo Atlanta welcomes Angolan colobus newborn

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has a wild announcement. Zoo officials announced Wednesday the birth of a new Angolan Colobus monkey. Its new addition was born on Aug. 24 to the zoo's famous Angolan couple, Adanna and George. The little one was born with all-white hair and adorable round eyes...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy