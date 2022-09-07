Read full article on original website
Related
nationalblackguide.com
Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers
Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
Multigenerational Living: Grow Your Roots Together in This Beautiful Buckhead Farmhouse
Custom built with a fully appointed carriage house, 4 covered garages, and high-quality finishes, this Pennsylvania style farmhouse is perfectly designed for today’s lifestyles.
Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
The Atlanta building that represented the Hawkins National Laboratory in "Stranger Things" is going to be torn down to make way for a senior living community.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
About 'Portia'
If there's one thing FOX 5's Portia Bruner loves to do, it is telling stories. For more than 20 years, she's been talking to everyone from Nelson Mandela to giggling children on Atlanta's playgrounds to share inspiration and information with Georgians. Now, on the talk show "Portia," the veteran FOX 5 personality focuses on the issues and needs of Black women in a way that both informs and uplifts viewers.
UNG makes latest Forbes list
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
Channel 2 Action News anchor Justin Farmer inducted into NATAS Silver Circle 2022
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Farmer will be inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences prestigious Silver Circle Friday. The honor is given to television professionals who have committed at least 25 years of their lives to the television industry. Farmer joined WSB-TV...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: ‘Married to Medicine’ star opens hair store in Tucker
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja partnered with hairstylist Dallas Christopher to open a new hair store in Tucker. Private Label sells extensions and hair products, and its Tucker location opens today! The first 100 people to stop into the store will receive free tools such as blow dryers and curling irons. The pair stopped by CBS 46 to talk about the store!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering
Inside a commercial kitchen in Marietta, a crew of bakers makes bagels and challah bread familiar to patrons of Goldbergs delis — right alongside staff preparing tidy rectangular dishes of chicken marsala to be loaded onto Delta Air Lines planes as in-flight meals. Goldbergs Group a year and a half ago expanded well beyond its bagel shop […] The post Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia
Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
parentherald.com
Atlanta Mall Brawl Involving Teens Prompts Police to Issue Strong Message to Parents About Their Misbehaving Kids
Authorities in Douglasville, Atlanta, issued a statement telling parents to supervise their children following a major brawl at the Arbor Place mall that caused disruption and scared the shoppers. In a Facebook post, the Douglassville Police Department reminded parents to keep an eye on their children's activities, the people they...
secretatlanta.co
Downtown Atlanta’s Oldest Building Will Host A Craft Market For The Holidays
If you like to be prepared for the holidays, then you’re going to want to drop a pin on this spectacular craft holiday market. Shannon Mulkey and Christy Petterson have just announced the anticipated return of their Indie Craft Experience, taking place at the historic Georgia Freight Depot. Downtown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forsyth County shines on national TV show, details on how to watch
Lake Lanier in Forsyth County featured on 'The American Dream: Selling Atlanta"(Photo/American Dream TV) (Forsyth County, GA) Television viewers across the country got their first look at a new show featuring what makes Forsyth County a dream place to live.
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
secretatlanta.co
The North Georgia Fair Returns This Fall For More Family Fun
Any true Georgian knows the we enjoy our fairs just as much as the next southern state. This year is no different. Coming back into town this year is the annual North Georgia Fair in Gwinnett County. The dates are September 22- October 2. Attendees will be able to enjoy...
CBS 46
Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two gun-related incidents in one week at an Atlanta school have prompted parents and school administrators to speak out. Wesley International Academy received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess Tuesday. School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs
LifeLine Animal Project needs help fostering 200 dogs. LifeLine, which manages Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters, announced Thursday on Instagram that every kennel in their shelters is full. According to a press release, potential fosters are asked to make a two-week commitment to house medium-to-large dogs. Local shelters have been struggling with overpopulation recently. […] The post LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
abcnews4.com
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN Newsource/CBS46) — When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. Austin has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now...
Zoo Atlanta welcomes Angolan colobus newborn
ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has a wild announcement. Zoo officials announced Wednesday the birth of a new Angolan Colobus monkey. Its new addition was born on Aug. 24 to the zoo's famous Angolan couple, Adanna and George. The little one was born with all-white hair and adorable round eyes...
Comments / 0